Which Non-Tendered Players Could Best Provide Value in 2023?

Each year when the weather gets cold the stove gets hot. Well, it’s en fuego on this crisp fall night as the deadline to tender contracts hit at 8 PM Eastern. As always, the list included several surprises including a once MVP.

As these players become free agents looking for a new home, I wanted to dive into some of the more intriguing options. Take a look at which players might not only catch on elsewhere, but play a role and provide some value.

For a full list of non-tendered players you can click here: National League | American League . The below list is in no particular order.

Cody Bellinger – OF – Dodgers

2022 Stats: .210/.265/.389, 19 HR, 83 wRC+