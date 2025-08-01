The Chicago Cubs 2025 Trade Deadline Results

But not adding a no-doubt playoff starter, probably the top priority heading into the deadline, has to feel disappointing. Same goes for not bringing in the kind of bullpen arm who could at least help carry the closer load. Daniel Palencia has been excellent in that role since taking over in mid-May, but he also hasn’t pitched in the postseason before. Acquiring someone to help close games would’ve been a very helpful addition.

A bigger starting pitcher addition felt like a must. Especially when you consider the way the injury bug has hit the rotation this season. Soroka should be a useful back-end starter, and maybe he surprises folks with the Cubs. But the trade deadline passing without one of the bigger starter names seems like a missed opportunity.

The Cubs have acquired Michael Soroka! pic.twitter.com/XhhhuHohcB — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) July 31, 2025

Here’s how president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer described that market to reporters, including the Chicago Tribune, Thursday evening:

“The way I would say it: Very few rental starters, effectively no starters that had one year of control after this, and then the controllable starters, none of those guys changed hands. Obviously we didn’t acquire them, and no one else did either. The asking price we felt like was something that we couldn’t do to the future. … In the end, the asking price on those guys would have been so detrimental to our future that we decided against it.”

He’s not wrong. Bigger-name, controllable starters didn’t move around. Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera are still with the Miami Marlins. Joe Ryan didn’t leave the Minnesota Twins. The Washington Nationals didn’t deal MacKenzie Gore. The Pittsburgh Pirates hung onto Mitch Keller. There wasn’t much movement for higher-profile starters on expiring deals, either.

The asking prices were apparently high for upper-level rotation pieces around the league. Hoyer and the Cubs chose not to go that route and kept their top prospects. Still, this seemed like the deadline to be bold. Hoyer was bold in the offseason when he acquired Kyle Tucker, who may only be around this rest of this season.