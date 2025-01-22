2025 MLB Draft – Top 80 College Prospects
Our pre-season ranking of the top 80 college prospects who could be taken in the 2025 MLB Draft this upcoming July.
With a new year comes new opportunities.
We are beyond excited to unveil a brand-new era here at Just Baseball with a MLB Draft team focused on bringing you plenty of live looks, industry information, and extensive coverage as we creep toward draft day. To kickstart our coverage before the start of our season, it’s time to unveil two separate lists to highlight the top 80 players in both the prep and college ranks.
The collegiate athletes are now up and admittedly, it’s a weak class.
There are questions surrounding the top bats in the class, especially in the hit tool department, but there’s no denying the talent in the top two arms: Jamie Arnold and Tyler Bremner.
We’ll see how the bats evolve this spring, especially among the top 10 prospects in this class. To further add to this, there’s a chance that the draft-eligible sophomores are stronger than the juniors in this class.
It could get fun down the stretch this year. We will begin our year scouting the college class heavily, starting with the Shriners Showdown in Arlington.
This board will include plenty of information on every player, but the most important aspects will come in the availability of reports and the use of our videos from the field.
We’ve seen plenty of these prospects over the past year and video will be updated with the respective player’s blurb throughout the spring as we get more looks in.
Scouting reports and interviews will be included in each blurb, so keep an eye out for those, as well!
These first two lists will be the only separate updates, as the remaining board updates will consist of a single congealed board. We hope you are as excited as we are to launch and be prepared for plenty more content as we inch closer to July 13th!
1. Jace LaViolette – OF – Texas A&M Aggies
HT/WT: 6’6/230 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Texas A&M | Age: 21.7
At 6’6, 230 pounds, LaViolette is an extremely physical left-handed bat with some of the most robust power in the entire country. LaViolette has already cranked 50 home runs in his collegiate career and he may end up amongst the likes of Eddy Furniss and Frank Fazzini on the all-time list in the NCAA ranks.
It’s a controlled, violent, left-handed swing with a ton of bat speed and an optimal bat path for doing damage, as he’s a legitimate all-fields power threat and has cleared the 115 MPH exit velocity threshold in 2024.
His hips clear out quickly, allowing him to get leverage in his swing and do significant damage. The plate discipline is also solid, as he rarely expands the zone and has a knack for racking up the walks.
Yes, strikeouts are part of his game, but he’s got time to polish up the bat-to-ball skills. Despite his size, he moves quickly on the basepaths and in the field.
He split time between all three outfield positions in 2024, though he logged a majority of his innings in center. His size, actions, and arm strength are suited better for a corner outfield position and that’s where scouts envision his future home.
2. Jamie Arnold – LHP
HT/WT: 6’1/192 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Florida State | Age: 21.3
After a rough freshman campaign in Tallahassee, Arnold exploded onto the draft scene in 2024, striking out 159 batters in 105.2 innings to the tune of a 2.98 ERA.
Arnold generates a ton of scap retraction in his delivery, but he’s on time with his arm and he creates a tough angle to the plate with a slingy release. His fastball rarely cracked 90 MPH in 2023, but in 2024, Arnold’s average velocity jumped to ~94 MPH and topped out at 97 MPH.
His release point averages 54 inches in total and his heater has solid carry and run with flatness, allowing the pitch to jump on hitters quickly and miss bats aplenty. His mid-80s sweeper is his best secondary, landing the pitch for strikes consistently and averaging over ten inches of horizontal movement. He commands the pitch well and there’s some backfoot capabilities to righties.
It’s as dynamic of a one-two punch as you can find in the amateur landscape. Arnold has feel for a mid-80s cambio that has some depth and fade to righties, though he’s shown struggles commanding the offering.
With that said, he’s flashed an improved cambio this winter with added depth. Given the arsenal, command, and starting traits, Arnold’s chances of being the first arm off the board are high.
Film: TBA
3. Tyler Bremner – RHP
HT/WT: 6’2/190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: UC Santa Barbara | Age: 21.2
The best mid-major arm in this class, Bremner has a legitimate shot at being the first arm off the board thanks to fantastic athleticism, starter traits, and exceptionally loud stuff.
Bremner’s body is uber-projectable with skinny, lanky limbs and the delivery is as easy as it can get, featuring little to no effort and excellent body control down the bump.
His case for best arm in the class gets better with the arsenal. Bremner’s fastball has seen a jump in velocity, sitting in the mid-90s presently and flashing 97-98 MPH in shorter stints with Team USA this summer. He can vary the shape of the heater, showcasing quality carry upstairs with some flatness and more tailing action at the knees.
His change-up is his bread and butter, a double-plus offering with screwball-esque shape, high spin, and excellent velocity separation off the heater in the low-80s.
Bremner has huge confidence in the pitch and can command it exceptionally to both sides of the plate. The slider has taken a jump forward, as well, becoming a two-plane monster with late bite in the upper-80s this summer.
There’s a chance for three above-average or better offerings with above-average command.
Film: TBA
4. Cam Cannarella – OF
HT/WT: 6’0/180 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Clemson | Age: 21.10
Cannarella stepped onto campus as an infielder, but a roadblock in the Clemson infield gave him an opportunity in center field that he has not relinquished.
A gamer in every sense of the word, Cannarella is a dangerous hitter with some of the best contact skills in the entire country. It’s a lovely left-handed swing built more for line drives right now, but he’s shown flashes of raw power to the gaps and to his pull side.
There was a noteworthy change in Cannarella’s approach in 2024, as he upped his fly ball rate and tapped more into his pop, as his average exit velocity was ~91 MPH.
This led to higher swing and chase rates, though his bat-to-ball skills didn’t waver much and his swinging strike rate was under 8%. That’ll play.
Cannarella figures to stick in center field long term, as his instincts, routes, and glove grade highly and give him the tools to handle the position. He also has above-average speed, though he didn’t flash it this past spring due to a labrum injury he suffered in February.
Assuming he returns to the field with a clean bill of health in 2025, Cannarella has the toolset to be a top-ten pick.
Film: TBA
5. Aiva Arquette – SS
HT/WT: 6’5/220 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Oregon State | Age: 21.8
Born in the same town as former New York Met Sid Fernandez, Arquette made the trek to the West Coast and flourished in his sophomore campaign for the Washington Huskies, slashing .325/.384/.574 with 27 extra-base hits.
With Jason Kelly returning to the SEC, Arquette went south to Oregon State, where he’ll suit up for Mitch Canham’s group in 2025. Arquette’s tall and projectable frame stands out on film and while he’s played shortstop recently, he fits better at third base long-term, where range, strong arm, and instincts will play.
Offensively, there’s not a ton of warts. Arquette’s feel to consistently backspin the baseball to all fields is impressive and the overall power profile is robust, recording an average exit velocity of 93 MPH with a maximum of 112.9 MPH.
That will come down a tick in pro ball, but it’s every bit of above-average to plus pop. The contact skills are strong too, handling velocity and spin well. He does get overly anxious and is in no rush to take a free base, something that scouts want to see ironed out in 2025.
Overall, it’s a potentially robust offensive profile with the defensive chops to handle the hot corner.
6. Brendan Summerhill – OF
HT/WT: 6’3/195 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Arizona | Age: 21.8
If you’re looking for an outfielder that flat-out hits, look no further than Arizona’s Brendan Summerhill. A long-levered, projectable athlete, Summerhill broke out in a big way in 2024, slashing .324/.399/.550 with 32 extra-base hits in 58 games for the Wildcats.
It’s a beautiful left-handed stroke with easy motions, lightning-quick bat speed, and an uncanny ability to backspin the baseball. There are very few holes in Summerhill’s swing, as he has posted elite whiff rates (87% contact rate in 2024) and possesses great barrel feel.
Summerhill likes to utilize the gaps often and there’s legitimate pull-side juice in the stick, getting up to the 110 MPH barrier this past spring and given the projection, there may be more in the tank.
Summerhill has posted above-average to plus run times and his defensive instincts give him a solid chance of playing center field, though he may get moved off to a corner spot in due time. He has the arm strength to handle right field if such a move occurs. All in all, Summerhill is in line for a massive junior campaign and has put himself into legitimate first-round conversation.
7. Ike Irish – C
HT/WT: 6’2/201 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Auburn | Age: 21.7
One of the most decorated recruits to make it to campus after the 2022 draft, Irish has cemented himself as one of the best SEC hitters in two years since. Irish has a beautiful left-handed swing that’s direct to the baseball with quick hands and loud bat speed.
Irish’s swing plane and bat path are relatively flat, which makes him conducive for a hefty amount of ground balls. He does showcase leverage at times and can tap into average or better power to his pull-side, though he’ll need to find a bit more consistency with that to avoid a ground ball rate over 50% like he had on the Cape.
With that said, he has solid contact abilities and fends off strikeouts, though his high swing rate and aggressive nature mean walks don’t pile up often. Irish’s defensive abilities behind the plate have gotten better, though there’s a chance he’s moved to a corner outfield spot.
His receiving and blocking skills are fringe-average right now, though he’s got a very strong arm that would certainly play in right field. This is a bat-first prospect with a lengthy track record of hitting that can’t be ignored.
8. Luke Stevenson – C
HT/WT: 6’1/200 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: North Carolina | Age: 20.11
Stevenson was highly touted out of high school last summer, but he chose to uphold his commitment to North Carolina and it has paid dividends for the freshman. He’s eligible as a sophomore due to his age in 2025 and he’s in line to be one of the first backstops off the board.
He’s built like a stereotypical catcher with a stout lower half and present strength throughout his body. He’s got explosive motions out of the crouch and handles the run game well, showcasing a strong arm and pop times to second have been clocked at 1.9-1.95 seconds.
He’s a standout receiver, as well. Offensively, scouts have raved about the bat. Stevenson can get a bit overwhelmed by spin, but he possesses excellent barrel feel with quick hands and legitimate power to both sides of the field.
Stevenson’s already posted multiple exit velocities above the 110 MPH echelon in Chapel Hill and there’s feel to lift the ball consistently.
It’s hard to find a catcher with these kinds of tools on both sides of the ball, but Stevenson certainly has them. There’s a solid chance he ends up being the best catcher in this draft class.
