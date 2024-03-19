Philadelphia Phillies 2024 Season Preview

None of this is to say the Phillies have no room left to improve. They still have their weak spots, and their chances of usurping the Braves in the NL East are slim.

However, for the first time in a long, this team entered the offseason without a sense of desperation. Like I said, that’s a pretty good position to be in.

2024 Phillies Projected Starting Lineup

PROJECTED LINEUP VS. RHP PROJECTED LINEUP VS. LHP 1. Kyle Schwarber – DH 1. Kyle Schwarber – DH 2. Trea Turner – SS 2. Trea Turner – SS 3. Bryce Harper – 1B 3. Alec Bohm – 3B 4. Alec Bohm – 3B 4. Bryce Harper – 1B 5. Bryson Stott – 2B 5. J.T. Realmuto – C 6. Nick Castellanos – RF 6. Nick Castellanos – RF 7. J.T. Realmuto – C 7. Bryson Stott – 2B 8. Brandon Marsh – LF 8. Cristian Pache/Whit Merrifield – LF 9. Johan Rojas – CF 9. Johan Rojas – CF

These are the lineups Rob Thomson used last October. Given how little has changed on the Phillies roster, it’s fair to presume the skipper will stick with the same plan.

Obviously, Kyle Schwarber isn’t your typical leadoff hitter. Still, he’s the second-best OBP guy on the team, and batting him first helps to split up all the lefties in the batting order. He might hit more solo home runs than fans would like, but as long as he keeps drawing his walks and reaching base for the middle of the order, I’m not complaining.

On the other side of the ball, I’ve got high hopes for Schwarber in his first year as a full-time DH. Without his defensive metrics dragging down his overall numbers, I wouldn’t be surprised to see his fWAR double in 2024.

Trea Turner will be looking to carry his strong second-half performance into the new campaign. Ignoring his early-season slump in 2023, Turner has been one of the best players in baseball for the past six years. The Phillies shortstop is a dark horse MVP candidate that too many people are overlooking after his uncharacteristic performance during the first half last year.