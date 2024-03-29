2024 NL East Division Preview

While the season began yesterday for both the Washington Nationals and the Miami Marlins, the most notable teams in the National League East had to sit out. Opening Day was postponed due to weather in both Philadelphia and New York, pushing the real start of the NL East marathon today.

The Mets hope to be in playoff contention this year and will host the Milwaukee Brewers in a series that just might end up meaning something down the road in the NL Wild Card race.

When it comes to the NL East though, the real excitement begins Philadelphia, where we all get to see the first matchup of 2024 between the Phillies and the Atlanta Braves.

These two teams have been at the forefront of everything in this division over the last few years, particularly against one another. Atlanta is always the favorite during the regular season, as they have won this division six years running.