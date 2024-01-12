St. Louis Cardinals Top 15 Prospects For 2024

His best pitch is his plus slider at 86-88 MPH. It features short, late bite, tunneling off of his fastball effectively and generating plenty of whiff within the zone. With a swinging strike rate of 21% and chase rate above 35%, Graceffo could probably get away with bumping his usage of the pitch up from 25%.

Left-handed hitters will see more of Graceffo’s average curveball and fringy changeup, finding more success with the downer curve in the upper 70s. Averaging 16 inches of vertical break, Graceffo can get hitters from both sides of the plate to swing over the pitch when he has a feel for it. The strike rate was just 54%, but opponents also only hit .120 against it with low-end exit velocities. It could develop into a solid third offering.

Graceffo’s changeup took a step back from 2023, cutting down his usage to below 10%. The pitch flashed average in 2022, but he threw as many balls as strikes when going to the changeup in 2023, decreasing his usage further as the season progressed.

Outlook

While the stuff may not jump off of the page, Graceffo’s track record of throwing strikes with at least three viable big league pitches gives him a good chance at sticking as a No. 5 starter with flashes of what could be a solid No. 4 starter. His strong makeup and competitiveness on the mound only helps his case. Graceffo should debut sometime in 2024.

9. Leonardo Bernal – C – (Low-A)

Height/Weight: 6’0″, 200 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $680K – 2021 (STL) | ETA: 2027

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/50 40/50 35/45 30/30 35/45 50

A switch-hitting catcher, Bernal turned heads with how comfortably he handled Low-A competition in his age-18 season (2022), but he did not quite take the step forward some expected when repeating the level in 2023. He still provides plenty of offensive upside for a catcher with a chance to stick at the position.

Offense

A similar set up from both sides of the plate, Bernal starts slightly more open from the left side with his weight stacked on his back side some. His left-handed swing is more fluid and explosive, posting stronger exit velocities but similar contact rates.

Bernal features a pretty flat swing, helping him hit fastballs well, especially at the top of the zone, though it could be a hinderance to his game power some. Already posting decent exit velocities, Bernal has a chance to grow into above average power as he matures both physically and at the plate, though there’s not a ton of room for projection on his frame. That said, a slight step backwards in the power department from 2022 to 2023 is a bit concerning.

He showed improved patience at the plate in 2023, cutting his chase rate by nearly 10% which helped his walk rate balloon to 15%. Like many young hitters, he struggled with secondary stuff, though his improved plate discipline helped hedge those issues, running a chase rate below 25% against non-fastballs.

To develop into an average hitter, Bernal will need to improve his right-handed swing as well as his ability to hit soft stuff. He has an outside shot at average hit and above average power, but probably lands just shy in both departments.

Defense/Speed

Bernal has lost some mobility and agility as he has matured which has adversely affected his blocking some. His arm is average, flashing above average at times with decent pop times. Receiving wise, he improved in 2023, helping his overall outlook at the position some. Acknowledging he has the ability to become an everyday big league catcher, Bernal will need to make some strides defensively to get there.

Outlook

The trend of Bernal’s body is somewhat concerning when assessing his longterm outlook. It’s not entirely unusual for teenage catching prospects to struggle as they mature physically, maybe not skating by on their athleticism as easily as they used to.

If Bernal can regain some quickness and agility, he could become an average defensive catcher with enough offensive upside to be an above average bat at the position in higher-end outcomes. He’s more likely a tweener who can plug in and be a serviceable starter, but heading into his age-20 season, there’s still reasonable hope for more.

10. Won-Bin Cho – OF – (Low-A)

Height/Weight: 6’1″, 200 | Bat/Throw: L/R | IFA: $500K – 2022 (STL) | ETA: 2027

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 30/40 50/55 40/50 50/50 40/50 50

Signed for $500,000 out of Korea, Cho is a physical hitter who offers above average power potential from the left side.

Offense

Starting upright with the weight on the ball of his front foot, Cho gathers into his back side with a slower building leg kick. When everything is on time, Cho’s bat explodes through the zone, flashing above average power to his pull side. His lower half can be inconsistent at times, leaking forward prematurely at times or looking rushed at foot strike. This likely affects his path and contributes to his elevated ground ball rate.

He hits fastballs really well, with an average over .300 and OPS just shy of .900 against them last season. The lower half inconsistencies reared their head more against non-fastballs, posting just a .600 OPS with more in zone whiff. A patient hitter, Cho was much more comfortable recognizing spin and sticking to his approach, running a chase rate below 20% in 2023.

Flashing exit velocities above 110 mph in his age 19 season, Cho easily projects as above average in the raw power department. He will need to create more leverage to tap into his power consistently in games. Possessing a big frame, he has some room to grow into even more strength.

Defense/Speed

An average runner with an average arm, Cho already started to see more action in the corners in 2023, where he should be a decent defender. He was more aggressive on the base paths in his second pro season, swiping 32 bases on 43 tries. He likely is a threat to steal closer to 10-15 bags at more competitive levels.