Film: TBA
9. Devin Taylor – OF
HT/WT: 6’1/215 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Indiana | Age: 21.6
A physical left-handed bat with strength throughout his frame, Taylor is a legitimate power threat with burgeoning raw juice and he lets his quality athleticism play on the field.
He built upon a stellar freshman campaign at Indiana with a .357/.449/.660 slash line and blasting twenty home runs, the first Hoosier to do so since Alex Dickerson smacked twenty-four in 2010.
Taylor’s pitch recognition is strong and his pure contact improved, jumping to a rate just under 80% in 2024 with chase rates that grade out as average. He’s short to the baseball with a ton of bat speed and strength, allowing him to tap into his above-average to plus power in-game.
His power plays to both sides of the field, utilizing the opposite field more this past spring, though the power plays better to his pull side.
There’s a good likelihood that Taylor will get some playing time in center field for the Hoosiers in 2025, though his average arm and speed, paired with his route running, likely relegates him to a future left field role.
If he can prove to handle the “eight” in 2025, he may wind up being the first college bat off the board.
Film: TBA
10. Dean Curley – SS – Tennessee Volunteers
HT/WT: 6’3/212 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Tennessee | Age: 21.2
A draft-eligible sophomore, Curley played a pivotal role in the Volunteers’ lineup this spring, slashing .285/.386/.502 with 12 home runs as the everyday shortstop. Curley is a physical specimen with a pro-ready body that is projected to handle third base in the long term.
Offensively, Curley possesses an elite approach and utilizes the whole field to his advantage. Curley’s pure contact is exceptional and he stays within the zone often, rarely chasing pitches off the plate.
Fastballs are no issue for Curley (91% contact against them in 2024) and he does plenty of damage in the air to his pull-side, as he possesses above-average to plus power with big bat speed.
Curley has the tools to handle shortstop long-term, though given the physical nature of his profile, he’s destined for the hot corner. He has the arm strength to settle at the position, though accuracy can get streaky with his arm action.
Besides that, Curley has the soft hands, lateral mobility, and solid instincts to handle the position.
Film: TBA
11. Ethan Conrad – OF
HT/WT: 6’4/215 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Wake Forest | Age: 21
After two spectacular years at Marist, Conrad will make the jump to the ACC and join Wake Forest, where he’ll fit in well with Tom Walter’s system.
After slashing .389/.467/.704 this past spring with a nation-leading thirteen triples, Conrad didn’t skip a beat on the Cape, hitting .385 with two home runs and nineteen stolen bases.
Conrad’s left-handed swing is a thing of beauty, flashing very quick hands and bat speed with some loft. His swing plane is flatter right now and made more for line drives, but Conrad has displayed solid pull side power when he lofts one. He’ll need to lift the ball more in the spring.
While Conrad’s approach can be aggressive, he covers the zone exceptionally well, feasting on fastballs regularly and handling spin well. It’s an advanced offensive profile.
Conrad’s speed is plus and will utilize it to be a menace on the base paths, as evidenced by his gaudy stolen base numbers. It’s a right-field profile with a solid arm and route-running. He’ll have a big test in the ACC next spring, but he seems ready for the challenge.
Film: TBA
12. Caden Bodine – C
HT/WT: 5’10/197 | Bat/Throw: S/R | School: Coastal Carolina | Age: 21.7
A switch-hitting backstop out of New Jersey, Bodine has been one of the best pure hitters in all of college baseball during his time at Coastal Carolina.
While there’s not a ton of upside to further tap into, he is one of the most “major league ready” bats in the class. Bodine’s barrel awareness and bat-to-ball skills are top of the charts from both sides of the plate.
It’s a sublime approach overall, utilizing the whole field to his advantage, and he’s posted healthy GB/FB rates. In 2024, Bodine ran a contact rate of 89% (90% LHH, 88% RHH), which included an absurd 94% in-zone contact rate.
He handles velocity and spin very well, keeping strikeouts to a minimum and walking at a modest clip. The chase rates are much higher from the right side, though his overall clip hovers around the average rate.
There’s more power from the left side of the plate and he began to tap into it more down the stretch, generating fringe-average exit velocities. If he can get the power output to average, there’s more upside here.
Behind the plate, he’s got the optimal size for a backstop and he’s a consistent force. His blocking skills are good and his instincts overall are solid, though the arm strength leaves a bit more to be desired. Overall, it’s a high-floor bat with the potential to move quickly through the minor leagues.
Film: TBA
13. Andrew Fischer – 3B
HT/WT: 6’1/205 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Tennessee | Age: 21.1
After a fantastic freshman campaign at Duke, Fischer transferred to Ole Miss where he didn’t skip a beat against better competition. He’s a physical left-handed bat with a ton of juice in the bat, most notably to his pull side.
It’s a violent swing with natural loft and bat speed, allowing Fischer to pull the ball in the air with dangerous intent. Fischer did up his swing rate against the SEC, jumping from 36% at Duke to 43% at Ole Miss, which was attributed to a heightened chase rate.
He does have some issues with spin, though he did show better with Brewster in a smaller sample size and stayed in the zone more. Plus, Fischer absolutely annihilates heaters.
If Fischer takes this approach change to the SEC in 2025, it’s hard to envision him falling outside of the first two rounds. In the field, Fischer isn’t the fleetest of foot and can get a bit clunky, leading to limited range, but he has the arm strength to handle the hot corner or a corner outfield position.
He will join the defending champions in Knoxville for the 2025 season and is expected to be a catalyst for an offense that was poached hard in the draft.
14. Marek Houston – SS
HT/WT: 6’3/200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Wake Forest | Age: 21.2
Houston turned a corner in 2024, becoming one of the most improved bats in the entire class. After enduring some struggles as a freshman, Houston became a leadoff sparkplug for Wake Forest, slashing .326/.434/.516 and recording more walks than strikeouts.
His plate discipline is pristine and features little warts. He has some of the best contact rates in the class and he stays inside the zone, slapping the ball to the all fields.
Houaron will utilize his fantastic speed on the basepaths, as well, as he’s recorded times to first base around 4.15 seconds. He’s a surefire shortstop at the next level, too. He has a great internal clock with excellent range and motions, as well as a strong arm.
The biggest complaint last year was the lack of power in the profile, though Houston has added more mass to his frame and began to show more pop in fall scrimmages. If he achieves 40-grade power in 2025, it’ll be a big boost to his profile. It’s a well-rounded profile with fun tools throughout.
Film: TBA
15. Henry Ford – OF
HT/WT: 6’5/220 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Virginia | Age: 20.11
A draft-eligible sophomore, Ford is built much like an automobile mechanic. He’s extremely physical with plenty of strength throughout his frame and he’s a solid athlete despite his size.
While his swing is a bit stiff, Ford has quality barrel control and a ton of bat speed and loft, allowing him to tap into legitimate plus power in-game.
Ford does a great job of handling velocity, especially against 95+ MPH, though his overall swing decisions and spin recognition need work. Ford loves to swing the bat and will be aggressive with his approach, expanding the zone often, especially against breaking balls.
His front foot and leg lift may give him some fits on adjustability, too, though time will tell on that front. It’ll be interesting to see what changes Ford can make to fend off some strikeouts in 2025.
Defensively, Ford has been subjected to first base on campus due to Virginia’s offensive depth, though it’s been confirmed that he will be tasked with handling right field for the Cavaliers in the spring. Shedding the first base label will help take pressure off the bat and improve his draft stock.
Film: TBA
16. Henry Godbout – 2B
HT/WT: 6’2/190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Virginia | Age: 21.8
There may not be a more polished hit tool in the ACC than Godbout presently. After posting a contact rate of 82.8% in 2023, Godbout upped that number to 86% and established himself as one of the best fastball hitters in the entire country, only whiffing a measly 5% on heaters in 2024.
Godbout loves to slash the ball to all-fields and he’ll fight to fend off strikeouts, only recording 20 strikeouts in 51 total games. He has extremely quick hands and loves to turn on the ball, though he’s still learning to lift the ball more.
It’s nothing more than fringe-average power right now, though his projectable frame suggests that he can get to average pull-side juice in due time.
All in all, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better pure hitter in the country.
An average runner, Godbout will likely see some reps at shortstop in 2025, though his future home is likely to be second base. He’s got solid range and good arm strength, though his size may point towards a potential home at the hot corner.
17. Gavin Kilen – 2B
HT/WT: 5’11/180 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Tennessee | Age: 21.3
A highly decorated recruit out of high school, Kilen enjoyed a breakout sophomore campaign where he slashed .330/.361/.591 with nine home runs in 54 games.
His pure contact skills are exceptional, producing a contact rate of around 85% in 2024, including an astonishing 93% in-zone contact rate. Kilen feasts on heaters and seldom misses them.
Kilen’s power took a significant jump in 2024, as he now possesses average power to the pull-side and he’ll hammer the gaps for doubles on the regular. His chase rates are extremely bloated due to his aggressive swing rate, as he swings over 50% of the time.
He has the contact prowess to manage his production, but this is something to keep an eye on against SEC pitching in 2025.
Defensively, Kilen has the chops to handle shortstop long-term. He’s got average to above-average arm strength that’s paired with strong instincts, solid range, and prototypical size for the position. He’ll join a highly talented Tennessee team that is looking to repeat as national champions for the 2025 season.
18. Matt Scott – RHP
HT/WT: 6’7/245 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Stanford | Age: 21.6
A walking mountain of a human being, Scott is an uber-physical right-hander who traveled across the country to attend Stanford. There’s not a ton of warts in his mechanics. They’re loose and easy, showcasing quality body control for his size, and there’s little effort overall.
The fastball jumped in velocity over the off-season, topping out at 98 MPH and sitting consistently in the mid-90s. The pitch possesses insane carry on the top rail, averaging above 20 inches of vertical movement.
He does have a steeper angle to the plate due to his high release, which averages just under seven feet, but the pitch still misses bats at a high rate.
His primary secondary is a cutter-esque slider in the upper-80s with two-plane break and late bite. There’s a low-80s splitter that rounds out his arsenal, flashing a ton of depth and tumble when he can command it armside against lefties.
