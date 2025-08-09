5 Teams Who Will Regret Deadline Decisions the Most

Ferguson and Rogers were impending free agents at the end of the 2025 campaign so it made sense to move on from them, but Bednar still had one more season and Hayes is under contract until 2029 with a club option in 2030. They both got moved. If Pittsburgh wants to win in the window of Paul Skenes and their strong prospect pool filled with the likes of Konnor Griffin, Termarr Johnson, and Bubba Chandler, it doesn’t make much sense to move Hayes with so much time left on his contract.

Ke’Bryan Hayes’ 1st hit as a Red is a home run!



He had 2 in 100 games with the Pirates this season. pic.twitter.com/JaUoXYxBGj — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) August 1, 2025

Hayes is having the worst offensive season of his career, but his defense is value enough for his contract. His 16 OAA rank him in the 99th percentile of defenders in MLB, and the gap between him and the third baseman with the second-most (Maikel Garcia) is 9 OAA behind him…Garcia has 7 total OAA. Adding on the fact that Hayes was traded to Pittsburgh’s division rival in Cincinnati, it’s likely at this point to presume trading Hayes will haunt the Pirates for some time.

2. Los Angeles Angels

LHP Jake Eder and 1B Sam Brown to WSH for LHP Andrew Chafin and RHP Luis García

OF Wilberson De Pena and Future Considerations to NYY for 3B Oswald Peraza

The Los Angeles Angels continue to baffle their fanbase and universal baseball fans with their lack of dedication to rebuilding. They sat 9 games back in the American League West division and 4.5 back of the last AL Wild Card spot going into the trade deadline, and they don’t seem to be challenging for a playoff position going into the latter portion of the season.

Like the Pirates, the Angels had a confusing deadline as they chose not to sell off their veterans whose contracts expire at the end of the season. Tyler Anderson, Kenley Jansen, Kyle Hendricks, and Luis Rengifo all hold some extent of positive trade value and the Angels needed to move on from these aging players as they aren’t going to be competitive this year.

Taylor Ward was another obvious trade chip, and he’s under control through 2026. He’s felt like a candidate to be moved for years now, but the Angels stood pat. Again.

The Angels' playoff odds have cratered all the way to 0.7% per FanGraphs and 0.4% per Baseball Reference.



The trade deadline was exactly a week ago. The front office/ownership's hope was two months of meaningful games. But seven days later, they're in need of a miracle. — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) August 8, 2025

The team with the longest current postseason drought in baseball continues to try and find a solution to this by buying veterans and notably has signed some of the worst contracts in baseball history in recent years. The Angels’ farm system has strong pieces, and heading in to the 2025 season it was ranked by MLB.com as the league’s worst farm system. They remain uncompetitive on the minor or major-league level, and their decision to buy at this year’s deadline is confusing for several reasons.