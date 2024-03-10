Los Angeles Angels 2024 Season Preview

Don’t be surprised to hear his name in the mix for American League Rookie of the Year early, and for those chants to get louder if he starts the year as the Angels hope he will.

With Schanuel not in the leadoff spot, Mickey Moniak is one of the likely candidates to often be at the top of Washington’s order. The former top overall draft pick put together his best season last year, slashing .280/.307/.495 with 14 homers and 45 RBI in 323 plate appearances. If he stays healthy, the Angels will get a chance to see what we can do in a full season as the potential table-setter for what could be a potent top of the Los Angeles lineup.

And much of that potency centers around Trout, who will once again become the face of the franchise with Ohtani gone. If there is one player the Angels need to stay healthy, it’s Trout, who has played in just 237 games over the past three seasons. However, the three-time MVP and 11-time All-Star is a generational talent when he is playing, as his 2022 campaign with 40 homers and 80 RBI will remind fans.

And could Trout, who has five stolen bases in the last three years, even become a threat again under Washington’s push to be “a tremendous baserunning team?” With an average sprint speed that ranked in the 96th percentile last season, don’t put it past Trout to swipe some bags in 2024.

Mike Trout has only stolen a total of 6 bases in the last 4 years but he stole this one tonight!pic.twitter.com/yIRvYyp6v4 — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) March 6, 2024

As excited as Angels fans are for another season of Mike Trout, the opposite could be said for Anthony Rendon. If there is a player who encapsulates the Angels having potential for the last three seasons and never reaching it, it is Rendon, who has not played in more than 58 games in a season since the 2021 campaign.

When he has played, Rendon hasn’t reached the levels he reached in Washington before inking a seven-year, $245 million deal before the 2020 season. He has already generated buzz for the wrong reasons early in camp, but could this be the year Rendon finally lives up to his contract? That would perhaps be the biggest shocker of the campaign in Anaheim.