Scott has primarily commanded the fastball at the knees and will need to elevate the heater more to find more success, but overall, his command and strike-throwing are trending in the right direction. Expect Scott to be in contention for ACC Pitcher of the Year in 2025.
Film: TBA
19. RJ Austin – OF
HT/WT: 5’11/193 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Vanderbilt | Age: 21.6
One of the more decorated athletes to make it to campus after the 2022 draft, Austin is a gritty prospect who has become a bit more physical during his tenure in Nashville.
He’s been a bit positionless in 2024, playing a myriad of positions given the depth in Vanderbilt’s lineup, primarily first base. Austin got some run at third base and center field during the summer, two spots where he’d fit best defensively.
He has a very solid arm across the diamond and the speed, routes, and instincts to make it work at the “eight.” At the plate, he’s grown into his power and has average or better raw juice in the bat. Most of that power will play to his pull-side and his higher-end exit velocities have cracked the 110 MPH echelon.
Overall, it’s a contact-over-pop profile with a love for heaters and while he’s aggressive with his approach, Austin hovered around the 80% contact barrier throughout the spring and summer. Expect his profile to have some helium over the next calendar year.
Film: TBA
20. Kyson Witherspoon – RHP
HT/WT: 6’2/206 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Oklahoma | Age: 20.11
A native of Jacksonville, Florida, Witherspoon attended Northwest Florida State College before transferring to Oklahoma with his twin brother, Malachi.
While Malachi boasts the louder pitch mix, Kyson excelled in a starter’s role for the Sooners in 2024, striking out 90 batters in 80 innings to the tune of a 3.71 ERA.
This culminated in an appearance for Team USA and a stint with the Chatham Anglers, both of which produced loud appearances and cemented his status on the circuit.
Kyson’s one-two punch with his fastball and slider is utterly dynamic. The heater has sat in the mid-90s and reached upwards of 99 MPH with excellent life on the top rail of the strike zone, averaging over 17 inches of vertical carry with some arm-side run.
His mid-80s slider is a plus offering with bullet-esque shape, firming up into a cutter around the 90 MPH mark. There’s excellent bite with some late sweep, averaging close to five inches of horizontal movement.
He’s tinkered with a solid change-up with tumble and fade in the upper-80s, flashing average or better with a whiff rate over 45%.
His arm action gets inconsistent and stabby, leading to command woes, but he fills up the strike zone and has a good chance to start long-term.
Film: TBA
21. Nick Dumesnil – OF
HT/WT: 6’2/210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Cal Baptist | Age: 21.3
After lighting the WAC on fire and earning first-team all-WAC honors, Dumesnil balled out with Brewster on the Cape, slashing .311/.378/.489 with sixteen extra-base hits.
As a result, Dumesnil is now firmly a Day 1 prospect for 2025 and profiles as one of the best mid-major bats in the whole class. There’s physicality in his 6’2, 210-pound frame and he has an extremely robust toolset.
We’ll start at the plate, where Dumesnil’s bat speed and power stand out at first glance. It’s a simple operation with little wasted movements and a subtle toe-tap/weight shift that triggers the swing, followed by extremely quick hands and robust bat speed.
Dumesnil’s highly aggressive nature doesn’t hamper his pure bat-to-ball skills a ton and he likes to punish the baseball to all fields, including hammering the gaps and showing off his plus speed. He does have some warts with spin and scouts want to see the aggression simmer down, but this is a robust offensive profile.
In the field, Dumesnil has gotten chances in center field and right field, the former of which is his likely home. His speed allows him to cover plenty of ground and he’s already an advanced route-runner with a solid glove. There’s first-round upside here.
22. Trent Caraway – 3B
HT/WT: 6’2/203 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Oregon State | Age: 21.3
One of the most prized prospects to make it to campus after the 2023 draft, Caraway would’ve been in contention for being the best freshman in the country had a broken finger not sidelined him for two months.
He’s a masher in every sense of the word. Uber-physical, loud bat speed, and robust power to all fields. He’s already cleared the 110 MPH exit velocity threshold on numerous occasions and his barrel feel should continue to improve as he gets more at-bats under his belt.
In his small sample during the spring, there were swing-and-miss concerns, but Caraway mitigated some of those concerns on the Cape, especially against fastballs.
His approach looked much better and he cut down on his chases, though he does struggle with spin and hits the ball on the ground more often than not.
Caraway has the skills and arm strength to handle the hot corner as a professional, though his size may force him to move into a corner outfield position as he physically matures.
23. Gabe Davis – RHP
HT/WT: 6’9/217 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Oklahoma State | Age: 21.8
At 6’9, 217 pounds, Davis is a behemoth of a human being and provides an interesting look on the mound. He’s uber-projectable and controls his body rather well for his size, though there’s still some kinks to work out with his delivery, most notably the stiffness down the mound.
After having a release height under six feet in 2023, Davis raised his release by half a foot, which hampered the fastball whiff rates a bit. With that said, he gets a ton of extension from a wide angle and sits in the mid-90s consistently, bumping 99 MPH at his peak with some cutting action.
It’s his cutter-esque slider that takes the headlines, though. It sits in the upper-80s and flashes tight shape and depth, becoming more of a cutter once it approaches 90 MPH. He’s tinkered with a firm mid-80s cambio with some sink and a bigger low-80s curveball that plays off the slider. Should the command turn the corner, Davis is in contention for being the best arm on the board.
Film: TBA
24. Max Belyeu – OF
HT/WT: 6’2/210 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Texas | Age: 21.6
The Big 12 Player of the Year as a sophomore, Belyeu broke out in a big way in 2024, slashing .329/.423/.667 with 18 home runs and 15 doubles.
A bat-first prospect, Belyeu is a bit aggressive at the dish, recording a chase rate near the 30% mark, but he has excellent barrel feel and lifts the baseball at a frequent clip, recording a solid 32.5% fly ball rate in 2024.
He likes to use the whole field to his advantage and there’s no glaring weakness in his pure contact, though he did show some struggles against spin with wood bats on the Cape and with Team USA.
Belyeu’s power grades out as above-average to plus to his pull-side, registering exit velocities north of 112 MPH in the spring, plus he’s shown an ability to hammer the ball to the opposite field.
There’s a lot to like offensively. In the field, Belyeu’s defensive home is likely left field. He’s gotten time in center field with Cotuit, though his route-running needs polish, and his arm strength is fringe-average at best.
Film: TBA
25. Cam Leiter – RHP
HT/WT: 6’5/234 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Florida State | Age: 21.5
The latest Leiter to work his way through the ranks, Cam transferred from UCF to Florida State and found immediate success in the rotation.
While an injury cut his season short to just seven appearances, Leiter’s stuff took a big jump forward under new coaching. Leiter’s fastball has gotten up to 99 MPH and he’ll hold mid-90s velocity deep into starts, missing bats thanks to a low release and elite extension despite modest shape.
The upper-80s/low-90s slider is a powerful offering, flashing cutter-esque shape, and became Leiter’s go-to swing-and-miss offering. It projects better than the low-80s curveball presently, though that pitch has exceptional depth and spin, plus there’s better command and feel.
There’s a mid-80s change-up in his arsenal, too, giving him a viable weapon against left-handed hitters. It has the makings of a power offering, though it can get a bit inconsistent.
Assuming there’s a clean bill of health (he had shoulder surgery in the fall) and improved command, Leiter is trending toward a legitimate starter mold and should hold down the Saturday spot behind teammate Jamie Arnold.
26. Wehiwa Aloy – SS
HT/WT: 6’2/200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Arkansas | Age: 21.5
The WAC Freshman of the Year in 2023, Aloy took his talents from Sacramento State to Arkansas, where he manned the “six” for the Razorbacks and put up respectable numbers in his first SEC campaign, slashing .270/.355/.485 with 14 home runs.
Aloy is a hyper-aggressive hitter with serious thump to his pull side and a ton of strength throughout his frame. His power is his calling card, which grades out as above-average to plus thanks to incredible bat speed and rotational force in his swing.
He can handle his own on offerings in the inner third, though Aloy’s swing gets long on pitches on the outer half and he’ll expand the zone often. His biggest bugaboo is spin, as he struggles to pick it up and will whiff at a high rate.
It’s not too dissimilar to former Razorback Casey Martin or former Longhorn Trey Faltine.
Aloy has the tools to stick at shortstop, but given the physicality in his frame, there’s a chance that he’ll move to his left or right when all is said and done. He’ll need to tone down the aggressiveness in 2025 if he’s to live up to his upside.
27. Kolten Smith – RHP
HT/WT: 6’3/209 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Georgia | Age: 21.6
A projectable and athletic specimen, Smith has enjoyed a breakout campaign under new head coach Wes Johnson. Smith more than doubled his strikeout rate in 2024, jumping to a 33.9% clip in 69.2 innings of work for the Bulldogs.
Smith sequences his arsenal nicely, as both breaking balls in his arsenal saw usage over 20% of the time in 2024. Smith’s firm mid-80s slider flashes plus with gnarly bite and two-plane shape, displaying more depth than sweep.
His low-80s curveball has little hump out of the hand and drops to the dirt from a high release, catching hitters out front, plus he’ll manipulate the shape and turn it into a sweeper. Teams will really covet his feel to spin as July inches closer.
His heater has gotten into the mid-90s more consistently, displaying two distinct shapes in a four-seam and two-seam. He’ll flash a firm change-up, too. He’s still a bit raw overall, though his arm speed stands out and he’s commanded the ball much better than in 2023. Smith’s pitchability and starters build give him clearance over some other arms in this class, too.
Film: TBA
28. Tre Phelps III – 3B
HT/WT: 6’2/197 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Georgia | Age: 21
A draft-eligible sophomore, Phelps pushed his way into the Georgia lineup with an impressive performance in a limited sample size, slashing .355/.442/.686 with 10 home runs.
The first thing that stands out when diving into Phelps’ profile is the exceptional power in the stick. Phelps possesses incredible bat speed and lofts the ball often, tapping into his above-average to plus raw juice in-game.
