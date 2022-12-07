Aaron Judge Returns to the Yankees on Record-Breaking Contract

Good morning baseball fans. The long awaited decision from the top free agent on the market has been made, as AL MVP Aaron Judge has signed a new record-breaking contract.

Judge will be heading back to the Bronx on a nine-year, $360 million contract, which not only breaks Bryce Harper’s record for the biggest free agent deal in MLB history, but also pays him a record $40 million a season for a position player.

Source confirms: Aaron Judge in agreement with Yankees, nine years, $360M. First: @JonMorosi. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 7, 2022

Prior to last season, Judge was reportedly offered a seven-year, $213.5 million extension, which would have paid him just over $30 million a season. He bet on himself in a contract year and went on to post one of the best we have ever seen. Now he’s rewarded with a deal that pays him nearly $150 million more than the extension he turned down.

Judge smashed an AL and Yankees franchise record 62 home runs, while playing a great defensive center field. He was worth over 11 wins and cruised to the MVP. Judge led all of baseball in the following offensive categories in 2022: runs scored, home runs, RBIs, walks, total bases, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS, OPS+ and wRC+.