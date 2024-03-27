Texas Rangers 2024 Season Preview

For the first time in the history of history, the Texas Rangers will be looking to repeat as World Series champions. Riding high from their shocking run through October, the 2024 Rangers will have their sights set on a return trip to the playoffs and hopefully postseason glory once again. They will have to buck the historic trends that have recently plagued reigning champions.

In the past two offseasons, the Rangers have made the biggest of splashes. First by signing Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, and Jon Gray prior to the 2022 season, then by going out and getting Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi, and Andrew Heaney before last year. This offseason has been quite different.

With the uncertainty surrounding the regional sports networks and how much money the organization will be guaranteed from TV in the future, there has been a lack of high-end spending this offseason. Couple that with the fact that because of the previously mentioned moves, the Rangers will have their largest payroll in the history of the franchise in 2024, and big signings this offseason were never in the cards.

There were calls for GM Chris Young to re-sign playoff hero Jordan Montgomery ever since Josh Sborz got Ketel Marte looking to end the World Series. On Tuesday, the southpaw signed with the Diamondbacks instead. “Just write the check,” many had said. When spending other people’s money, that really is an easy answer. Owner Ray Davis should continue to write large checks, but within reason.