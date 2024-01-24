Baltimore Orioles Top 15 Prospects For 2024

Offense

Starting upright with his hands right by his ear and his bat pointed upwards like a lightening rod, Bradfield sinks into his lower half with a small leg kick and small pull backwards with his hands. The moves are simple with Bradfield choked up some on the bat and a flat swing geared for contact. Though simple, his load can look a bit rushed sometimes with the tendency to start it late.

A projected top 10 pick by many going into 2023, Bradfield’s great contact ability and elite speed made his .279 batting average in his draft year at Vanderbilt a disappointment, but that did not deter the Orioles from selecting him 17th overall. Extremely patient, Bradfield ran a chase rate of just 12% during his college season with that number dipping further in his 25 pro games.

With low-end exit velocities and a swing path that results in a higher ground ball rate, Bradfield is unlikely to slug his way out of the .300’s. His high contact rates and ability to draw plenty of walks should help him post a high on base percentage.

Even with speed that should help him steal plenty of infield hits, a key component to Bradfield’s ability to hit for a higher average will be if he can keep the ground ball rate within reason as well as his quality of contact.

He has a bit bigger of a frame than most hitters of his profile and could likely add some strength without impeding his quickness. Even a marginal gain in impact could bode well for his BABIP.

Defense/Speed

80 grade wheels and the instincts of a veteran center fielder, Bradfield is one of the best defensive center fielders in baseball at any level. He seems to always know where he is on the field, finding the wall consistently with comfort even at full speed. He will take his eyes off of the ball to sprint to a spot and pick the ball back up in stride when it’s hit straight over his head or if he has to make an adjustment. His arm is fringy, but accurate.

Stealing 130 bags in less than 200 collegiate games, it was more of the same for Bradfield in his pro debut, going 25 for 27 on attempts in just 25 games.

Outlook

The ceiling is relatively capped for Bradfield compared to most first round picks, but he would provide value for a big league team with his glove and legs right now. Though it will be an uphill battle for Bradfield to provide above average offensive production, his minuscule chase rate and ability to put bat on ball elevate his offensive floor some.

If Bradfield’s offensive numbers are within a reasonable distance of league-average, he will offer enough in other areas to be an everyday center fielder for a winning team.

9. Chayce McDermott – RHP – (Triple-A)

Height/Weight: 6’3″, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 4th Round (132), 2021 (HOU) | ETA: 2024

FASTBALL SLIDER Curveball Changeup COMMAND FV 60/65 70/70 55/55 40/50 35/35 55

Electric stuff and below average command have made McDermott an exciting but frustrating prospect at points. In 50 2/3 innings at Triple-A, he posted the lowest walk rate of his career in 2023, and unsurprisingly, the lowest ERA of his career followed (2.49).

Arsenal

A four-pitch mix that is led by his lively fastball and wipeout slider, McDermott overpowers hitters when he is around the zone. The fastball sits 93-95 mph, touching 97 mph with a lot of life. Not only does McDermott’s fastball feature above average carry, but his vertical approach angle (VAA) is flatter than most pitchers from his release height, helping the pitch play up further.

Working off of his fastball is sweeper that he will manipulate to more of a harder cutterish slider as well. The sweeper sits in the low 80s while his shorter, harder variation of the pitch is about two ticks harder. Both pitches are predominantly thrown to righties who hit just .130.

His preferred secondary pitch to left-handed hitters is an upper 70s curveball with good depth. The inconsistency of his splitter resulted in higher curveball usage against lefties, going to the pitch around 25% of the time while holding hitters to a batting average around .150.

Averaging more than 15 inches of vertical movement and 12 inches of horizontal, McDermott was challenged to consistently land it for a strike with just a 52% strike rate in 2023. When he’s commanding it, it’s a well above average pitch.

Rounding out his arsenal is a newer splitter that he unveiled in 2023 with mixed results. It was almost immediately more effective than his previous changeup with good whiff numbers when he gave it a chance, his strike rate was a coin flip.

