Carlos Correa Signs 13-Year, $350 Million Deal with Giants

All it took was a story about the Mets having interest in signing Carlos Correa for the San Francisco Giants to push all their chips into the center of the table for the 28-year-old superstar shortstop.

Correa lands with the Giants on a contract that is bigger than any a shortstop has ever received, as he is now guaranteed a whooping total of $350 million over the next 13 seasons.

The Giants have found their man!



San Francisco is signing their new franchise cornerstone, SS Carlos Correa, to an absolutely MASSIVE deal, per @JeffPassan of ESPN. pic.twitter.com/qQ96ntE1BE — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) December 14, 2022

With this contract, Correa continues the trend of the offseason when it comes to the free agent shortstops, who have all signed deals that spans longer than a decade and push them into their 40s. Correa’s 13-year pact is two years longer than what Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts commanded, but he is also the youngest of the three.

Turner ended up getting slightly more on an average annual basis than Correa, as his 11-year deal comes with an AAV of $27.2 million, whereas Correa’s comes in at $26.9 million. Still, Correa is able to sign for a deal that is nine million dollar more than his good friend Francisco Lindor, who had previously held the highest valued contract for a shortstop.