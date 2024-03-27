Oakland Athletics 2024 Season Preview

Injuries have slowed both down but I think the Stripling addition could be a savvy one. In 2022, his last fully health season, he posted a 3.01 ERA and 3.11 FIP bouncing between Toronto’s bullpen and rotation. More of an old school, control the zone, pitch to contact type, Stripling could turn into a nice deadline piece to dangle to a contender.

Sears had a nice year with the A’s last season and will look to build on that in 2024. While he does not have the stuff to likely ever become a frontline starter he very well could round out the rotation for years to come. In order to do that, he’ll have to find a bit more swing and miss and improve on the 34 home runs he gave up last season.

We know what Blackburn brings and Boyle is a fun mystery. An electric fastball that touches 100 mph but lacks control. He only produced a 21% whiff rate in a small sample last year and his success will fall on his control. Even if it does not work out in the rotation, Boyle has the stuff to be a plus-reliever.

Waldichuk, who is currently injured, struggled mightily to begin 2023, posting a 6.63 ERA in the first half. He bounced back to a 4.04 ERA in the second half while cutting down on walks and home runs. In terms of intrigue and upside, Waldichuk has my interest.

Bullpen

Options: Scott Alexander, Austin Adams, Brady Brasso, Lucas Erceg, Zach Jackson, Adrian Martinez, Michael Kelly, T.J. McFarland, Luis Medina, Dany Jimenez, Mason Miller, Kyle Muller, Sean Newcomb, Mitch Spence, Freddy Tarnok

Alexander joined the movement from San Francisco to Oakland and gives the A’s a lefty out of the bullpen they have desperately needed since Moll was traded. Alexander has had a ton of success in this league and even at 34-years old could still bounce back. The Santa Rosa kid will not strike many out but has had success missing barrels and trusting his defense.