Outlook

McDermott has the stuff to be a middle-rotation arm, but below average command likely pushes him closer to No. 4 territory with some reliever risk. His improvements command wise in the second half of 2023 was particularly encouraging considering the tighter strike zones, ABS system and more patient hitters at Triple-A. McDermott throws enough strikes to be a big league arm in some capacity, with the floor of a high leverage arm or nasty swing man.

10. Dylan Beavers – OF – (Double-A)

Height/Weight: 6’4″, 205 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (33), 2021 (BAL) | ETA: 2025

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 50/55 50/60 40/55 55/55 40/50 55

Mechanical issues with his swing caused Beavers to slip some in the 2022 draft, but the Orioles nabbed him 33rd overall, excited by his upside. He made progress with his swing in 2023 and the results followed.

Offense

Previously more crouched in his stance, Beavers now starts upright and open with his hands a bit higher. With a good feel for the barrel, Beavers’ improvements with his swing path have resulted in strong contact rates even as he has reached more challenging levels.

His decent-sized large leg kick builds slowly and sometimes results in his foot getting down late and his contact point being too deep. The rushed nature of his swing can result in more weak contact than desired with the tendency to lose his base.

As a result, Beavers hit just .220 against fastballs 93 mph and above.

When he is in rhythm, it’s easy to see what can be an above average hit tool. He is extremely athletic, especially for a player of his stature, boasting adjustability on secondary stuff that paired with his feel for the barrel, helps him spoil tough pitches and make plenty of contact.

Beavers has a great feel for the strike zone, running a chase rate hardly above 20%, helping him walk at a 13% clip in 2023. While the exit velocities are right around average at this point, there’s plus impact to dream on between his slender 6-foot-4 frame and swing inefficiencies that sap some power. It helps that he consistently drives the ball in the air.

Defense/Speed

A fringe-plus runner, Beavers takes long quick strides and covers plenty of ground in the outfield. His reads are shaky, not always looking the most comfortable as he closes in on balls which in turn affects his routes as well. His speed helps, but he will need to make a leap in his ability to track the baseball to stick in center.

With a plus arm, he may be best suited for a corner where his defense could be above average. Beavers is a factor on the base paths, but could be more efficient with his base stealing, going 27 for 37 in 2023.

Outlook

Beavers finished 2023 as well as almost any hitter in the Minor Leagues, hitting .349/.451/.516 over his final 50 games, two thirds of which were at Double-A. With still much more power to potentially be unlocked, strong contact rates and good speed, Beavers boasts exciting upside. Even with the success down the stretch at Double-A, Beavers will still likely need to make some adjustments and add some strength to reach his exciting ceiling.

11. Cade Povich – LHP – (Triple-A)

Height/Weight: 6’3″, 190 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 3rd Round (98), 2021 (MIN) | ETA: 2024

FASTBALL Cutter Curveball Slider Changeup COMMAND FV 50/50 55/55 50/55 50/50 40/45 40/45 50+

Utilizing an effective five-pitch mix with plenty of confidence in each of his offerings, Povich keeps hitters off balance, missing plenty of bats despite not featuring the loudest of stuff. He was acquired alongside Yennier Cano from the Twins in exchange for Jorge Lopez in 2022.

Check out our interview with Cade Povich!

Arsenal

His fastball sits just 92-94 mph, but he hides the ball well with late run, generating more in zone whiff than the velocity and shape may suggest.

Povich will mix in his cutter, curveball and slider all more than 10% of the time with his upper 80s cutter leading the way (20% usage). From an overall strike and swinging strike perspective, the cutter was his most effective offering in 2023, useful against hitters from both sides of the plate. His low 80s sweeper is only really useful against left-handed hitters, holding them to a .150 batting average, though with inconsistent command.

He will mix in his mid 70s curveball and mid 80s changeup more frequently to righties. The curveball flashes above average with plenty of depth. His changeup is fringy, but is a fine third offering against opposite handed hitters.

