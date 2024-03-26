Seattle Mariners 2024 Season Preview

After the Mariners put up the second highest strikeout rate in the league in 2023, they parted ways with their four most punchout-prone bats in Eugenio Suarez, Jarred Kelenic, Teoscar Hernández and Mike Ford (all four corralled a K% of above 30%). They replaced them with the likes of Jorge Polanco, Mitch Garver, Mitch Haniger, Luke Raley and Luis Urías – five guys who can help give the lineup more balance with significantly fewer strikeouts.

If that wasn’t enough, Seattle capped the offseason by acquiring one of the most electric relievers in the sport. The trade for Gregory Santos gives the current iteration of the Mariners bullpen a chance to be the best group the organization has ever assembled.

2024 Seattle Mariners Projected Lineups

Projected Lineup vs RHP Projected Lineup vs LHP 1. SS J.P. Crawford 1. SS J.P. Crawford 2. CF Julio Rodríguez 2. CF Julio Rodríguez 3. 2B Jorge Polanco 3. 2B Jorge Polanco 4. DH Mitch Garver 4. DH Mitch Garver 5. C Cal Raleigh 5. C Cal Raleigh 6. LF Luke Raley 6. LF Luke Raley 7. 1B Ty France 7. 1B Ty France 8. RF Dominic Canzone 8. RF Mitch Haniger 9. 3B Josh Rojas 9. 3B Luis Urias

All of a sudden, this lineup really has depth to it. Since Robinson Canó and Nelson Cruz left after 2018, the Mariners have not come close to replacing their production at either DH or second base. This is looking like the year that finally changes.

Designated Hitter

The key for Mitch Garver will be health. Last year he put up a gaudy 138 wRC+ with 19 home runs, appearing in the most games he has played since 2019. The problem? That number of games was only 87. In 2019, it was 93.

Garver has played over 100 games just once in his career (103 in 2018) and has long had issues staying on the field. That being said, most of his injuries have been a result of his time behind the plate. To preserve his health, the Mariners will have Garver serve as their full-time DH, which should keep him much less banged up.

Infield

Jorge Polanco has played just 184 games over the last two years. That said, he hasn’t had nearly as many injury issues as Garver, and he played a full season as recently as 2021.