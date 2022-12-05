Mets Find DeGrom Replacement, Sign Verlander to Two-Year Deal

Well that didn’t take too long. Everyone predicted the New York Mets would quickly have a countermove lined up for when Jacob deGrom chose to pitch elsewhere, and all eyes were pointed in one direction.

Justin Verlander, fresh of a Cy Young Award, hit free agency looking to cash a big bag ahead of his age-40 season. Steve Cohen wasted no time landing the three-time Cy Young, reuniting him with former Detroit Tigers teammate Max Scherzer.

Reports had indicated that the Mets wanted to sign deGrom to a three-year deal, worth around $115 million. Now all that money is heading into Verlander’s bank account, as he signs a two-year deal with a vesting third-year option.

Verlander to Mets. $86M 2 years. Vesting option 3rd year. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 5, 2022

We learned last offseason that the going rate for a mercenary future Hall of Fame ace is $43 million per season, which is right in line with what Verlander gets by making $86 million over the next two years.