Striking out more than 30% of batters as a pro, Povich’s ability to mix his looks and deception has resulted in plenty of whiff at every level. His command backed up some at the upper levels, with the highest walk rate of his career (12%) in 2023.

Outlook

With a decent feel for a handful of offerings and a track record of throwing strikes at least at the lower levels, there’s hope that Povich can get his walk rate back to pre-2023 levels (the ABS system in Triple-A affected all pitchers differently). He’ll likely need to get that walk rate back below 10% to stick as a back-end starter though his ability to miss bats helps.

12. Braylin Tavera – OF – (Low-A)

Height/Weight: 6’2″, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $1.7M, 2022 (BAL) | ETA: 2026

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 45/55 45/55 40/50 55/55 40/50 50+

Signed for $1.7 million in 2022, the Orioles had never shelled out a larger sum for an international free agent at the time. It was both the polish and projection that made Tavera such a popular target in his class and the early results have only reinforced that.

Offense

Starting with his feet a bit more than shoulder width apart and his hands relaxed just behind his ear, Tavera gets into a decent sized leg kick that works in tandem with a rhythmic hand load. He starts the move early and and maintains rhythm well, repeating his pre-swing moves consistently and putting himself in a good position.

Tavera’s mechanical improvements resulted in a cleaner swing path and far more contact at the Complex in 2023 than the DSL in 2022. His bat now lives in the zone for a long time, helping him drive the ball to all fields and create more loft.

Some added strength resulted in higher exit velocities and more power output in 2023 with flashes of what could become above average power to his pull side. Like many young hitters, Tavera has the tendency to drift–especially on off-speed pitches–but as he irons that out, he should tap into more impact.

A patient hitter, Taveras already has a great feel for the strike zone, walking nearly as much as he struck out as a pro. He is a well-rounded hitter who could provide above average hit and at least average power with the ability to draw plenty of walks.

Defense/Speed

An above average runner, Tavera moves well in center field and has a shot to stick there. He could slow down some as he matures which could lead to a move to a corner where his defense would be solid. He gets decent jumps though his routes can be inefficient. If his reads improve with more reps, he could be an average center fielder. Tavera is not necessarily a major stolen base threat at this point, but he has enough speed to be a factor on the base paths.

Outlook

Entering his age 19 season in 2024, Tavera will likely be assigned to Low-A Delmarva with some exciting momentum built from a torrid finish to his 2023 campaign. Improved swing mechanics, added strength and an advanced approach make Tavera a candidate to be the latest Orioles prospect to fly up the Minor League ranks. It’s early, but there’s above average hit and power to dream on with a chance to stick in center field.

13. Mac Horvath – 3B/OF – (High-A)

Height/Weight: 6’2″, 195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (53), 2023 (BAL) | ETA: 2026

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 30/40 55/55 50/55 60/60 40/50 50

Loud tools and defensive versatility make Horvath a fun prospect with plenty of upside. A plus runner with above average power, Horvath hit 24 home runs while stealing 25 bases in his junior season at UNC. He added five more home runs and 14 stolen bases in his 22-game pro cameo following the draft.

His swing is geared for pull side lift, driving the ball in the air consistently and sharing some mechanical similarities to Chas McCormick. Though a small sample, Horvath maintained his sub 20% chase rate in his pro debut, drawing plenty of walks and taking pressure off of his likely fringy hit tool.

Horvath has seen action all over the diamond with his plus speed and arm making his defensive future fascinating. His actions can be inconsistent at third base and he particularly struggled with throwing errors in his final season at UNC, but with his speed and arm strength, he could develop into a strong defender in a corner outfield spot as he gains reps.

The Orioles found some dynamic upside in the second round with Horvath, it will just come down to whether he can hit enough and how his defensive tools translate.

