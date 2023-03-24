NL East 2023 Preview: Braves, Mets, Phillies, Marlins, Nationals

The National League East produced three playoff teams last season. Atop the division, the Mets and Braves tied with 101 wins apiece, with Atlanta taking the division crown thanks to a head-to-head division tiebreaker. Meanwhile the Phillies snuck into the playoffs as the final Wild Card team and then made their presence felt in October.

After sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals in the Wild Card round, the Phillies squared off against their division foe, the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. Having earned a bye for winning the division, the Braves were the favorites to advance past the Phillies and make a run towards the World Series, but the opposite happened.

Led by Bryce Harper and a rotation of Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola and Ranger Suarez, the Phillies won the NL pennant and came a few wins away from winning the World Series. Now with the addition of Trea Turner on a $300 million contract, the Phillies look to be an even bigger threat to the Mets and Braves in the NL East.

Still, this is a division that runs through Atlanta. The Braves have won the NL East in each of the last five seasons and they don’t look to be going anywhere any time soon. While they lost Dansby Swanson this offseason, they added Sean Murphy behind the dish and they will now enjoy a full season Rookie of the Year Michael Harris II in center field.