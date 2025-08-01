Brewers Have a Quiet (But Sneaky) 2025 Trade Deadline

The Milwaukee Brewers went into the 2025 MLB trade deadline with the best record in Major League Baseball, leading some fans to believe that this was the year they push the chips forward and make a splash. That, however, did not end up happening, and the post-deadline Brewers look a lot like they did before Thursday’s chaos.

But I’m not going to sugarcoat it, this was a pretty typical trade deadline for the small-market Brew Crew, who typically only make a move when there is value to be had.

This year’s deadline market did not materialize in a favorable way for how the Brewers like to operate, and that made it quite difficult for them to make the big trade that Milwaukee’s fan base was calling for.

They didn’t do nothing, though, and they made a handful of moves within the margins that helped address certain aspects of the big-league roster. The question is, was it enough to fend off the Chicago Cubs and keep them in the top echelon of National League teams vying for a World Series title?