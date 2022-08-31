Dodging the Dodgers is the Real Prize for Winning the NL East

Since the calendar turned to July, the Los Angeles Dodgers have gone from great to becoming an absolute juggernaut. They have won 43 of their last 53 games and sport the best point differential in the game by a wide margin.

Over the past two months, the Dodgers have scored 311 runs. That is exactly 30 more than the Atlanta Braves, who have the second-best offense in baseball during that span. They have allowed just 155 runs, 20 less than the New York Mets, who have the second-best pitching staff over that span.

The Braves and the Mets both find themselves among the top performing teams in the game both offensively and defensively, but it is the Dodgers who are clearly the best in the sport in both facets of the game. This is important to note, as these three teams are heading for a collision course come October.

This in lies the real prize that comes with winning the NL East this season. Whoever wins the division gets to avoid facing the Dodgers until the NLCS.