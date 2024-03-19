Miami Marlins 2024 Season Preview

Bethancourt has 58 wRC+ this spring and 72 for his career, while Fortes has 86 wRC+ this spring and 77 for his career. Fortes is actually much better defensively (5 DRS and 69th percentile framing) than Bethancourt (0 DRS and 39th percentile framing), though the latter has an absolute rocket for an arm.

Schumacher can matchup as much as he wants, but he cannot reasonably expect to get a ton of offense out of this spot. Heck, anything even serviceable would be a welcome surprise.

Bench

At this point in time the Marlins do not have a clear DH, leaving them with plenty of options to change things up with some of their bench players. Guys like Nick Gordon, Xavier Edwards and Jon Berti will come off the bench to provide defensive relief and, hopefully, offensive sparks.

Gordon will likely provide relief to Jazz in center, but can also platoon with De La Cruz in left if the Marlins feel comfortable with him out there. Edwards will likely backup Tim Anderson at short, and maybe even play some second or third. On days when Schumacher wants to DH Burger to get him off his feet, Edwards is one guy he could turn to if need be. However, he has just 82 wRC+, and will need to show a lot more than that to become a reliable choice off the bench.

The guy Schumacher will be turning to more often than not is Berti. Just an incredibly solid baseball player, he can play all over the infield and defend serviceably at each. Berti had five DRS at third last year, and has even played some outfield in his career. He also managed to post 103 wRC+ last year and has 4.3 combined fWAR the last two seasons.

I will once again advocate for Troy Johnston to make the team. There is no reason he should not. The 26-year-old is hitting .357 with an .802 OPS and 127 wRC+ this spring, after posting 152 wRC+ in 82 games at Double-A last year and 133 wRC+ in 51 games at Triple-A. If the Marlins do not think he is ready yet, I am not sure they ever will. Call him up already and give the kid a shot.