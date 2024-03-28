2024 AL West Division Preview

Thanks to the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers, the American League West has been the home of the last two World Series champions. Those two teams also met in the ALCS last year and they both return just as formidable as ever.

Along with the Rangers and Astros, the Seattle Mariners look to be a top-tier contender this year as well. They finished one game out of the Wild Card race last year, made the playoffs in 2022 and won 90 games back in 2021. With one of the best rotations in baseball, along with one of the game’s biggest young stars, Julio Rodriguez, the Mariners can make some noise this year.

Despite having Mike Trout, and a talented young core of players, the Angels are very unlikely to make run in the AL West this year. Meanwhile the Athletics are heading towards their third-straight 100-loss season.

Bottom line, this division looks to be a three-horse race, but arguably the best one in all of baseball. Let’s take a look at each team’s outlook this season with our staff’s full written team previews.