He ambushes fastballs on the regular, posting a contact rate of 88% on them in 2024, though his spin recognition is a work in progress. With that said, Phelps rarely struck out at Georgia, though his aggressive nature meant walks were few and far between.
Defensively, Phelps has the body and instincts to handle the hot corner, though the speed and arm strength translate well to right field, too. He’s made strides defensively since his prep days. This is a profile that can easily sneak into the first round come July.
Film: TBA
29. Kade Anderson – LHP
HT/WT: 6’2/179 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Louisiana State | Age: 21
Anderson was a highly touted prep arm in the 2023 class, though he withdrew his name from the draft after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2022.
A draft-eligible sophomore, Anderson pitched himself into pivotal roles on the LSU staff and he should enter 2025 as a candidate for the weekend rotation. Anderson’s body is incredibly projectable and his arm is uber-quick, which points towards him throwing much harder in due time.
For now, his fastball has sat in the low-90s consistently, touching 96 MPH, with exceptional carry upstairs and big extension, allowing the pitch to miss barrels at a high rate.
His upper-70s curveball is an above-average to plus offering with huge spin and depth, missing bats at a 50% clip in 2024.
Kade’s still learning to rein in his command, though you can’t ask for a better 1-2 combo in the SEC. He’s sprinkled in a couple of firm change-ups, though he’s still learning feel for the pitch. Anderson’s upside is amongst the highest on the LSU staff and he should jump up boards with a loud spring.
Film: TBA
30. Daniel Dickinson – 2B
HT/WT: 6’0/180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Louisiana State | Age: 21.7
Hailing from Washington, Dickinson has quietly been one of the best hitters in college baseball the past two years. Dickinson has grown into his body more on campus and has elite contact skills from the right side of the plate.
There’s some twitch in his profile and very quick hands, staying direct to the baseball and lacing the ball to all fields. He likes to hammer the gaps and utilize his speed on the bases, though he’s tapped more into his power and projects as fringe-average to his pull side.
While he does chase a bit more than you’d like, Dickinson’s plate coverage is otherworldly and he handles everything well, including higher-end velocity when he comes across it.
As an infielder, Dickinson projects more as a second baseman. He has good range and footwork, though the arm strength isn’t the greatest and likely hampers his ability to stick at shortstop. Dickinson has taken his talents to Baton Rouge for the 2025 campaign and will be a fascinating prospect to watch handle SEC pitching.
Film: TBA
31. Ben Jacobs – LHP
HT/WT: 6’1/195 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Arizona State | Age: 21.1
After seeing limited time on the mound at UCLA, Jacobs transferred to Arizona State and broke out as a sophomore, striking out 102 batters in 66.1 innings.
An athletic and well-proportioned southpaw with big arm speed, Jacobs is a metric darling and has a ton of helium to his name after a strong summer showcase. The fastball is quite electric.
While the velocity sat in the low-90s primarily, Jacobs’ heater plays up thanks to its lively nature, possessing huge carry upstairs with good tailing action. Pair that with a lower release height and a flat approach angle and you’ve got the recipe for a whiff machine.
Jacobs missed bats at a 33% clip in 2024 and with added velocity, there’s a good chance that this heater grades out as plus. He’s more than just the heater, though.
His low-80s slider is more of a firm, bullet-esque breaker and flashes late teeth with lift, while the upper-70s curveball flashes big depth and sweep, projecting better than the slider right now.
He has feel for a splitter in the low-80s that missed bats at a 46% clip and flashed significant upside this summer. He’s shown better command of his secondaries and looks to vault himself into legitimate first-round conversation this spring.
Film: TBA
32. Nolan Schubart – 1B
HT/WT: 6’5/223 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Oklahoma State | Age: 21.2
An uber-physical specimen, Schubart has some of the best power in the entire class and put together an outstanding campaign with Team USA this summer.
He is incredibly strong and is an imposing figure in the left-handed box, stepping in at 6’5, 223 pounds and there’s still projection remaining to his extra-large frame.
His swing features a ton of bat speed and leverage, allowing him to tap into his double-plus power from the left side, which is something scouts covet greatly. He’s already registered exit velocities over the 115 MPH echelon and his average of 97 MPH in 2024 was amongst the highest in the country. It’s absurdly good.
With that said, Schubart’s pure contact rates leave a bit more to be desired. He has yet to crack the 70% barrier over the course of a full year and will have issues with velocity upstairs, though he’s very patient and doesn’t chase after pitches out of the zone.
Schubart’s had some run in the outfield and has the arm strength to handle a corner spot, though his route-running is subpar and a move to first base is in the cards down the road.
Film: TBA
33. Gavin Turley – OF
HT/WT: 6’1/196 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Oregon State | Age: 21.8
One of the toolsiest players in the entire class, Turley is an impressive athlete with a ton of power at his disposal. It’s extremely loud bat speed and pull-side juice with leverage and loft, tapping into it easily in-game already.
His hips open explosively thanks to his twitchy nature, which allows him to possess these kinds of tools at the plate. Turley’s pure contact rates are a work in progress, as he’s had trouble recognizing spin and has experienced significant whiff issues during his time in Corvallis.
With that said, Turley performed well on the Cape with Falmouth and did a better job of reading spin and minimizing the whiffs, plus he didn’t expand the zone often and chase pitches off the plate. If the hit tool continues to turn the corner, he has loud upside offensively.
On the defensive side, Turley’s athleticism and speed allow him to cover plenty of ground, plus he’s got plus arm strength that plays best in right field. At the end of the day, if Turley can get the hit tool to a fringe-average grade, it’s hard to envision him outside the first round.
Interview:
34. Jalin Flores – SS
HT/WT: 6’2/210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Texas | Age: 21.11
A draft-eligible sophomore in 2024, Flores seemed to be in line for a big payday after an exceptional 2024 season, but he withdrew his name and will return to Austin in 2025. The changes that Flores made between his freshmen and sophomore campaigns were drastic, but paid dividends.
Flores became more aggressive at the plate, and while the chase rate was a serious concern, he was able to post a 77% contact rate and displayed no big flaws against velocity or spin.
Furthermore, Flores began to lift the ball more frequently and his power began to stand out, especially to his pull side. He posted one of the best ground ball rates in the country, too.
Given the pull-happy and aggressive nature, scouts would like to see the chase rate come down and a happy medium to be found, which is certainly plausible.
At 6’2, 210 pounds, Flores has the physicality to move to third base and handle that position well, though he’s got the defensive prowess and arm strength to handle shortstop, too. There’s no doubt that he’ll stay on the left side of the dirt, but at which position is yet to be understood.
35. Brooks Bryan – C
HT/WT: 6’2/222 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Troy | Age: 20.11
Bryan has been one of the best-kept secrets in all of college baseball over the past calendar year.
A physical backstop, Bryan’s calling card is exceptionally good power, as he posted impressive exit velocities consistently as a sophomore. He utilizes an upright, narrow stance pre-pitch before showcasing explosive bat speed and lift through the zone, allowing him to tap into above-average to plus power that plays best to his pull side.
Bryan does an excellent job of handling velocity and hammers heaters, and while there are some issues with spin, he doesn’t expand the zone at a high rate and draws a copious amount of walks.
It’s a well-rounded offensive profile. He’s a solid athlete behind the dish, too. Bryan is a great blocker with a solid average arm and sound footwork, allowing him to stick back there long-term.
Film: TBA
36. Ethan Petry – 1B
HT/WT: 6’4/235 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: South Carolina | Age: 21
Petry burst onto the scene as a freshman at South Carolina, smashing 23 home runs and slashing .376/.471/.733 in 63 games.
2024 was much the same in the power department, as he hit 21 home runs in 61 games, but opposing pitching exploited some holes in Petry’s swing, causing a drop in pure contact and a rise in strikeouts. He did walk at a higher clip, but he was susceptible to velocity up in the zone and spin.
That continued on the Cape with Yarmouth-Dennis, posting a swinging strike rate of over 17%. While the hit tool may be below-average, Petry’s power grades out as plus and plays to all fields. The power is his carrying tool.
Defensively, Petry has gotten opportunities in a corner outfield spot with South Carolina, though his route-running can get adventurous and many believe his physicality and lack of speed will relegate him to a first base role.
He’s had opportunities at third base this fall, though scouts have noted clunky footwork at the position. However, his Cape MVP will carry significant weight in his evaluation this summer.
Film: TBA
Article:
37. James Ellwanger – RHP
HT/WT: 6’4/205 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Dallas Baptist | Age: 21.1
A 19th-round selection by the Washington Nationals in 2023, Ellwanger is a draft-eligible sophomore who had heavy buzz to his name his senior spring. He ended up at the pitching factory that is Dallas Baptist and he’s been able to hold the loud stuff that he had the previous spring.
While an injury kept him out for almost two months, Ellwanger saw time on the Cape with Cotuit, striking out 22 in 13 innings. He has excellent athleticism on the bump and electric arm speed from a higher release point.
The fastball has touched 99 MPH this spring, though he’ll consistently sit in the 93-96 MPH with solid carry out of the hand, missing bats at a consistent rate. He’s been predominantly fastball heavy and command is a work in progress, but it’s a potentially plus heater at the end of the day.
There’s two dynamic breaking balls in his arsenal, a mid-80s slider with two-plane tilt and a low-80s curveball with a ton of depth and sweep.
There is a fringy change-up, as well, though he’s only thrown a handful since he got to campus. Given the athleticism and operation, there’s a good chance that Ellwanger will grow into better command and strike-throwing. He’s leaning towards a Day 1 pick.
38. AJ Russell – RHP
HT/WT: 6’6/207 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Tennessee | Age: 21
After a stellar freshmen campaign for the Volunteers, Russell jumped into the weekend rotation to start the year, though an elbow injury lingered throughout the year.
This injury resulted in a non-invasive version of Tommy John surgery, meaning there’s a chance that Russell will see time on the bump in 2025. With that said, teams value loud data and Russell fits that bill, meaning he’ll have suitors even if he doesn’t see the mound before next July.
At 6’6, 207 pounds, Russell is a very large specimen with tons of projection, though some of the angles that he creates with his arm and body are insane.
The fastball is one of the loudest metrically in the country. From a five-foot release height, Russell generates a ton of armside life from an extremely low VAA, leading to whiffs aplenty.
