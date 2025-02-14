What You Need to Know for the 2025 College Baseball Season
Today marks Opening Day for College Baseball, as teams across the nation begin their slate of games for the 2025 season.
Key Storylines to Watch
Texas A&M begins the season ranked as the No. 1 team:
Texas A&M enters the 2025 season as our No. 1 ranked team after making it to the College World Series finals but falling to Tennessee.
Despite a chaotic offseason that saw several top players enter the portal following former head coach Jim Schlossnagle’s departure to Texas, new head coach Mike Earley managed to retain a strong core and reload with key additions.
The Aggies boast one of the most potent lineups in the nation, headlined by Jace LaViolette, a potential first-overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft and the top-ranked player in our 2025 college draft rankings.
They also return SEC Freshman of the Year Gavin Grahovac, a premier 2026 MLB Draft prospect, and added back-to-back Big 12 Player of the Year Gavin Kash from Texas Tech. Their outfield, featuring LaViolette, Caden Sorell, and Hayden Schott, is among the nation’s best.
On the mound, Texas A&M is just as dangerous, led by Dick Howser Award finalist Ryan Prager, who turned down a third-round selection from the Angels to return as the Friday night ace. Lefty Justin Lamkin provides another steady presence in the rotation, with plenty of depth behind him, positioning the Aggies as a legitimate national title contender.
Tennessee will look to repeat the CWS Championship glory
The South Carolina Gamecocks were the last team to win back-to-back College World Series Championships doing so in 2010 and 2011.
Could the Tennessee Volunteers be the next team to do it?
It is tough to say, but they come in as our number two overall team in all of college baseball and are close to being as strong as last year.
While there are some question marks on the mound, the Volunteers still have plenty of options, led by AJ Russell, the No. 38 college prospect for the 2025 MLB Draft, who could be a key piece if he returns strong from a non-invasive Tommy John surgery.
There is a chance he returns at the midpoint of this season. Outside of Russell, Tennessee will look to Liam Doyle, Nate Snead, Brandon Arvidson, and Tegan Kuhns to round out the rotation, with Doyle—an Ole Miss transfer—boasting over 20 inches of vertical carry on his fastball, touching 96-97 MPH, and Snead flashing a nasty sinker that has cracked 100 MPH in shorter stints.
While the rotation has some uncertainty, the lineup is stacked, headlined by shortstop Dean Curley, the No. 10 college prospect for the 2025 MLB Draft, a physical sophomore with strong contact skills and plate discipline.
The Vols also reloaded through the transfer portal, bringing in Louisville’s Gavin Kilen and Ole Miss’ Andrew Fischer—ranked No. 17 and No. 13 in our 2025 college draft rankings—ensuring that Tennessee remains a powerhouse heading into 2025.
New look conferences (ACC, BIG10, Big12) will provide for some complicated schedules
There was a ton of conference shuffling with the PAC12 mostly dissolving. Cal and Stanford joined the ACC Conference, Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington joined the Big Ten Conference, and Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah joined the Big 12 Conference.
Many teams will have to take long trips from the west coast to the east coast and vice versa.
For example, Oregon has an 11 AM game on a Monday against Georgetown after playing a weekend series against conference foe Maryland. How teams deal with these long flights and wonky schedules will be interesting.
The battle for the top pitcher in college baseball will be fun
Florida State’s Jamie Arnold vs. UCSB’s Tyler Bremner. These two arms are absolutely nasty and will likely be in a battle all season long for who becomes the best pitcher in the NCAA.
Arnold is our second overall college prospect for the 2025 MLB Draft, and Bremner is the third. Arnold struck out 159 batters in 105.2 innings while posting a 2.98 ERA. He continued that hot streak by dominating this summer for the USA Collegiate National Team.
He misses plenty of bats. Bremner follows a similar story. He went 11-1 with a 2.74 ERA while striking out 104 batters in 88 innings pitched. He’s easily the best mid-major arm in this draft class.
These two have the chance to go back and forth all season long competing for the National Pitcher of the Year.
