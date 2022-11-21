Cody Bellinger Is The Best Low-Risk Bet In Free Agency

Cody Bellinger made history in the one of the worst ways at the end of last week. The 27-year-old became the first former MVP in MLB history to be non-tendered before making it to free agency. Even if the move was predictable based on his recent production, that is still a stunning revelation.

Bellinger is only three years removed from his award-winning 2019 campaign, where he blasted 47 home runs and posted a 161 wRC+. That fact alone will keep all 30 team interested (yes the Dodgers could still retain Bellinger, just at a lower salary) in taking a flier on him for the 2023 campaign.

If a team can unlock what was once there, they could be getting the steal of the offseason. Yet there is every chance that what we have seen over the last two years continues, and Bellinger never regains that All-Star slugger form again.

Bellinger’s Ascent to MVP

Heading into the 2017 MLB season, Cody Bellinger was ranked as the No. 7 prospect in all of baseball by Baseball America. It took just one month into the season before the Dodgers called on their top prospect to aid an injured and struggling outfield.