The low-80s slider is a sweepy monster with high spin rates and lift, utilizing it as an out-pitch to righties. There’s a loose change-up in there, though he’s struggled to command it. Assuming Russell sees time in 2025 and adds more of a third pitch, he’ll go within the first five rounds next summer.
39. Chase Shores – RHP
HT/WT: 6’8/245 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Louisiana State | Age: 21.1
As a freshman, Shores had the looks of a potential top-ten pick in this class, but an injury led to Tommy John surgery and he spent the 2024 season rehabbing. At 6’8, 245 pounds, Shores is incredibly physical and lanky, displaying quality body control and a ton of arm speed.
The fastball was his calling card in 2023 and it’s easy to see why. Shores’ heater flirted with triple digits regularly, reaching as high as 102 MPH.
His command has taken a step forward from the prep days and the pitch can be an absolute demon in the zone, overpowering hitters with a ton of running life out of the hand. He relied upon it heavily as his secondaries weren’t exceptionally sharp.
The slider is into the mid-80s now with gradual bite and sweeping action, while the change-up has solid fade through the zone in the same velocity band. His draft stock will hinge on his ability to stay healthy this spring and prove himself in a starting role. If he can, Shores is every bit of a Day 1 prospect.
40. Triston “Murf” Gray – 3B
HT/WT: 6’4/230 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Fresno State | Age: 21.6
The 2023 Mountain West Freshman of the Year, Gray endured his early-season struggles before going on a tear in the second half of the year, which carried over to the Cape.
On the Cape, Gray slashed .329/.367/.500 with nine doubles and five home runs, putting himself on the map with authority. A physical infielder, Gray has a great mix of pure contact and power at the dish. While Gray is rather aggressive and chases often, his contact skills are excellent, posting a 95% in-zone contact rate at Fresno State this spring.
He feasts on heaters and seldom misses them, plus there are not many warts with spin. His bat speed is outstanding and it’s above-average power to all fields, playing best to his pull-side.
It’s a loud, loud bat and a solid mold of clay for a development program. He has the body and arm to fit at third base, though his range and athleticism are fringy. He projects to stick there, though a move to right field could be possible.
Interview:
41. JD Thompson – LHP
HT/WT: 6’0/203 | Bat/Throw: R/L | School: Vanderbilt | Age: 21.9
An undersized southpaw from Texas, Thompson quietly had a fantastic sophomore campaign for the Commodores, striking out 74 batters in 52 innings with improved command in a starting role. Thompson’s delivery features little effort and crossfire, creating deception for opposing batters.
To go with that, Thompson hides the ball very well and features a high frontside with a fast left arm immediately following. This allows his low-90s heater to play up slightly from the velocity, though there’s other factors at play here.
The fastball is metrically sound with impressive carry and arm-side tail from a three-quarters release that features some flatness to the plate and has tickled 96 MPH. With added velocity, Thompson’s heater can be firmly placed in the “plus” bucket, though for now, it leans above-average.
Thompson’s low-80s cambio is dynamic, hitting the brakes hard halfway to the plate and tumbling away from the bats of right-handers, generating a 50% whiff rate on the Cape.
He has two breaking balls, with the low-80s slider featuring the highest upside. It’s a baby sweeper with the ability to land backfoot to righties. The mid-70s curveball brings added depth with similar spin metrics. Overall, he’s a polished left-hander with consistent strikes and starter upside in pro ball.
42. Zane Adams – LHP
HT/WT: 6’4/195 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Alabama | Age: 21.2
A draft-eligible sophomore, Adams is generating buzz amongst scouting circles after a strong summer and fall showing. He had his ups and downs as a freshman in the SEC, but he’s seen an uptick in his velocity and has transformed his secondaries.
What was an 88-92 MPH heater has become a low-90s pitch that brushes 96 MPH with considerable hop and some cut from a steep release point near seven feet. He’s grown into more strikes thanks to the improved repeatability of his delivery, which has good arm speed and mobility despite some stiffness.
His upper-70s curveball has become a harder low-80s slider with firmer break and action, plus he’s added an upper-80s cutter that has swing-and-miss traits.
The change-up has taken strides over the past twelve months, as well, flashing significant depth and excellent velocity separation. The mix of budding stuff and improved strike-throwing leads to a potential breakout in 2025. He’ll be in Day 1 conversations.
43. Jasen Oliver – 2B
HT/WT: 5’11/182 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Indiana | Age: 21.1
A draft-eligible sophomore from Michigan, Oliver put together a fantastic freshmen campaign, slashing .285/.362/.529 with ten home runs. Don’t let the smaller frame fool you, Oliver has sneaky good power that plays to both sides of the field.
He’s registered a 90th percentile exit velocity of 105 MPH and a maximum over 110 MPH, though what is more impressive is the pure contact skills that Oliver showcased in 2024.
Oliver’s crouched stance allows him to cover the zone very well, posting a 94% in-zone contact rate and he handles velocity very well, whiffing just 9% of the time in 2024. There are some warts with spin, though the 81% overall contact rate is exceptional and Oliver rarely expands the zone.
In the field, Oliver has a flair for the dramatic. A bouncy athlete, Oliver has advanced defensive chops at second base, displaying an excellent first step and impressive range. He’ll have leverage given his eligibility, but there are not many bats better than this in the Big Ten.
44. Easton Carmichael – C
HT/WT: 6’1/200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Oklahoma | Age: 21.8
After an admirable campaign as a true freshman, Carmichael tore the cover off the baseball in 2024, slashing .366/.406/.563 with 31 extra-base hits in 61 games. Carmichael lives on the barrel and is growing more into his power, which now grades out as fringe-average to average.
He’ll hammer liners to the gaps and has shown an ability to get more leverage and loft into his swing and go out to both sides of the park. His contact prowess stands out more currently, as he’s posted contact rates over 75% in back-to-back seasons. He is very aggressive and his chase rate ballooned in 2024, but the pure contact makes up for it.
Defensively, there are some questions about his future home. He’s got quality athleticism and his blocking skills have improved, though his arm strength is lackluster and limits his future value. An uptick in arm strength will strengthen his draft stock.
45. Dallas Macias – OF
HT/WT: 6’0/203 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Oregon State | Age: 21.8
Macias was highly regarded as a prep out of Regis Jesuit in Colorado, and while his freshmen campaign left more to be desired, the former switch-hitter improved drastically in a larger role for the Beavers this spring. Macias added a good amount of weight and began to tap into more pull-side juice, primarily from the left side of the plate.
The right side of the plate features a swing that’s more adjustable and hitterish, posting healthy contact rates. He will be strictly batting from the left side in 2025. There’s more bat speed and lift from the left side presently, though he’s got some warts with change-ups from this side.
Macias loves hammering fastballs, but the contact quality against off-speed pitches has yet to be consistent.
There’s very little swing-and-miss nonetheless and while the chase rate is on the higher side, it’s not overly egregious. He posted an 86% contact rate and a chase rate under 25% on the Cape this past summer. In the field, Macias has played all three outfield positions, though his average speed and arm likely relegate him to a left-field role moving forward.
46. Zach Root – LHP
HT/WT: 6’1/186 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Arkansas | Age: 21.5
A South Florida native, Root excelled in two campaigns in Greenville before entering the portal and taking his talents to Fayetteville, where he’ll be a fun piece to Arkansas pitching puzzle.
Root has a bit of a stockier frame and some funk to the delivery, but it’s a fast arm and his off-speed arsenal is amongst the best in the country.
The fastball is rather generic and won’t miss a ton of bats in the future, though he’s already been up to 97 MPH and has sat in the low-90s consistently.
Root’s change-up is a potential plus pitch with advanced feel and command of the offering. The pitch hits the brakes hard and tumbles away from righties with ease, boasting a 46% whiff rate in 2024.
The mid-80s cutter/slider hybrid isn’t far behind, flashing tight shape with teeth and a very high chase rate. Root’s upper-70s curveball flashes potential with big depth and sweep, too. Root already does a good job of mixing up his arsenal and there’s a high floor with his profile.
47. Patrick Forbes – RHP
HT/WT: 6’3/215 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Louisville | Age: 21
If you’re looking for a case to be made for the best fastball in the ACC, look no further than Patrick Forbes. The Louisville right-hander has pitched in a multitude of roles for the Cardinals the past two seasons, though the fluid delivery and strike-throwing point to a future as a starter.
When Forbes is on, the fastball can be a pure electric factory. While the shape is more dead-zone than anything, Forbes generates plenty of backspin, registering spin rates north of 2,500 RPMs consistently, plus his low release height and flat approach angle help the pitch garner plenty of whiffs.
Forbes sat in the mid-90s across shorter stints this summer, reaching back for 97 MPH with Team USA on numerous occasions. There’s a lot to like with this kind of heater.
There’s an upper-70s/low-80s sweeper with solid tilt and spin rates, averaging over twelve inches of sweeping action across the strike zone. He’ll need to beef the pitch up and throw it harder, but it’s a good mold right now. There’s a firm upper-80s cambio in there, too. Forbes has a chance to skyrocket up boards this spring with a solid performance in a stretched-out role.
Film: TBA
48. Ryan Prager – LHP
HT/WT: 6’3/200 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Texas A&M | Age: 22.8
Prager was the leader of a stout Texas A&M pitching staff in 2024, helping lead them to a College World Series final appearance, but Prager opted to forgo signing with the Angels for valuable NIL money.
Prager’s pure pitch mix is rather interesting from a metrics standpoint and there’s premium pitchability in the profile as a southpaw.
Prager’s heater isn’t overpowering, as he hovered around the 90 MPH mark in 2024, but he generates over 20 inches of vertical carry on a consistent basis with slight cutting action. The steep release hampers it slightly, though he still missed bats at a 30% clip this past spring.
The low-80s slider has lift and slight sweeping action late in the zone, flashing teeth, and very good command.
The vulcan change-up in the upper-70s has the velocity separation you want to see, plus it was his most effective pitch in terms of whiffs in 2024.
Add in advanced strike-throwing and there’s high floor clay to work with. It’s a gamble given he has a Tommy John on his resume and will be 22.8 on draft day, but he’ll be one of the more valuable seniors in 2025.
