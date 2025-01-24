10 Potential ACC Sophomore Pitching Breakouts

On the following weekend, at the Jax College Classic against Wichita State, Moore tossed another 2.2 scoreless innings as the ‘Hoos walked off the Shockers in extra innings. While UVA’s pitching staff struggled early, the young freshman shone as a consistent stopper out of the bullpen.

Unfortunately, that was the last appearance Moore would make for almost two months due to injury. By the time he returned on April 17th in a midweek matchup with George Mason, the Cavalier pitching staff had settled with high-leverage roles previously established. The 6’3” first-year mostly served as the midweek opener for the remainder of the season and quietly impressed. In his seven appearances, Moore only gave up earned runs in one outing.

While the Fairfax, Virginia native never pitched more than two innings in a game for UVA following his return from injury, he did get plenty of innings throwing for the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters this summer. Moore went 2-1 with a 3.58 ERA in seven appearances, which included six starts. He struck out 30 batters over 27.2 innings pitched while walking just 8 and holding opposing hitters to a .210 batting average.

The young right-handed pitcher employs a starting arsenal of four different pitches. His fastball, which he employs over 50% of the time, sits in the low 90s MPH. Moore utilized two breaking balls; a low 80s MPH slider with bite and a high 70s MPH curveball. His third secondary pitch is the mid-80s MPH changeup, which he features about 15% of the time.

His summer stats indicate more swing-and-miss stuff, but his regular season at Virginia registered him mostly as a ground ball pitcher.

Starting pitchers Evan Blanco and Jay Woolfolk return for the ‘Hoos, while JUCO transfers Chris Arroyo and Joey Colucci are favorites to land the Sunday role. Moore could retain his spot as the midweek starter or he could be utilized as a long relief stopper out of the bullpen like early last season. Whatever role he ends up in, expect Moore to take a big step forward and become a key piece of the Virgina pitching staff.

LHP Madden Clement, Virginia Tech

2024 Stats: 12 App, 2-1 Rec, 6.00 ERA, 23 K, 10 BB, 21.0 IP

Madden Clement, the son of former big leaguer Matt Clement, is another arm who gained serious experience as a freshman for the Hokies. He served as both a reliever and midweek starter over his 12 appearances last season, striking out 23 batters in just 21 innings pitched. After a strong fall, Clement is poised to be a breakout star for Virginia Tech behind fellow sophomore Brett Renfrow in the weekend rotation.

The southpaw’s best outing came towards the end of the season when he took the mound on May 1st against North Carolina A&T. Clement went 5.1 scoreless innings, giving up two hits while striking out seven without a walk.

Much like a few other pitchers on this list, Clement was able to use short outings as a midweek starter to adjust to the college game. That critical experience should pay dividends as Clement looks to be an anchor for Tech in the rotation.

“He’s going to need to be big for us,” said Hokies Associate Head Coach Kurt Elbin. “It’s always fun to watch the growth from freshman to sophomore year,” Elbin explained that not only did Clement come back from the summer an improved pitcher, but he further developed his secondary pitches.

The Pennsylvania native employed mostly a two-pitch mix in 2024, heavily relying on a low-90s MPH fastball with ride that he threw 80% of the time. He would mix in a high-70s MPH breaking ball on occasion 16% of the time, but rarely threw his changeup. With better command and improved secondary pitches, Clement looked like a different pitcher this fall than he did even at the end of last season.

“He’s able to pitch with his fastball,” Elbin told me in early December. “It’s firm, he can locate it, and he can pitch up in the zone. It’s a three-pitch mix that we’re excited about from the left side to add to a rotation that we feel is gonna be pretty good. He made a pretty good jump.”

That three-pitch mix was on full display over his two outings in scrimmages against Virginia Commonwealth and Liberty this fall. In four combined scoreless innings, Clement struck out nine hitters while walking just one batter. He was utilizing his improved slider well, throwing it for strikes in the low 80s MPH. The changeup was also on display in those scrimmages and looked sharp.

“From an offensive perspective, in inter-squads, there’s certain pitchers that jump on the mound and you’re like, ‘it’s probably going to be a tough day today’,” Elbin said. “And I felt that way every time that Madden stepped on the mound, because it’s just a tough, tough, tough arsenal to deal with.”

Virginia Tech has a number of options to slot in the rotation behind presumed ace Brett Renfrow, but with Matt Clement’s development and performance over the fall, it’s a safe bet that we’ll see him pitching for the Hokies in a starting role. Pitching hasn’t always been consistent for Virginia Tech, but Clement’s emergence as a star could turn that weakness into a strength.

RHP Blake Morningstar, Wake Forest

2024 Stats: 28 App, 2-1 Rec, 7.45 ERA, 38 K, 16 BB, 29.0 IP

Blake Morningstar arrived in Winston-Salem as a freshman last year after being rated the #1 right-handed pitcher out of Pennsylvania. Donning Demon Deacon legend Rhett Lowder’s iconic number four jersey, the youngster had an up-and-down first season in the ACC. His overall numbers, however, should be taken with a grain of salt.

While presenting at a player development seminar this past December, Wake Forest pitching coach Corey Muscara explained that Morningstar arrived on campus with mechanical issues due to an intense workload at the end of his high school career.

“He’s in the beginning of the fall and pretty much everything you can think of is wrong with his throw,” said Muscara. “Our main goal was fixing the arm path and the arm pattern so it didn’t have as much stress to get him out of pain. We were just trying to make sure he can get through the season and repattern that arm action.”

Even with that holding him back, Morningstar was able to have quite a few quality outings. During a stretch from March 23rd until April 14th, the freshman righty made eight appearances out of the bullpen and gave up just one run in 8.2 innings pitched. His best game of the year was at Notre Dame where he threw 3.1 scoreless innings while striking out six and giving up just one hit.

Morningstar was primarily a two-pitch guy out of the bullpen last year, relying on his low-to-mid 90s MPH fastball and his low-to-mid 80s slider about 90% of the time. He was at his best when he was able to mix in the changeup, which is where he found success during his April outings.

Additionally, Morningstar had a curveball that he used sparingly toward the end of the year. With a full offseason to improve the arsenal, Morningstar and the Wake pitching staff have been hard at work in his development.

According to their presentation at the Wake Forest Player Development Seminar, Muscara and his staff focused on adding shape to Morningstar’s fastball, changing the grip on his changeup, and adding a cutter to his arsenal. They also had a plan in place to improve his delivery and use the aforementioned curveball as his primary breaking ball.

“To Blake’s credit, he battled,” said Wake Forest’s Head of Analytics Chris Lewis during the seminar. “He didn’t lose faith in the plan. He kept working and his third and fourth outings of the fall against St. John’s and West Virginia were great.”

Morningstar shined in those two scrimmages, tossing four combined scoreless innings with two strikeouts while meeting all of the developmental goals established by the coaching staff. He exited the fall looking like an entirely different pitcher from where he was in the middle of last season.

With an improved arsenal and better pitch mix, Morningstar is almost a lock for a breakout season in Winston-Salem. And even though the Demon Deacons have a slew of former Friday night pitchers on their staff, the Pennsylvania native is very much in the conversation for a weekend rotation spot. Whether he pitches out of the rotation or the bullpen, expect Blake Morningstar to be an essential piece of this Wake Forest team.