What You Need to Know for the 2025 College Baseball Season

On the mound, Texas A&M is just as dangerous, led by Dick Howser Award finalist Ryan Prager, who turned down a third-round selection from the Angels to return as the Friday night ace. Lefty Justin Lamkin provides another steady presence in the rotation, with plenty of depth behind him, positioning the Aggies as a legitimate national title contender.

Tennessee will look to repeat the CWS Championship glory

The South Carolina Gamecocks were the last team to win back-to-back College World Series Championships doing so in 2010 and 2011.

Could the Tennessee Volunteers be the next team to do it?

It is tough to say, but they come in as our number two overall team in all of college baseball and are close to being as strong as last year.

While there are some question marks on the mound, the Volunteers still have plenty of options, led by AJ Russell, the No. 38 college prospect for the 2025 MLB Draft, who could be a key piece if he returns strong from a non-invasive Tommy John surgery.

There is a chance he returns at the midpoint of this season. Outside of Russell, Tennessee will look to Liam Doyle, Nate Snead, Brandon Arvidson, and Tegan Kuhns to round out the rotation, with Doyle—an Ole Miss transfer—boasting over 20 inches of vertical carry on his fastball, touching 96-97 MPH, and Snead flashing a nasty sinker that has cracked 100 MPH in shorter stints.