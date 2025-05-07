Rutschman and Henderson Are Key To Turning Orioles Offense Around

While earning starting spots on the AL All-Star team and making the cover of MLB The Show are great achievements, they are not the ultimate goal.

Since the end of June 2024, the Orioles have been struggling to create consistent production. Fans are left wondering how a roster with so much talent has struggled to score runs consistently.

If the Orioles want to turn the corner, Rutschman and Henderson must lead the charge. This article is going to show what kind of potential this offense has if these two can get things going, and what exactly might be causing their early-season woes.

Henderson: Trouble With the Breaking Stuff

Henderson, last year’s fourth-place finisher in AL MVP voting, did not have the spring he was hoping for. An oblique injury from a leaping catch in the field caused the shortstop to miss extended time. The injury kept Henderson off the Opening Day roster until he was able to work his way back.

Of the many things that Henderson excelled at last year, the one aspect of his game that took him to another level was the damage he could do to breaking balls. Pitchers did not have to hang it for Gunnar to bang it.

On breaking balls during the 2024 season, Henderson had a .298 batting average and .708 slugging percentage. Of his 50 hits on breaking balls, 28 of them were for extra bases, including 19 of his 37 homers.