14. Seth Johnson – RHP – (Triple-A)

Height/Weight: 6’1″, 205 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (40), 2021 (HOU) | ETA: 2024

FASTBALL Slider Curveball COMMAND FV 60/65 60/60 40/45 50/50 50

Acquired in a three team swap that sent Trey Mancini to Houston and Jose Siri to Tampa Bay in 2022, Johnson had not made his Orioles organization debut until August of 2023 as he recovered from Tommy John surgery.

Johnson generates impressive carry on his mid 90s fastball, averaging 20 inches of induced vertical break in his seven High-A starts in 2022 before going down with a torn UCL. Some mechanical changes heading into 2022 seemed to help the fastball play up, upping his release height by 0.2 feet, but gaining a half foot of extension, two inches of ride and cutting three inches of horizontal movement. As a result, Johnson saw his swinging strike on the pitch jump from 13% to 17% in his 27 High-A innings.

Working off of his fastball is a plus slider that can flirt with 3,000 RPM at 82-85 mph. He commands the pitch well, with a strike rate comfortably above 60% as a pro. The tight spin and late break make it effective to hitters from both sides of the plate. He will also mix in a curveball in the mid 70s to steal strikes.

The combination of a plus slider and fastball make Johnson a high-probability MLB relief piece, but his relatively smooth delivery and ability to fill up the strike zone give him a chance to stick as a late-rotation starter or strong swing man option.

15. Jud Fabian – OF – (Double-A)

Height/Weight: 6’2″, 195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | CB-B (67), 2022 (BAL) | ETA: 2025

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 30/30 55/55 50/55 55/55 55/55 50

A strong defender in center field with good power, Fabian comes with plenty of intrigue as well as risk. His below average hit tool is a concern, but he posts above average exit velocities with a lofty swing that resulted in 24 home runs in 2023 despite just 96 total hits.

The whiff rates really became an issue at Double-A, where Fabian struck out 37.5% of the time. He is extremely selective and maintained his 15% walk rate at Double-A, but it is unlikely that Fabian is anything more than a three true outcome hitter.

The high strikeout, high walk profile is much more palatable when a player can provide ample value elsewhere, which is exactly what Fabian does with his great defense in center field and speed on the base paths; he stole 31 bags on 39 tries in 2023. That said, Fabian will need to make more contact to be an everyday big leaguer.

Other Names to Watch

Leandro Arias – SS – (Complex): A member of the Orioles’ 2022 IFA class, Arias put pen to paper for $600,000 and immediately got going in the DSL.

The 18-year-old has yet to get off the Complex stateside, but did drastically improve offensively from the DSL (.217/.344/.306) to 44 games in the Complex League (.271/.370/.414) in 2023. While he may not be considered elite defensively, the switch-hitting shortstop should grow into more pop and lean more into his abilities on the base paths.

Justin Armbruester – RHP – (Triple-A): The 25-year-old Armbruester is a big body at 6’4″ and 235 pounds and uses his size to rip off a riding four-seamer that sits in the low-to-mid 90s with a cutter and looser slider as complementary pieces.

While he kept runs off the board in Double-A for the first 60 innings of his 2023 season, the home run bug bit him in Norfolk, allowing nine long balls in 59.1 IP; this came on the heels of a 2022 season where he allowed 21 homers in 117.0 IP between Aberdeen and Bowie.

If Armbruester wants to capitalize on his back-of-the-rotation ability, he’ll need to work on keeping the ball in the ballpark.

Jackson Baumeister – RHP – (Complex): The 6’4″, 224-pound right-hander was an over-slot 63rd overall pick by Baltimore in the 2023 MLB Draft after a disappointing draft year at Florida State. His low-to-mid 90s fastball is probably his best pitch (followed by his curveball), but Baumeister’s downhill mechanics and athletic background could be making Baltimore believe that he will tick up with the heater and find a big league-caliber three pitch mix.