Outlook

Moving to a corner puts more pressure on Cho’s ability to either develop above average game power or at least an average hit tool. He has a chance at either, giving him a chance to be a regular. His ability to draw walks helps his offensive profile. If it all comes together, Cho could post average contact rates with 20-25 homers and good on base skills.

11. Sem Robberse – RHP – (Triple-A)

Weight: 6’1″, 185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $125K – 2019 (TOR) | ETA: 2024

FASTBALL Curveball CHANGEUP Slider COMMAND FV 40/45 55/55 50/55 40/40 45/50 50

Acquired alongside Adam Kloffenstein in exchange for Jordan Hicks at the 2023 deadline, Robberse was immediately promoted to Triple-A Memphis, settling in with several strong starts to close the season out.

Signed by the Blue Jays out of Zeist, Netherlands, Robberse has put up respectable numbers at every stop despite possessing mostly average stuff. Already with a great feel for his curveball and changeup, Robberse’s fringy fastball places added importance on the two above average offerings to consistently be on.

Opponents smashed Robberse’s fastball to an OPS over 1.000 compared to a .580 OPS against all other pitches in 2023. His feel to pitch and pair of above average secondaries give him a No. 5 starter outlook.

12. Travis Honeyman – OF – (High-A)

Height/Weight: 6’2″, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 3rd Round (90) – 2023 (STL) | ETA: 2026

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 45/55 45/50 40/45 55/55 40/50 45+

With plenty of moving parts to his swing, Honeyman had no issue making consistent content at Boston College in 2023, running a zone contact rate around 90%. He’s an aggressive hitter, who struggled to pick up spin at times, resulting in a chase rate north of 40% against secondaries.

Flashing average raw power, Honeyman has not tapped into it consistently in games yet, hitting just 12 homers in 92 contests at Boston College. However, he did launch four homers in 24 games with wood in the Cape Cod League on his way to an impressive .930 OPS.

An above average runner with an above average arm, Honeyman has the tools to stick in centerfield, but does not look entirely comfortable with his reads and will take inefficient routes. If he moves to a corner, he would project as an above average defender, though it would be a steep hill to climb to provide corner outfield production. With some projection across the board, Honeyman is a candidate to make a leap in his first pro season.

13. Cesar Prieto – INF – (Triple-A)

Height/Weight: 5’9″, 170 | Bat/Throw: L/R | IFA: $650K – 2021 (BAL) | ETA: 2024

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 55/55 45/45 35/35 45/45 45/50 45

A contact machine who has hit .300 as a pro with just a 12% strikeout rate, Prieto turned heads with his feel to hit out of Cuba, earning a $650,000 bonus from the Orioles after he defected. The Orioles sent him to St. Louis in exchange for Jack Flaherty at the 2023 Trade Deadline. His ability to get to pitches in seemingly any location is a blessing and a curse as Prieto tends to be swing-happy, with a chase rate north of 35%.

A versatile defender, Prieto plays a solid second base and third base with the arm strength and footwork to be able to plug in at shortstop in a pinch. Prieto projects as a quality utility piece who grinds out at bats and consistently puts the ball in play.

14. Michael McGreevy – RHP – (Triple-A)

Height/Weight: 6’5″, 215 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (18) – 2021 (STL) | ETA: 2024

FASTBALL SlIDER Curveball CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 45/45 55/55 40/40 45/50 55/55 45

A pitchability right-hander who is athletic on the mound, McGreevy likes to pitch to contact and get ground balls. His athleticism on the mound stands out, repeating his quick delivery well and filling up the strike zone.

His low 90s sinker was the lead contributor in his 55% ground ball rate in 2023, featuring 15 inches of horizontal movement with late action that helps him avoid barrels. His best swing and miss pitch is his above average slider in the mid 80s. He will also mix in a changeup that flashes average and a taste-breaking curveball to occasionally steal strikes.

McGreevy’s athleticism and ability to repeat his mechanics gives him comfortably above average command, which is imperative to his ability to turn lineups over with lesser stuff. Tossing nearly 300 innings from 2022 to 2023, Mcgreevy is durable and could be a ground ball inducing No. 5 starter who eats innings.

15. Jimmy Crooks – C – (High-A)

Height/Weight: 6’1″, 210 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 4th Round (127) – 2022 (STL) | ETA: 2026

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 30/35 50/50 40/50 30/30 50/55 45

A fourth round pick out of the University of Oklahoma in 2022, Crooks has drastically improved defensively, now looking like an above average backstop. His arm is above average while the blocking and receiving skills are right there as well. Crooks threw out 28% of attempted base stealers in 2023.

Offensively, Crooks is largely dependent on his ability to ambush fastballs. He hit around .350 against High-A heaters while hitting just .170 against all other offerings. Crooks also had dramatic platoon splits in 2023, posting an OPS of .850 against right-handed pitching compared to just .570 against southpaws. With a 90th percentile exit velocity of 103 mph and relatively high ground ball rates, his power is likely to be fringy.