49. Gage Wood – RHP
HT/WT: 6’0/205 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Arkansas | Age: 21.6
Originally a two-way player out of high school, Wood’s arm talent trumped the stick and he became a coveted piece in Arkansas’ bullpen, ultimately earning starts towards the end of 2024.
While Wood’s command was lackluster as a freshman, it took a jump forward in 2024, walking just eight batters and throwing strikes at a 67% clip overall. Wood’s fastball is leaned upon heavily and it’s quite electric.
He’s been up to 96 MPH and holds 92-95 MPH throughout his stints, generating solid extension for his size and flashing good carry and life upstairs. He missed bats at a 28% clip at Arkansas before seeing that figure jump to 38% on the Cape.
His secondary command is lacking right now, though all three off-speed pitches flash potential. The mid-80s slider flashes firm shape and the upper-70s curveball has a ton of depth, missing bats at a high clip. There’s a splitter in there, as well, killing plenty of spin. An uptick in secondary usage and command as a starter will help Wood’s overall profile.
50. Nate Snead – RHP
HT/WT: 6’2/212 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Tennessee | Age: 21.3
A projectable flamethrower from the Midwest, Snead has been one of the best relievers in college baseball for the past two years. Snead’s arsenal isn’t tailored for whiffs, but it’s fantastic arm talent with more on the way given the wiry frame.
Snead’s sinker has jumped the 100 MPH barrier on multiple occasions in shorter stints, sitting in the mid-90s across lengthier outings with dynamic sink and run. He’s worked on a low-90s cutter to get hitters off the heater and it’s fared nicely, missing bats over 35% of the time.
Snead has changed out his bigger breaking ball with an inconsistent shape for a sharp sweeper in the mid-80s that flashes more upside. He’s rarely used a change-up, too.
If Snead can improve the fringy command and find consistency with the breaking ball, he’ll jump up boards. He will start for Tony Vitello’s group this spring, though in pro ball, he may be suited more for a late-inning relief role with what he’s shown in the past.
Film: TBA
51. Mason White – 2B
HT/WT: 5’11/176 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Arizona | Age: 21.9
Despite White’s shorter stature, he is one of the more powerful bats in this draft class.
There’s quite a bit ongoing during his load, but White’s hands are explosively quick and he launches the barrel through the zone at insane speed, allowing him to tap into legitimate plus raw power to all fields.
There’s legitimately feel to lift the baseball at a consistent rate, posting a fly ball rate of 42%. There are questions about the pure contact skills, though. He added more aggression to his approach in 2024 and began chasing more frequently, plus his whiff rate did jump up slightly.
At best, this is a bat with a 40-hit tool and 55 or better power. White’s range is limited due to his fringe-average speed and choppy footwork in the dirt, which means his likely home will be second base moving forward.
52. Anthony Eyanson – RHP
HT/WT: 6’2/195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Louisiana State | Age: 20.9
Between his frame and delivery, budding stuff, and model-friendly age, there’s a ton to like with Eyanson’s profile. His delivery is smooth and easy, displaying fluid movements down the bump and a higher arm slot that allows the breaking pitches to play well.
A natural supinator, Eyanson’s fastball sat in the low-90s this spring, but in shorter stints this summer, he ran the heater up to 97 MPH. It’s a cut-heavy heater that has struggled to miss bats given the steep plane, high release, and supination bias, but that can be a development focus for an organization.
Eyanson’s two breaking balls are the stars of the show. The low-80s slider flashes quality bite with late sweep and some depth, projecting as the bigger bat-misser right now. He can run it into the mid-80s with more firmness and scouts want to see more of that.
The mid-70s curveball is a banger with big depth and Eyanson uses it more to land for strikes. There’s a splitter, too, though it’s seldom used. After performing well in a big role for UC San Diego, Eyanson took his talents to Baton Rouge, where he’ll vie for a rotation spot.
Film: TBA
53. Brandon Compton – 1B
HT/WT: 6’1/225 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Arizona State | Age: 21.8
Leaving mistakes over the plate is something you shouldn’t do when Compton is up.
After missing his first year on campus due to UCL surgery, Compton slashed .355/.427/.661 with fourteen home runs, though the strikeouts piled up. There was an approach change on the Cape with Cotuit, leading to more walks and better swing decisions, plus Compton displayed better contact against heaters.
His swing is still a bit grooved and he can have trouble with spin, but he recognized pitches better during the summer. Compton is a violent rotator with legitimate bat speed and feel to backspin the baseball consistently, possessing above-average or better power overall.
The hit tool will need to turn the corner, but it’s hard to ignore the power prowess. As a defender, Compton has the chance to be a serviceable left fielder at the next level, though a first base role isn’t out of the cards given the size and physicality.
54. Myles Patton – LHP
HT/WT: 6’3/200 | Bat/Throw: R/L | School: Texas A&M | Age: 21.10
Despite a back injury that ended his season a month early, Patton was one of the more coveted arms in this year’s portal cycle and wound up in College Station, where he’ll join a talented Aggie pitching staff in 2025. Patton is a pitchability lefty with a full menu of offerings, highlighted by a dynamic fastball/slider combination that missed a bevy of bats this spring.
Patton’s fastball doesn’t have overwhelming velocity, as his average velocity sat under 90 MPH, but he’s reached back for 93 MPH and the pitch plays up thanks to outstanding carry on the top rail.
His low-80s slider is a firm bullet breaker with late sweeping action, and while it’s softer, it was very effective. Batters whiffed at a 44% clip in 2024 and Patton displayed backfoot abilities to righties on a regular basis.
His change-up has utility against righties and there’s a bigger curveball in his arsenal, though they lag behind. Given the frame, athleticism, and command, Patton projects to be a starter and while it’s a higher floor, there’s untapped upside to take advantage of.
55. Shane Sdao – LHP
HT/WT: 6’2/170 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Texas A&M | Age: 21.9
An uber-projectable southpaw, Sdao turned heads in a loud sophomore campaign that has seen him split time between the bullpen and the rotation. Sdao’s arm speed really stands out at first glance, maintaining it with all three of his pitches and working quickly down the bump with some deception.
The fastball has solid carry up in the zone with some slight cut, working primarily in the low-90s, though Sdao has reared back for 96 MPH on occasion.
The low-80s sweepy slider is the best secondary and got whiffs at a 44% clip in 2024. There’s some lift paired with ten inches of sweep in the pitch shape and he’s shown an ability to backfoot the pitch to righties. He turns over a quality mid-80s cambio, as well.
Unfortunately, Sdao underwent elbow surgery in September of 2024 and will miss the 2025 season as a result. His draft status may be a bit complicated by this, as Texas A&M is not shy with their NIL money, but Sdao’s track record of success and stuff has teams eager to take him.
56. Lucas Steele – C
HT/WT: 5’11/215 | Bat/Throw: S/R | School: Auburn | Age: 21.5
Don’t let the .245/.364/.520 slash line in 2024 fool you. After a robust freshmen campaign at Samford, Steele experienced bad BABIP luck in his second campaign, but the underlying metrics show more polish under the hood.
The switch-hitting catcher experienced much more success as a left-handed hitter, where he’s got a well-rounded batted ball profile. Steele has legitimate feel to lift the ball and excellent barrel awareness, showcasing loud pull-side juice.
His hips explode open and there’s robust bat speed with quickness in the hands. Steele’s contact and approach stand out, too. While Steele had trouble with change-ups, he hammered heaters and posted a healthy 80% contact rate in 2024, as well as a chase rate around 20%.
This should play in the SEC, as Steele transferred to Auburn this summer. Steele has solid skills and the body to stick behind the plate, as well as average arm strength. If he doesn’t catch, he’ll handle a corner outfield position for Auburn.
57. Liam Doyle – LHP
HT/WT: 6’2/220 | Bat/Throw: R/L | School: Tennessee | Age: 21.1
A year after impressing in a starting role for Coastal Carolina, Doyle took his talents to Oxford and was a strikeout machine for the Rebels, striking out 84 batters in 55 innings.
He followed teammate Andrew Fischer to Knoxville, where he’ll look to improve his stock under the tutelage of Frank Anderson. Doyle has a lightning-quick left arm and a strong lower half, utilizing it well in his operation. His fastball is amongst the best in the country with a ton of impressive metrics.
Doyle averages over 20 inches of vertical carry, mixing in some armside tail in the low-90s, touching 96-97 MPH at his best. A flat approach angle and impressive backspin help induce whiffs upstairs, as well. Doyle pairs the heater with two breaking balls, a low-80s baby sweeper, and a firmer mid-80s cutter that he’s working to command better.
There’s an upper-70s splitter that’s a work in progress, as well. Further development of his secondaries and better sequencing will be key to his success.
58. Kane Kepley – OF
HT/WT: 5’8/170 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: North Carolina | Age: 21.4
Looking for a high-floor table-setter to lead your lineup? Look no further than Kane Kepley.
Originally a member of the Liberty Flames, Kepley followed Scott Jackson to North Carolina, where Kepley will be tasked with replacing Vance Honeycutt in center field.
Kepley is built similarly to Cleveland farmhand Tommy Hawke, though Kepley has the better hit tool. Kepley’s pure contact skills are outrageously good and his approach is as pristine as it gets.
He’s not fazed by velocity or spin and posted a contact rate of 90% this spring before an 89% contact rate on the Cape. Kepley is relatively passive and chases at a minute rate, racking up a ton of walks and keeping strikeouts to a bare minimum.
The hit tool is miles ahead of the power in his compact frame, though there’s solid bat speed and some loft to his pull side. Defensively, Kepley has the speed, route-running, and instincts to play the “eight” at the collegiate level, though he may be destined for a left-field role down the road. It’s a limited upside profile, but there’s a very high floor to go with it.
59. Tanner Thach – 1B
HT/WT: 6’4/220 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: UNC-Wilmington | Age: 21.4
A physically imposing specimen from the left side of the box, Thach has been one of the more prolific home run hitters over the past two years. He’s hit a total of 42 home runs across his career at UNC-Wilmington, including 27 during the 2024 campaign.
