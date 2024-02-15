Miami Marlins Offseason Serves As Giant Missed Opportunity

As the Fish head to their first Spring Training under a new regime–headed up by new President of baseball operations, Peter Bendix–it is hard not to feel like they missed a huge opportunity this winter.

The Marlins cracked the Postseason for the first time in a full season since 2003 last year. The fanbase felt more engaged than they had in years, and it seemed like they were on the verge of building a legitimate playoff contender.

Anytime a team goes an entire offseason without signing a Major League player it can be quite shocking. For a team just off their first playoff berth in two decades, it feels like a real shot in the foot.

The Marlins are certainly going in a new direction under Bendix, and I’m not even sure it’s a bad one. However, it feels like this regime change came at a really tough time for the club. Kim Ng had one way of doing things, and Bendix is seemingly going to do them completely differently.

That is perfectly fine, the issue is it does not line up with the timeline of fans who wanted to build off last year. The caveat is, this likely had to come at some point and it may be better for the long-term sustainability of the franchise.

There is good news and bad news with how the Marlins have operated this offseason. Let’s get the bad out of the way, before turning to the sunny picture of what could be down the road.