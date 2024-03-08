History is Not on the Rangers Side to Repeat as World Series Champs

There are several historical facts that indicate that it is going to be extremely difficult. First let’s look at the teams that actually have repeated throughout Major League Baseball history.

Teams That Repeated as World Series Champs

Throughout the course of MLB history there have only been 14 teams that have won two or more World Series championships in a row. Of those 14, six of them were New York Yankees teams and seven of those repeat championships happened before World War II.

In the past 45 years, there has only been two such instances. The last one came with the Yankees and their three-peat from 1998-00, with the other one also coming out of the AL East in the form of the 1992-93 Toronto Blue Jays.

The current stretch without a repeat World Series champion is the longest repeat champion drought in the history of MLB, NBA, NFL or NHL. — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 24, 2023

The first team to repeat as World Series champs was the Chicago Cubs, way back in 1907-08.

There were only sixteen teams in the major leagues back then (eight in each league), but it was still difficult to repeat as only one team from each league made the playoffs.

Historically there was a greater emphasis on the regular season, with fewer teams that would make the postseason. Taking care of business during the regular season was the key and once a team got into the playoffs, they were either placed directly into the World Series (like the Chicago Cubs previously mentioned), or only had a couple series to navigate instead of the current system that can include up to four different series.