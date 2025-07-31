The Cincinnati Reds Didn’t Do Enough to Keep Pace with the San Diego Padres

As the trade deadline came to a close on Thursday evening, Reds fans were left asking a familiar question. That’s it? A question that has become a late July tradition in Cincinnati, as the front office once again failed to make an obvious impact move.

Even worse, the team just ahead of the Reds in the Wild Card standings, the San Diego Padres, made a slew of trades to beef up their roster ahead of the stretch run. San Diego added Will Wagner, Ryan O’Hearn, Ramon Laureano, Freddy Fermin, JP Sears, and Mason Miller. Not only are those good players, but they will be replacing below-average players. Oh yeah, Dylan Cease stays.

We all know the Padres GM, A.J. Preller, is not afraid to make any move. San Diego did not want to roll the dice and decided to push all their chips in to flip this roster in a significant way while also building one of, if not the, best bullpen in baseball.

No one was nearly as aggressive or bold as the Padres, for better or for worse. The Reds did make a few moves, including a couple that I actually like. The team is better today than they were on Monday, but by how much?