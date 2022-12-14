Carlos Correa Signs 13-Year, $350 Million Deal with Giants
The San Francisco Giants have finally landed a new face of the franchise, signing Carlos Correa to a record-breaking deal for a shortstop.
All it took was a story about the Mets having interest in signing Carlos Correa for the San Francisco Giants to push all their chips into the center of the table for the 28-year-old superstar shortstop.
Correa lands with the Giants on a contract that is bigger than any a shortstop has ever received, as he is now guaranteed a whooping total of $350 million over the next 13 seasons.
With this contract, Correa continues the trend of the offseason when it comes to the free agent shortstops, who have all signed deals that spans longer than a decade and push them into their 40s. Correa’s 13-year pact is two years longer than what Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts commanded, but he is also the youngest of the three.
Turner ended up getting slightly more on an average annual basis than Correa, as his 11-year deal comes with an AAV of $27.2 million, whereas Correa’s comes in at $26.9 million. Still, Correa is able to sign for a deal that is nine million dollar more than his good friend Francisco Lindor, who had previously held the highest valued contract for a shortstop.
Correa bet on himself this past season, signing a three-year deal with the Minnesota Twins that gave him the ability to opt-out after the 2022 season. Correa set an AAV record on that deal, pulling in $35.1 million in his one year with the Twins.
After hitting .291/.366/.467, with 22 home runs and a 140 OPS+ in 136 games played with the Twins, Correa exercised his opt-out and now gets to cash in on the contract that will take him through the remainder of his career.
For the Giants, we knew they were going to try to land a big fish all offseason and they finally pulled it off. Aaron Judge was their top target and once he fell off the board, many speculated Correa would be Plan B. That proved to be the case with this massive contract.
Correa joins the Giants with two All-Star appearances to his name, while also earning a Gold Glove as well as a Platinum Glove for his work during the 2021 season.