Thach’s swing is built to do significant damage in the air with tons of bat speed and natural loft, crushing balls to every part of the ballpark. Fastballs are Thach’s favorite offering and he posted an 82% contact rate against them this year, including a 90% in-zone contact rate against them.
With that said, he’s susceptible to spin and he chases at a very high clip, which is something scouts want to see ironed out. He’s seen time at the hot corner and even on the mound, but Thach’s future home is likely first base. Teams will be buying the bat at the next level and he has a shot to be taken on Day 1.
60. Nelson Keljo – LHP
HT/WT: 6’4/228 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Oregon State | Age: 21.8
Keljo is a lean, projectable southpaw who was stellar out of the Oregon State bullpen in 2024, but he’s projected to see starting time in 2025.
There’s not a ton of effort to his delivery and there’s solid arm speed with a near over-the-top arm slot, driving down the mound with power. Keljo’s heater is his primary offering and for good reason.
He generates a ton of backspin and carry from a 6.4 foot release height and has comfortably sat in the 92-95 MPH range this summer, reaching back for 96-97 MPH when needed. He misses bats at a good clip and the pitch is excellent at generating chases, especially when he adds tail away from righties.
His primary secondary is a two-plane slider in the upper-70s/low-80s that lacks power and bite, but it’s flashed average potential. The change-up is rarely seen by opposing hitters, but it has decent tumble. If worst comes to worst, Keljo will be a reliable bullpen stalwart who can close games for the Beavers.
Film: TBA
61. Christian Foutch – RHP
HT/WT: 6’3/230 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Arkansas | Age: 21.6
Primarily a reliever for Arkansas this spring, Foutch is a massive human being with extremely broad shoulders and strength throughout his frame. There’s a lot to like with his durable frame, delivery, and pure stuff, giving him enough to see a starting role in the near future.
Foutch has an easy and deceptive delivery from the right side, hiding the ball well and putting his body into sound positions down the mound.
As a result, he’s able to throw extremely hard, touching triple digits on several occasions. Foutch relies on the heater heavily, sitting in the upper-90s with a ton of running life and some sink. He has feel to command it upstairs for whiffs, but it’s a pitch designed to create firewood and induce grounders.
Secondary command is a work-in-progress, though both the slider and splitter flash upside. The slider has firm gyro shape in the mid-80s and the splitter dives away from barrels hard with excellent separation off the heat. If the command comes, expect Foutch to go high.
62. Bryce Molinaro – 3B
HT/WT: 6’0/190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Penn State | Age: 21.7
After redshirting his freshmen year at St. John’s, Molinaro transferred to Happy Valley and erupted onto the scene, slashing .329/.409/.560 with eleven tanks.
While Molinaro’s figure isn’t the most imposing, he coils his body incredibly well and displays quality hip/shoulder separation, allowing him to unleash brutality on the baseball.
It’s explosive bat speed with feel to lift the ball to all fields. Molinaro has posted exit velocities upwards of 112 MPH this past spring and while there’s swing-and-miss, it’s hard to ignore potentially plus power.
He feasts on heaters and has the vertical bat angle to do damage against offerings upstairs, as six of his home runs this spring came on pitches in the upper third of the zone.
His upright stance and lack of adjustability have hampered him with spin, though there’s time to iron that out and he limits chases to a healthy clip. Defensively, Molinaro’s body fits well at third base and he’s got the range and arm strength to succeed at the position moving forward.
63. Ryan Black – 2B
HT/WT: 6’1/201 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Georgia | Age: 21.6
In his two years at UT-Arlington, Black has established himself as one of the premier mid-major hitters in the country. Black’s batted ball data is absolutely insane to look at.
He’s one of the toughest outs in college baseball, as his contact rate hovers around the 90% mark and he ran an absurd 95% in-zone rate this spring, hammering any mistakes left in the zone by opposing arms. Long story short, it’s tough to sneak anything by him.
It’s a line-drive approach to all fields with solid bat speed and decent pop, though power will likely never be a big part of Black’s game. In addition to this, Black doesn’t expand the zone much, posting a chase rate under 20%. There’s a lot to like with the bat here.
Defensively, Black is destined for a second base role due to limited range and average arm strength. He’ll face a big test in 2025 as he left the WAC and enrolled at Georgia.
64. Cade Fisher – LHP
HT/WT: 6’3/202 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Auburn | Age: 21.10
A low-slot lefty who was a prominent figure in the Gators’ staff in 2023, Fisher experienced growing pains and regressed this past spring. The primary issues that plagued Fisher in 2024 included an inconsistent release height and a drop in strikes, leading to opposing bats hitting him at a higher clip.
After the year, the Georgia native entered the portal and committed to Auburn, where he looks to re-find his 2023 prowess. Fisher’s release height hovers around the five-foot mark and loves to toy with the horizontal axis of the strike zone.
His heater sits in the low-90s and has been up to 95 MPH at its best, flashing slight carry and a ton of armside run thanks to his release. His low-80s slider can be an absolute monster when he’s on, a beastly sweeper with 13.5 inches of horizontal movement on average. His change-up mimics the fastball shape with tons of running life and some lift. He’ll be in line to start at Auburn in 2025.
65. Landon Beidelschies – LHP
HT/WT: 6’3/225 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Arkansas | Age: 21.3
After excelling as a true freshman at Ohio State, Beidelschies turned into one of the best starters in the Big Ten in 2024, striking out 91 batters in 84.2 innings.
A physical southpaw, Beidelschies works with a shorter arm swing and some deception. He relies heavily upon his fastball/slider combination, throwing both at an 89% clip in 2024.
The fastball can be explosive upstairs in the low-to-mid 90s, getting up to 98 MPH. It can get steep when pitching down in the zone, but there’s exceptional carry on the top rail, and will miss bats at a high clip.
The mid-80s slider is equally devastating when he’s on. It’s a firm breaker with lower spin, but fantastic bite and backfoot capabilities to righties.
He has feel for a firm mid-80s change-up that projects as average and a deeper curveball, but that’s used sparingly. There’s a need for more development in a third pitch to stave off relief risk. He was one of the most prized arms in the portal and will pitch for Arkansas in 2025.
66. Hayden Murphy – RHP
HT/WT: 6’4/200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Auburn | Age: 21.11
Murphy had draft potential out of high school, but ultimately wound up at Auburn and has pitched out of the bullpen primarily. However, during his stint on the Cape, Murphy found a new gear and has serious helium going into the spring.
He’s an incredibly athletic specimen on the bump with serious arm speed and whip. The fastball got up to 96 MPH on the Cape and showcased explosive life upstairs, missing bats over 50% of the time in the upper third of the zone and above.
Murphy ditched a gyro slider for a two-plane breaker, sacrificing some velocity for more movement. There’s more sweeping action late and he managed to land the pitch more for strikes, projecting as an above-average weapon at the next level.
He’s primarily fastball-dominant and should see usage in the closer role for Auburn, though the possibility of a start or two isn’t out of the question for Murphy.
67. Michael Dattalo – 3B
HT/WT: 6’0/204 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Dallas Baptist | Age: 21.5
Dattalo raked as a true freshman at Northwestern State before hitting the transfer portal and landing at Dallas Baptist, where his contact prowess garnered excellent results with a .345/.395/.517 slash line and eight home runs.
Dattalo’s offense didn’t slow down on the Cape, either, where he posted an 84% contact rate and made the All-Star team. Dattalo’s mix of pure contact and power is very impressive and has put him on the map in scouting circles.
While he gets jumpy and expands the zone at a frequent clip, he handles everything thrown his way and very rarely whiffs, even with spin and higher velocity. He takes aggressive hacks and has posted impressive exit velocities, getting up to the 110 MPH echelon, plus his barrel feel is amongst the best in the country.
It’s a mature approach with a ton of offensive upside. In the field, Dattalo has primarily been a third baseman, though it can get adventurous at times. He has good athleticism, range, and instincts, though he can be a bit inconsistent. As a result, he got some work at first base on the Cape and it’s a potential back-up plan if he can’t polish up his defense across the infield.
68. Blake Cyr – 2B
HT/WT: 5’11/189 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Florida | Age: 21.8
Cyr was a name with significant draft interest out of high school, though he ultimately wound up in Coral Gables and lit up the ACC as a true freshman, slashing .305/.427/.620 with 17 bombs.
He was on pace to come close to those numbers as a sophomore, though a season-ending thumb injury in early April derailed his campaign. He has changed zip codes and enrolled at Florida since then and will face a bigger challenge in 2025.
Cyr loves pulling the baseball and hammers heaters left in the zone in that direction, displaying average or better power to that side of the field despite his smaller frame thanks to loud bat speed.
Cyr doesn’t expand the zone at a high clip, but he’s had his fair share of issues with off-speed pitches and will need to improve upon that this spring.
As a defender, Cyr projects more as a second baseman given the frame, though he’s got solid twitchiness and covers quite a bit of ground as a result.
69. Case Sanderson – OF
HT/WT: 6’2/215 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Nebraska | Age: 21.1
An uber-physical outfielder who’s eligible as a sophomore, Sanderson is not far removed from hanging up the football cleats and focusing on baseball full-time.
Sanderson boasts incredible plate discipline and utilized an opposite-field heavy approach as a freshman, though some passiveness led to strikeouts.
That changed over the summer, as he walked more than he struck out and began to impact the ball more, utilizing both gaps to his advantage.
There’s average raw juice in the bat that he hasn’t tapped into a ton, but that should change as he begins to pull the baseball more often. It’s a valuable offensive profile.
Defensively, Sanderson isn’t the fleetest of foot and has limited range, as well as subpar arm strength in the outfield. He’s likely relegated to a left-field role, meaning more impact will be necessary with the bat, and a first-base role shouldn’t be ruled out, either. If the offensive game continues to evolve, he’s bound to get a solid payday.
70. Ben Abeldt – LHP
HT/WT: 6’3/210 | Bat/Throw: R/L | School: Texas Christian | Age: 21.7
There’s guys who bring the funk and then there’s what Ben Abeldt brings to the mound. The McKinney, Texas native is arguably one of the toughest at-bats in the entire country thanks to a ridiculous release that practically comes from the first baseman.
