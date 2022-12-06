Philadelphia Phillies Sign Trea Turner to 11-Year, $300 Million Deal

The reigning National League champions just got a lot better, as the Philadelphia Phillies made a big signing today, joining the San Diego Padres as one of the two teams that now have multiple $300 million contracts on the same roster.

Prior to the 2019 season, the Phillies signed Bryce Harper to a 13-year, $330 million. That contract proved to be worth it’s weight in gold this season, with Harper leading the Phillies to the World Series.

Now fresh off their deep playoff run, the Phillies had money to spend and are going all in on a piece to put their roster over the top, signing Trea Turner to a contract that will pair him with his former teammate Harper through 2031.

The two-time All-Star won his first Silver Slugger playing shortstop for the Dodgers this season, but now moves back to the National League East with Philadelphia. Turner was seen as likely to return to the East Coast and does so on a contract that will pay him north of $27 million per season.