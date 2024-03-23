Houston Astros 2024 Season Preview

This turn of events could open the door for either Corey Julks or perhaps No. 6 prospect Joey Loperfido. Loperfido has been tearing it up during spring training and will make the conversations in the front office very interesting over the next several days despite not currently being on the 40-man.

Espada had this to say about Loperfido earlier this spring. “He’s opening some eyes. We know how good he is and we see the progress in his game the last couple of years, but what he’s doing right now and how he’s hitting the ball to all fields, playing good defense, stealing bases, it’s been eye-popping for sure.”

Astros Projected Rotation

Projected Starting Rotation Rotation Depth 1. LHP Framber Valdez RHP Justin Verlander* 2. RHP Cristian Javier RHP Jose Urquidy* 3. RHP Hunter Brown RHP Lance McCullers Jr.* 4. RHP J.P. Frace RHP Luis Garcia* 5. RHP Ronel Blanco RHP Spencer Arrighetti * Injured

In what could have been seen as a surplus heading into spring training, the Astros’ rotation picture has now turned into an all-hands-on-deck situation. Aging ace Justin Verlander (41) had a shoulder injury that has delayed his build up for the regular season. The hope is that he will be able to join the rotation sometime in mid-April. The sooner that he is able to, the better.

The Astros have four starting pitchers starting the season on the IL.



-Justin Verlander (ETA mid April)

-Jose Urquidy (No ETA)

-Lance McCullers Jr (ETA end of July)

-Luis Garcia (ETA end of July) — Michael Schwab (@michaelschwab13) March 18, 2024

If that wasn’t a big enough blow, the Astros are still uncertain on the length of time that Jose Urquidy will be missing this year. He has recently been sidelined by a forearm strain. Not all forearm strains are signs of issues in the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL), but it happens quite often. If it is and Urquidy does require Tommy John surgery, that would be yet another blow to an already depleted Astros rotation.

Obviously getting Verlander back will be a huge boost for the team, but they can also look forward to the return of Lance McCullers Jr. and Luis Garcia. Both of them should be rejoining the rotation sometime in the second half of the season. It will be like gaining two starting pitchers at the trade deadline without having to trade away any prospects to get them.

Straight 🔥 from Ronel Blanco tonight! pic.twitter.com/tXriiZv4Jt — Houston Astros (@astros) March 15, 2024

Espada will be looking to Hunter Brown to step up his game and pitch the way that everyone knows that he can during this, his sophomore season. Last year Brown had an up and down rookie campaign, but there will be no flying under the radar for the hard throwing righty.