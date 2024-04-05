The NL East Is (Mostly) off to a Pitiful Start in 2024

Reigning NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. and the Atlanta Braves have won three of their first five games, which represents a dominant opening act in a division whose four other participants have gotten off to suboptimal starts at best.

Atlanta took two of three games from their biggest current foes — the Philadelphia Phillies — to open the season. A 3-2 start would be fairly pedestrian in any other division, but among NL East teams, the Braves are the only club that’s not at least two games under .500.

As Brian Snitker’s squad vies for a seventh consecutive division title, they have a +21 run differential in five games, as opposed to a -68 mark from the four other teams combined.

The Phillies have reached the NLCS in consecutive seasons, overcoming slow starts to grab Wild Card spots and make deep runs in October. During spring training this year, the Phillies talked about getting off to a better start and competing with the Braves for the NL East title. There’s still time, but at 2-4, March/April has felt pretty familiar for the Phillies so far.