Just Baseball’s Preseason Top 25 Rankings
Teams Who Just Missed Just Baseball’s Preseason Top 25
Preseason All-Americans
FIRST TEAM
SECOND TEAM
THIRD TEAM
Player of the Year Predictions
Player of the Year: OF Jace LaViolette – Texas A&M
Pitcher of the Year: LHP Jamie Arnold – Florida State
Freshman of the Year: 1B Rintaro Sasaki – Stanford
Transfer of the Year: SS Aiva Arquette – Oregon State
Conference Outlooks/Predictions
- Conference Champion: Texas A&M Aggies
- Player of the Year: OF Jace LaViolette – Texas A&M
- Pitcher of the Year: RHP Gabe Gaeckle – Arkansas
- Freshman of the Year: OF Derek Curiel – LSU
- Transfer of the Year: 2B Wyatt Henseler – Texas A&M
- Conference Champion: Virginia Cavaliers
- Player of the Year: OF Drew Burress – Georgia Tech
- Pitcher of the Year: LHP Jamie Arnold – Florida State
- Freshman of the Year: 1B Rintaro Sasaki – Stanford
- Transfer of the Year: 1B/LHP Chris Arroyo – Virginia
- Conference Champion: Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Player of the Year: OF Brendan Summerhill – Arizona
- Pitcher of the Year: LHP Ben Jacobs – Arizona State
- Freshman of the Year: LHP/OF Noah Franco – TCU
- Transfer of the Year: RHP Collin McKinney – Arizona
2025 Big Ten Conference Preview
- Conference Champion: Oregon Ducks
- Player of the Year: OF Devin Taylor – Indiana
- Pitcher of the Year: LHP Joseph Dzierwa – Michigan State
- Freshman of the Year: RHP Will Sanford – Oregon
- Transfer of the Year: 1B Hollis Porter – Maryland
Players to Watch
Top 80 2025 MLB Draft College Prospects
- OF Jace LaViolette – Texas A&M
- LHP Jamie Arnold – Florida State
- RHP Tyler Bremner – UC Santa Barbara
- OF Cam Cannarella – Clemson
- SS Aiva Arquette – Oregon State
- OF Brendan Summerhill – Arizona
- C Ike Irish – Auburn
- C Luke Stevenson – North Carolina
- OF Devin Taylor – Indiana
- SS Dean Curley – Tennessee
Kentucky Head Coach Nick Mingione
Other News and Notes
Early Season Tournaments
Shriners Children’s College Baseball Showdown (February 14-16)
- Arizona Wildcats
- Clemson Tigers
- Louisville Cardinals
- Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Ole Miss
- Texas Longhorns
MLB Desert Invitational (February 14-16)
- Austin Peay Governors
- Grand Canyon Lopes
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
- New Mexico Lobos
- San Diego State Aztecs
- Seton Hall Pirates
- UC Irvine Anteaters
- Vanderbilt Commodores
Cactus Jack HBCU Classic (February 14-16)
- Alabama A&M Bulldogs
- Grambling State Tigers
- Jackson State Tigers
- Southern Jaguars
Sanderson Ford College Baseball Classic (February 14-17)
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Oregon State Beavers
- UNLV Rebels
- Xavier Musketeers
Baseball at the Beach (February 14-17)
- Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
- Kansas State Wildcats
- Saint Joseph’s Hawks
- Washington Huskies
Swing and Swine Classic (February 16-18)
- Ball State Cardinals
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- Lehigh Mountain Hawks
- Merrimack Warriors
- Michigan State Spartans
- Seton Hall Pirates
Tony Gwynn Legacy (February 20-23)
- Pepperdine Waves
- San Diego State Aztecs
- UC Santa Barbara Gauchos
- Utah Utes
Jax College Baseball Classic (February 21-23)
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
- NC State Wolfpack
- Ohio State Buckeyes
Round Rock Classic (February 21-23)
- Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Oklahoma Sooners
- Oregon State Beavers
- Virginia Cavaliers
Kleberg Bank College Classic (February (21-23)
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders
- UCLA Bruins
- Washington State Cougars
Andre Dawson Classic (February 21-23)
- Alabama A&M Bulldogs
- Alabama State Hornets
- Florida A&M Rattlers Panthers
- Grambling State Tigers
- Jackson State Tigers
- Prairie View A&M
- Southern Jaguars
Astros Foundation Classic (February 28 – March 2)
- Arizona Wildcats
- Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Rice Owls
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Texas A&M Aggies
Frisco College Classic (February 28 – March 2)
- Kansas State Wildcats
- Louisiana State Tigers
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Sam Houston Bearkats
Las Vegas Classic (February 28 – March 2)
- Illinois Fighting Ilini
- Texas Longhorns
- Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Washington Huskies