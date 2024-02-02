Top Notes From the Houston Astros ZiPS Projections for 2024

The Houston Astros are at the pinnacle of the baseball world, at least for now. Over the last seven years, they have made just that many ALCS appearances, along with four trips to the Fall Classic. Twice they have hoisted the World Series trophy.

In 2023, the Astros won the AL West for the sixth time in seven seasons, but barely. They produced 90 wins, their lowest season total since 2016, having to clinch the division on the last day of the regular season with assistance from a Rangers loss.

The roster is aging, the pitching staff is not what it once was, and all three of Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker are inching closer to free agency by the day. (Altuve and Bregman are both free agents after 2024, while Tucker is a free agent after 2025.)

Do this year’s ZiPS projections, produced by Dan Szymborski of FanGraphs, hint at the beginning of a decline for the Astros dynasty? Let’s take a look.