Five Players Who Should Really Just Give Up on Switch-Hitting

Seeing some of the game’s best – like Adley Rutschman, Anthony Santander, Ketel Marte, Carlos Santana and Jorge Polanco – on a nightly basis is a treat. Each of them managed to maintain an OPS+ at or over 100 last year from both sides of the plate.

Not Every Switch-Hitter Should be a Switch-Hitter

On the flipside, there are quite a few players who continue to function as switch-hitters despite the fact that their numbers suggest they shouldn’t be.

Sure, being able to hit a home run from both the right and left side of the plate is a nice tool to have, but if you strikeout 50% of the time and can barely hit your body weight from one side, maybe it’s time to give it up.

In the not-so-distant past, there have been a few examples of players that dropped the “switch-hitter” label. This includes Cedric Mullins, who immediately became an All-Star, Tucker Barnhardt and Shane Victorino.

Here, we take a closer look at a handful of switch-hitters who would be better off giving it up and hitting from their dominant side. A deep dive into the numbers suggests that there are more examples of this than you’d think.

Ozzie Albies

Statistic Vs. RHP Vs. LHP Batting Average .250 (2,531 PA) .338 (838 PA) OBP .311 .364 SLG .447 .570 OPS .758 .934 OPS+ 89 134

For years now, Albies has come under fire for his inability to competently switch hit. The numbers speak for themselves, really. He typically faces a lot more right-handed pitchers than he does lefties, but the fact that the numbers are that skewed says a lot.