Blue Jays acquire Dautlon Varsho from the Diamondbacks In Blockbuster Trade

The Toronto Blue Jays and the Arizona Diamondbacks have reportedly pulled off the most significant trade of the offseason (so far), as Jeff Passan at ESPN is reporting that the Jays are sending top prospect catcher Gabriel Moreno and left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for centre fielder Daulton Varsho.

In Varsho, the Blue Jays are getting a lefty-batter who will slot in nicely amongst the current lineup. Last season, Varsho slashed .235/.302/.443 with 27 home runs, 74 RBI, and a .745 OPS while amassing a 4.9 bWAR.

Defensively, the Wisconsin product has been outstanding in the outfield, compiling a 26 DRS split between centre and right field over the past three seasons (98 and 83 games respectively). The former second-round pick can also play behind the plate, sporting a .988 fielding percentage while throwing out 30% of base stealers. Varsho sat in the 99th percentile in Outs Above Average and in the 97th percentile in outfielder jump last season and has a 91% career success rate.

Gabriel Moreno and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to Arizona

The Diamondbacks were able to pry away Moreno, the Blue Jays’ top prospect and the No. 6 prospect in baseball, thanks to the backstop presence of both Alejandro Kirk and Danny Jansen at the big league level for Toronto.