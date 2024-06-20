Can the Orioles Win the AL East Without Kyle Bradish?

Bradish’s performance last season was a major reason the Orioles won the AL East. He outpitched Opening Day starter Kyle Gibson, top prospect Grayson Rodriguez, and 2022 breakout arm Dean Kremer, cementing himself as the team’s No. 1 starter by the end of the year.

After trading for Corbin Burnes this winter, the Orioles were no longer counting on Bradish to lead their staff, but he still had a vital role to play as the No. 2. With Burnes, Bradish, and Rodriguez, Baltimore had one of the best top-of-the-rotation trios in the American League.

UCL Trouble for Kyle Bradish

Unfortunately, Bradish began dealing with UCL problems in February. At the time, he seemed to avoid the worst, and he made his way back to the Orioles’ rotation in May. Over the next six weeks, he looked like hadn’t skipped a beat, putting up a 2.75 ERA and 12.13 K/9 in eight starts.

KYLE BRADISH. ACE.



7 IP

0 H

0 ER

11 K pic.twitter.com/N8YF0U3xOU — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) May 26, 2024

Yet, Bradish exited his start last week against the Phillies with elbow soreness. He landed on the IL the following afternoon. Five days after that, his season was officially over.

Bradish is the third starter the Orioles have lost to UCL injuries this year alone. Tyler Wells, who threw 118.2 IP last year with a 3.64 ERA, went down in mid-April after just three starts. John Means, who has barely pitched since 2021, made his season debut in May, only to land back on the IL four starts later. Like Bradish, neither will pitch again until 2025.

Where the Orioles Rotation Stands Without Bradish

Thankfully, the Orioles have the depth to survive this onslaught of injuries. Burnes has been every bit as good as advertised, and Rodriguez has taken a step forward in his second season. Cole Irvin has been solid behind them, while Cade Povich earned his call to the majors after a strong showing at Triple-A.