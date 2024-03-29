Washington Nationals 2024 MLB Season Preview

Despite their 71-91 finish to close out the 2023 season, the Washington Nationals managed to rise above most expectations and take lots of small organizational developments and victories last year. They look to take those same victories entering 2024.

Washington was active in the offseason when it came to their starting nine. Dave Martinez now gets to plug in some legitimate veteran bats on top of their young foundation, adding an element to Washington’s lineup that was not present last year.

Throw in some of the top prospects in baseball making their way towards an MLB debut, such as Dylan Crews, James Wood and Brady House and suddenly a core could be forming in the nation’s capital.

Projected Starting Lineup

PROJECTED LINEUP 1. CJ Abrams – SS 2. Lane Thomas – RF 3. Jesse Winker – LF 4. Joey Meneses – DH 5. Joey Gallo – 1B 6. Keibert Ruiz – C 7. Nick Senzel – 3B 8. Luis Garcia Jr. – 2B 9. Victor Robles – CF *courtesy of Fangraphs’ Roster Resource

This offseason, the Nats came to terms on four deals with Joey Gallo, Eddie Rosario, Jesse Winker and Nick Senzel this offseason, filling gaps on the corners of the infield and left field.