Abeldt pitches with a ton of crossfire in his delivery as his widest release point averages over four and a half feet, a figure that would make Chris Sale jealous.
As a result, Abeldt’s low-90s sinker starts behind left-handed batters and while it’s a big chase producer, it’s not a big bat-misser despite his low release. He’ll grab 95 MPH at his best and has enough projection in his frame to reach back for more.
Abeldt has relied on his heater heavily across his two years at TCU, though there’s a solid low-80s bullet slider with late bite and sweep that possesses real upside. He has feel for a low-80s cambio, though it’s reserved for righties primarily. It’s a fun, funky relief profile with a track record of performing.
71. Damian Bravo – 2B
HT/WT: 6’2/195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Texas Tech | Age: 21.10
Originally a two-way player when arriving in Lubbock, Bravo has ditched the pitching for the bat and became a doubles machine this past spring, finishing top five in the Big 12 with 21 doubles.
Bravo’s spray chart is a thing of beauty, utilizing the whole field to his advantage and the power has jumped up. His swing is a bit flatter and finely tuned for line drives, though he’s exceeded the 110 MPH barrier on numerous occasions, and added loft will lead to more over-the-fence production.
Bravo’s operation is very quiet and there’s solid bat speed through the zone, plus Bravo’s bat-to-ball skills stand out and feature little warts with off-speed pitches. He hammers righties in particular and if there’s any complaint, it’s his struggles against higher-end velocity. It’ll need to be adjusted, but this is a good mold of clay to work with.
Defensively, Bravo played all three outfield spots in 2024, fitting best in left field. He’s got average to above-average speed and has decent route-running, though as he fills out his frame, he’ll likely move over there full-time. With that said, Bravo is slated to open the 2025 season at second base for the Red Raiders.
72. Anthony Martinez – 1B
HT/WT: 6’3/230 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: UC Irvine | Age: 21.3
Martinez has been one of the best hitters in the entire country the past two seasons, slashing .353/.446/.552 with more walks than strikeouts. There’s very little flaws with his pure contact and his spray chart is a thing of beauty, slashing the baseball to every quadrant of the field possible.
While the pure batting average isn’t as impressive as his freshmen campaign, Martinez posted a 96% in-zone contact rate, which is otherworldly.
His chase rates are a bit higher than you’d like, but it’s fine with his bat-to-ball skills and barrel manipulation. He hasn’t sold out for big power numbers just yet, but there’s good raw juice in the bat to the pull side.
Defensively, his below-average speed and lack of athleticism relegate him to a first base role long term. The bat will need to perform at the next level, but it’s a good combination of hit and power.
Film: TBA
73. Max Williams – OF
HT/WT: 6’2/207 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Florida State | Age: 20.10
Williams spent his first year of college ball at Alabama before transferring and becoming a top-of-the-lineup power threat at Florida State, slashing .309/.382/.581 with 14 home runs in 62 games.
Williams is a physical left-handed bat with quite a bit of pop in the stick, posting a 90th percentile EV of 109 and a maximum EV of 114 in 2024. Williams doesn’t lift the ball a ton, hitting a ton of ground balls, though he’s smacked a few line drives over the pull-side fence.
With that said, Williams’ hit tool is a giant work in progress, displaying unhealthy chase rates above 35% and significant whiff concerns. The approach needs serious attention and he’ll need to lift the ball more, but he’s shown adaptability and has fought off massive strikeout rates in Tallahassee.
Given the physicality in his frame, Williams isn’t the fleetest of foot and his average arm will be suited best in left field. The power is the true selling point here.
Film: TBA
74. Trace Phillips – RHP
HT/WT: 6’3/185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Middle Tennessee State | Age: 20.11
Phillips is a two-way player at Middle Tennessee State, and while his freshmen campaign had its rough patches, he impressed plenty of scouts with his fall performance on the bump and projects there in pro ball.
Phillips’ fastball and slider saw velocity upticks this fall and he did this while maintaining an effortless delivery. His fastball shape is a bit dead-zone and he lacks sufficient extension, but Phillips has seen his velocity jump more into the mid-90s and he’s touched 97 MPH this fall.
The slider has jumped more into the mid-80s with good bite and two-plane break, though it’s his change-up that projects the best. Featuring solid velocity separation from the fastball in the low-80s, Phillips’ cambio hits the brakes hard and tumbles heavily away from lefties.
There’s good pitchability in his game, too. He’s eligible as a sophomore and has put himself in line for a nice payday in the early rounds of Day 2, though he’ll need to miss more bats in the spring to jump into another tier amongst the arms in this class.
75. Jayden Davis – 2B
HT/WT: 5’10/205 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Vanderbilt | Age: 21
Davis started his collegiate career at Samford, where he slashed .358/.452/.542 as a freshman before entering the portal and enrolling at Vanderbilt for his sophomore campaign.
Despite suffering an injury and missing time, Davis performed well in his first year on campus and it translated to the Cape, where he posted an 82% contact rate in 36 games. Davis is a hit-over-power type with some of the best contact rates in the country, including an in-zone contact rate of 94% this past spring. He did a ton of his damage up the middle of the field, too.
The power is a bit sneaky, grading out as fringe-average at best, though Davis struggles to elevate the baseball and recorded a high ground ball rate in the SEC and on the Cape. It’s hard to ignore the contact prowess, though.
Defensively, Davis projects to be an average defender at second base, where he has a good first step and range.
76. Isaiah Jackson – OF
HT/WT: 6’3/220 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Arizona State | Age: 21.1
Possessing a pro-ready body, Jackson is a polarizing player with a ton of upside, though the warts have been tough to overcome over the past two seasons at Arizona State.
Jackson has primarily emphasized power at the plate and has shown a streaky hit tool, though the bat and hand speed stand out on film and his lofty swing lets him tap into legitimate above-average to plus raw power, surpassing the 111 MPH barrier with exit velocities.
Jackson has handled fastballs well throughout his career, though he has run into trouble with spin and zone expansion. It’s an aggressive approach, though Jackson showed more patience on the Cape and nearly halved his chase rate, falling closer to a 15% chase rate. If the pure bat-to-ball skills can turn a corner in 2024, Jackson has Day 1 upside.
Defensively, Jackson has the defensive chops to handle center field long-term, though a move to a corner wouldn’t be out of the cards. Jackson has excellent route-running and above-average speed, though the arm is just average.
77. Payton Graham – RHP
HT/WT: 6’2/220 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Gonzaga | Age: 21.8
Graham has had his fair share of struggles at Gonzaga, leading to a career 10.14 ERA, but scouts were enamored by the uptick in stuff in a starting capacity in the Northwoods League.
Graham’s fastball velocity spiked into the mid-90s and he held that velocity throughout outings, touching 97 MPH or higher in the 8th inning during one start. He topped out at 98 MPH with intriguing metrics, including solid extension and carry from a 5.6-foot release, and found the strike zone much more consistently.
He has two distinct breaking balls that garner high chase numbers and solid spin rates. The curveball profiles more as a sweeper with ten inches or more of sweep, though he’s able to add/subtract depth in the low-80s. He’ll flash a firmer cutter-slider hybrid around 90 MPH, though it’s not as polished as the curveball.
There’s a nascent change-up in there, as well. He may be a reliever long-term, but there’s significant arm talent here.
78. Joe Ariola – LHP
HT/WT: 6’2/180 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Wake Forest | Age: 21.5
A reliever only up to this point in time, Ariola has some of the best stuff in the entire ACC after a loud fall showing. His command can get scattershot and he’ll struggle to find a consistent release point, but Ariola gets a ton of vertical separation (up to 40 inches at times) and has seen his velocity climb into the 93-95 MPH range.
The fastball averages 20 inches of carry with ease and he’s shown the ability to command it on the top rail. His curveball sits in the low-80s with 20 inches of depth and some sweeping action, flashing significant bite down in the zone and returning a huge whiff rate as a result.
There’s a firmer upper-80s cutter-slider hybrid that has more horizontal movement and keeps hitters off the fastball/curveball combination.
Given Wake Forest’s pitching depth, he may not secure a starting role, but he’d provide experience in the back of the bullpen closing games for Tom Walter’s club.
79. Luke Gaffney – 1B
HT/WT: 6’2/215 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Clemson | Age: 21.9
After redshirting his first year on campus, Gaffney blasted the cover off the baseball this past spring, taking home Big 10 Freshmen of the Year honors with a .359/.449/.646 slash line and thirteen bombs.
After the season, Gaffney took his talents down south to Clemson, where he’ll be an imposing figure in their lineup in 2025. Gaffney’s figure is as menacing as it gets in the box, featuring a closed and crouched stance with high hands and tons of physicality.
Gaffney takes aggressive hacks and doesn’t get cheated, plus there’s a ton of bat speed that allows him to tap into his plus raw power, reaching a maximum 113 MPH exit velocity this past spring.
There was an affinity to the opposite field with fly balls and scouts want to see the groundball rate get lower, plus Gaffney has some trouble with spin. Limiting chases and pulling more fly balls should be the main focus for Gaffney against ACC pitching.
Defensively, Gaffney worked at first base and projects there long term, though he has sneaky athleticism and handled left field well on the Cape this summer. There’s a non-zero chance that he can split time between both positions.
80. Zach Harris – RHP
HT/WT: 6’1/189 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Georgia | Age: 21.8
Originally a swingman at Georgia Southern, Harris transferred to Georgia in hopes of finding a bigger role. His stuff jumped up at his new home, though he endured some hardships throughout the 2024 campaign, leading to a 6.87 ERA in 38 innings.
With that said, Harris is a dark horse breakout candidate for the 2025 season with a budding arsenal.
A low slot righty with a wider release point, Harris has gotten up to 97 MPH with bowling-ball two-seam movement and sits primarily in the 92-95 MPH bucket.
Harris’ best secondary is a dynamic low-80s cambio that has significant fading life, profiling as a high whiff/high chase pitch. It’s a potential above-average or better offering.
The mid-80s slider has good spin traits and two-plane break, featuring solid bite. He’ll need to show more pitchability this spring, but there’s a good chance he sees a starting role in Athens.
Film: TBA