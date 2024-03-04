Phillies Extend Zack Wheeler on a Massive Three-Year Deal

In the past, the Phillies have been hesitant to dole out long free agent contracts to starting pitchers. Then came Nola. They’ve been equally hesitant to offer high AAV contracts to superstars, preferring to tack on a few extra years to reduce the luxury tax hit. Then came Wheeler.

Sometimes, you have to break the rules for the right players.

Over his four years in Philadelphia, Wheeler has been one of the best starters in baseball, with a 3.06 ERA and 675 strikeouts in 101 games.

Since 2020, he ranks fourth in the majors in innings pitched. Out of the 74 hurlers who have thrown at least 400 innings in that time, he ranks 9th in ERA, seventh in strikeout-to-walk ratio, and third in FIP. No one else comes close to his 19.3 FanGraphs WAR.

His unique combination of durability and dominance has been unparalleled.

Although Wheeler only has one All-Star appearance and one top-five Cy Young finish to show for his efforts, he has had his moments of glory with Philadelphia. In 11 postseason outings, he has a 2.42 ERA in 63.1 IP. He took the mound in Game 5 of the 2022 NLCS, helping the Phillies clinch their first NL pennant since 2009.