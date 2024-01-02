Are the Houston Astros Nearing the End of Their Dynastic Run?

It wasn’t so long ago that the Houston Astros were the laughingstock of the league. Year in and year out, they limped to the finish line in an ultra-competitive NL Central.

After years and years of disappointment, the club moved over to the American League, joining the AL West. This move was necessary, balancing out the two leagues with 15 teams each.

Things did not start out perfectly once the Astros made the move to the AL. In fact, they finished last in year one and second-last in year two. It wasn’t until year three that things began to turn around.

The 2015 campaign was when things started to look promising for the Astros. Dallas Keuchel won the Cy Young, Carlos Correa won Rookie of the Year, and the club finished with its best winning percentage in seven years.