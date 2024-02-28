Top 2024 Breakout Candidates for Each Team in the AL West

At times last season, it appeared that Hunter Brown was about to become a huge piece of the Astros starting rotation as a rookie. Ultimately, he didn’t quite reach that point, but he will only get better with time. He could make the Astros rotation one of the best in baseball if he takes another step forward.

Brown started the season hot with a 2.37 ERA in his first five starts, finishing the first half of the year with a 4.12 ERA. The second half was much less kind to him, as batters adjusted and his arm wore down. He posted a 6.57 ERA after the All-Star break.

However, he was fairly unlucky, especially down the stretch, and his end-of-season numbers are not very indicative of the pitcher he can be. Brown had a 4.27 FIP and an even lower 3.52 xFIP as a rookie, while throwing far more pitches than he had before in his career.

Hunter Brown has shut down the Rays offense tonight!



The Astros are looking to bring the Rays back down to Earth with two wins in a row. pic.twitter.com/tNSLQKyNHo — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) April 27, 2023

His slider got hit around much more than anything else last season, and it wouldn’t surprise me if Brown begins to prioritize his curveball. He used the two pitches equally last year. It is entirely realistic to expect a strong step forward for Brown in his second season.

Honorable Mention: C Yainer Diaz

The offense in Houston features many established stars who have already proven their value. One player who probably already had his “breakout” last season checks in here, as he’ll now be featured in an everyday role.

Yainer Diaz will take over as the full-time starting catcher this season after going deep 23 times in just 355 at-bats last year. He could easily hit 30 home runs while playing strong defense behind the dish.