Mets Shock Baseball World, Sign Carlos Correa From the Giants

The San Francisco Giants have seen their top free agent target move on to New York twice now in one offseason.

First it was Aaron Judge, who decided to return to the only organization he knew by re-signing with the New York Yankees. The Giants pivoted, and ended up signing Carlos Correa to a 13-year, $350 million deal. Or so we thought.

On a day where the Giants were supposed to introduce Correa to their fans, an issue in his medicals led them to balk on the deal. Correa and agent Scott Boras responded quickly by spurning the Giants to take a 12-year, $315 million deal from Steve Cohen’s Mets instead.

Breaking: Carlos Correa and the Mets have a deal. $315M, 12 years. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 21, 2022

Correa now joins an infield that already has his good friend Francisco Lindor at shortstop, pushing the Platinum Glove winning shortstop to third base, batting champion Jeff McNeil and All-Star Pete Alonso. This group immediately looks to be the best infield in baseball.