His defensive improvements give him a good chance at becoming at least a back up catcher, but if the bat can come along a bit more, there’s an outside shot at developing into an everyday catcher. He is likely more of a tweener.

Other Names to Watch

Joshua Baez – OF – (Low-A): The 20-year-old Baez’s first full season of professional baseball didn’t come until 2023 after being taken in the second round in ’21 and a wrist issue sidelining him for a good chunk of ’22. While the power numbers weren’t as gaudy as many hoped the 6’4″, 220-pound then-teenager would produce this past season, he surprisingly stole 30 bags in Low-A. If Baez is going to tap into his big league potential, he’ll need to drastically cut down his 34% K-rate in his first 146 minor league games.

Ian Bedell – RHP – (High-A): Bedell was as successful a pitcher as any that spent the entire season in the Midwest League, throwing to a 2.44 ERA in 96 innings with 106 strikeouts as a Peoria Chief. The newly-turned 24-year-old produced these numbers in his first season back from Tommy John Surgery, having thrown just 5.2 IP during the 2022 campaign. Bedell’s strong four-pitch mix should have him climbing quickly in 2024, assuming full health.

Moisés Goméz – OF – (Triple-A): The 25-year-old Gomez has been in affiliated baseball since 2015, but it took until 2022 to find his footing. The former Rays farmhand led Minor League Baseball with 39 home runs in 2022, making the 35% K-Rate somewhat palatable. In 2023, a nine homer drop-off to go along with a 3% dip in BB-Rate docked his wRC+ by about 40 points. Gomez is a below average defender and is probably best suited for a DH role, but his absurd power could possibly net him that opportunity in the big leagues.

Pete Hansen – LHP – (Triple-A): Hansen’s lack of exemplary pitch data pushed him to the third round in the 2022 MLB Draft, but the former Texas Longhorn has figured out a way to keep hitters on their heels both in the Big 12 and in pro ball. In his draft year in Austin, Hansen punched out 120 and issued just 19 free passes in 107.2 IP. This past year brought more of the same, logging 10.1 K/9 and 3.1 BB/9 with a 3.12 ERA in his 112.2 IP in Low-A. He threw a 1-2-3 inning in relief with Memphis at the end of the year, but he could very well be a starter for the Triple-A club in late March of ’24.

Adam Kloffenstein – RHP – (Triple-A): Kloffenstein was acquired in the Jordan Hicks deal with Toronto at the 2023 deadline in the midst of an excellent year after back-to-back brutal seasons in 2021 an 2022. After an ERA just under 6.00 in the two previous seasons combined, the 6’5″, 240-pound Kloffenstein produced a 3.16 ERA and .228 BAA in 128 innings between Double-A and Triple-A. A mid-90s fastball and several variations of his slider could earn him a big league audition in 2024 if the Cardinals need a spot start.

Quinn Mathews – LHP – (Complex): Matthews may be best known now as the guy that threw 156 pitches in a single game for Stanford in their 2023 Super Regional matchup with Texas. The four-year starter for the Cardinal has yet to make his professional debut, but the newly-turned 23-year-old and his plus changeup should be revved up and ready to roll heading into 2024.

Brycen Mautz – LHP – (Low-A): Mautz may have been a one year wonder at the University of San Diego, but his ridiculous 129/22 K/BB ratio in his Junior season was enough to convince the Cardinals to take him in the second round of the 2022 draft. Mautz spent the entirety of 2023 in Low-A, where he punched out 115 and walked 45 in 104 innings with Palm Beach. The 22-year-old has a riding fastball and strong slider, but his lack of third pitch may be the main thing getting in the way of an ascension through the Cardinals’ system.

Edwin Nunez – RHP – (Double-A): Simple. The 21-year-old right-hander sat in the high 90s and touched 100 while getting plenty of outs in Low-A and High-A this past season. The complexities with Nunez are that he doesn’t rack up as many punchouts as he should with 100 and his secondaries have a long way to come. Regardless, if you throw 100 at a young age and kind of know where each pitch is going, you’re a name to watch.

Zack Showalter – RHP – (Low-A): The return for Jack Flaherty at the 2023 Trade Deadline, Showalter allowed just eight earned runs and struck out 42 in his first 31.1 IP of professional baseball. He’s set to turn 20 years old in the coming weeks, but there’s too small of a sample to make any sweeping claims about his future production.

Max Rajcic – RHP – (High-A): Southern California born and raised, Rajcic was St. Louis’s sixth round pick in 2022 after a season at UCLA where he posted a 3.28 ERA and just 2.1 BB/9 in 85 IP. In his first professional season this past year, Rajcic logged a 2.48 ERA in 123.1 IP with a 123/27 K/BB ratio. The righty features a low 90s fastball, solid curveball and average changeup, and the 22-year-old should headline the rotation with Double-A Springfield this coming season.