Carter Baumler – RHP – (Low-A): Baumler was Baltimore’s last pick of the COVID-shortened 2020 draft, but immediately underwent Tommy John surgery after tearing his UCL during instructs that fall. The 21-year-old has just 28.2 professional innings under his belt between the Complex and Low-A Delmarva, but Baumler has punched out 41 in those 28.2 IP and held opposing hitters to a .167 BAA. He has exceptional mechanics, making his pitch mix something to dream on with little to worry about delivery-wise.

Trace Bright – RHP – (Double-A): Bright struggled mightily as a starter at Auburn, but he has been a different animal since being taken by the Orioles in the fifth round of the 2022 draft. The 23-year-old has seen his strikeout numbers skyrocket, totaling 156 in 109.1 MiLB innings (12.8 K/9) compared to a 9.6 K/9 clip in the SEC. Despite so-so command thus far, Bright’s fastball has played exceptionally well up in the zone, and he attacks hitters with a harder curveball. With a brief stint in Double-A capping off his 2023 season, he could be an under-the-radar debut candidate by the end of 2024.

Billy Cook – OF – (Double-A): Although Cook just turned 25 years old in early January, he could be considered a breakout from the 2023 season. Cook blasted six homers and stole seven bases in 22 games with Delmarva after he was taken in the 10th round out of Pepperdine in 2021, and followed that up with 15 blasts and 25 bags with High-A Aberdeen in 2022. However, 2023 was his strongest year, OPS’ing just under .780 in 120 games with Double-A Bowie while slugging 24 homers and stealing 30 bases. If Cook can keep the strikeout figure palatable, he could be an option virtually anywhere at the big league level, having logged at least eight starts in all three outfield spots, second base, and first base in 2023.

Luis De León – LHP – (Low-A): The 20-year-old southpaw was signed for just $30,000 at the end of the 2021 IFA period, but the slender 6’3″ De León has dealt his way to Delmarva for 26.1 IP after his first 27.1 IP of 2023 came at the Complex. He succeeded at both stops last year, logging a 2.01 ERA and holding opponents to a .204 BAA in 53.2 IP combined. His mid 90s fastball leads the way with a hard slider following suit, giving De León reliever capabilities with the chance to blossom into something even more exciting.

Juan Nuñez – RHP – (High-A): Acquired from Minnesota in the Jorge Lopez deal in 2022, the former $25,000 IFA signing has taken off since he made the move to Baltimore as a 21-year-old. Nuñez has always had the ability to miss bats, punching out over 11 hitters-per-nine and holding opponents to a .215 BAA in his minor league career. His step forward in 2023 came in his sheer output, doubling his previous best in innings pitched in a single season. At 5’11” with a mid 90s fastball and a solid slider, Nuñez could be a power arm out of the back of a bullpen, much like the arm he was traded for two years ago.

Alex Pham – RHP – (Double-A): Pham made just seven starts in 73 overall appearances across four years at the University of San Francisco. In his first two seasons of professional baseball after Baltimore took him in the 19th round in 2021, Pham was effectively a long-man option. Things changed entirely this past season, starting 19 games and totaling 112 innings between High-A Aberdeen and Double-A Bowie. Pham dominated at each stop, logging a 2.57 cumulative ERA with 130 strikeouts and just 42 walks issued. While he may just sit in the low-to-mid 90s at 5’11”, Pham has a true five-pitch mix that could make him a Javier Assad-esque option for the Orioles sometime soon.

Max Wagner – INF – (Double-A): Wagner was Baltimore’s second round pick in 2022 after he was named ACC Player of the Year and a consensus All-American in his draft-eligible Sophomore year at Clemson. Wagner had an eye-popping 27 homers and a 1.348 OPS in 58 games with the Tigers, but he struggled in his first taste of pro ball after being selected. In his first full season in the minor leagues, Wagner slashed .239/.342/.405 in 107 games across High-A and Double-A in 2023, hitting just 13 homers but swiping a surprising 27 bases in 33 attempts. While he saw time at both third base and second base this past season, Wagner’s bat will ultimately be what determines who he is as a finished product.