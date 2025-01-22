2025 MLB Draft – Top 80 College Prospects

52. Anthony Eyanson – RHP HT/WT: 6’2/195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Louisiana State | Age: 20.9 Between his frame and delivery, budding stuff, and model-friendly age, there’s a ton to like with Eyanson’s profile. His delivery is smooth and easy, displaying fluid movements down the bump and a higher arm slot that allows the breaking pitches to play well. A natural supinator, Eyanson’s fastball sat in the low-90s this spring, but in shorter stints this summer, he ran the heater up to 97 MPH. It’s a cut-heavy heater that has struggled to miss bats given the steep plane, high release, and supination bias, but that can be a development focus for an organization. Eyanson’s two breaking balls are the stars of the show. The low-80s slider flashes quality bite with late sweep and some depth, projecting as the bigger bat-misser right now. He can run it into the mid-80s with more firmness and scouts want to see more of that. The mid-70s curveball is a banger with big depth and Eyanson uses it more to land for strikes. There’s a splitter, too, though it’s seldom used. After performing well in a big role for UC San Diego, Eyanson took his talents to Baton Rouge, where he’ll vie for a rotation spot. Film: TBA Back to table

53. Brandon Compton – 1B HT/WT: 6’1/225 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Arizona State | Age: 21.8 Leaving mistakes over the plate is something you shouldn’t do when Compton is up. After missing his first year on campus due to UCL surgery, Compton slashed .355/.427/.661 with fourteen home runs, though the strikeouts piled up. There was an approach change on the Cape with Cotuit, leading to more walks and better swing decisions, plus Compton displayed better contact against heaters. His swing is still a bit grooved and he can have trouble with spin, but he recognized pitches better during the summer. Compton is a violent rotator with legitimate bat speed and feel to backspin the baseball consistently, possessing above-average or better power overall. The hit tool will need to turn the corner, but it’s hard to ignore the power prowess. As a defender, Compton has the chance to be a serviceable left fielder at the next level, though a first base role isn’t out of the cards given the size and physicality. Back to table

54. Myles Patton – LHP HT/WT: 6’3/200 | Bat/Throw: R/L | School: Texas A&M | Age: 21.10 Despite a back injury that ended his season a month early, Patton was one of the more coveted arms in this year’s portal cycle and wound up in College Station, where he’ll join a talented Aggie pitching staff in 2025. Patton is a pitchability lefty with a full menu of offerings, highlighted by a dynamic fastball/slider combination that missed a bevy of bats this spring. Patton’s fastball doesn’t have overwhelming velocity, as his average velocity sat under 90 MPH, but he’s reached back for 93 MPH and the pitch plays up thanks to outstanding carry on the top rail. His low-80s slider is a firm bullet breaker with late sweeping action, and while it’s softer, it was very effective. Batters whiffed at a 44% clip in 2024 and Patton displayed backfoot abilities to righties on a regular basis. His change-up has utility against righties and there’s a bigger curveball in his arsenal, though they lag behind. Given the frame, athleticism, and command, Patton projects to be a starter and while it’s a higher floor, there’s untapped upside to take advantage of. Back to table

55. Shane Sdao – LHP HT/WT: 6’2/170 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Texas A&M | Age: 21.9 An uber-projectable southpaw, Sdao turned heads in a loud sophomore campaign that has seen him split time between the bullpen and the rotation. Sdao’s arm speed really stands out at first glance, maintaining it with all three of his pitches and working quickly down the bump with some deception. The fastball has solid carry up in the zone with some slight cut, working primarily in the low-90s, though Sdao has reared back for 96 MPH on occasion. The low-80s sweepy slider is the best secondary and got whiffs at a 44% clip in 2024. There’s some lift paired with ten inches of sweep in the pitch shape and he’s shown an ability to backfoot the pitch to righties. He turns over a quality mid-80s cambio, as well. Unfortunately, Sdao underwent elbow surgery in September of 2024 and will miss the 2025 season as a result. His draft status may be a bit complicated by this, as Texas A&M is not shy with their NIL money, but Sdao’s track record of success and stuff has teams eager to take him. Back to table

56. Lucas Steele – C HT/WT: 5’11/215 | Bat/Throw: S/R | School: Auburn | Age: 21.5 Don’t let the .245/.364/.520 slash line in 2024 fool you. After a robust freshmen campaign at Samford, Steele experienced bad BABIP luck in his second campaign, but the underlying metrics show more polish under the hood. The switch-hitting catcher experienced much more success as a left-handed hitter, where he’s got a well-rounded batted ball profile. Steele has legitimate feel to lift the ball and excellent barrel awareness, showcasing loud pull-side juice. His hips explode open and there’s robust bat speed with quickness in the hands. Steele’s contact and approach stand out, too. While Steele had trouble with change-ups, he hammered heaters and posted a healthy 80% contact rate in 2024, as well as a chase rate around 20%. This should play in the SEC, as Steele transferred to Auburn this summer. Steele has solid skills and the body to stick behind the plate, as well as average arm strength. If he doesn’t catch, he’ll handle a corner outfield position for Auburn. Back to table

57. Liam Doyle – LHP HT/WT: 6’2/220 | Bat/Throw: R/L | School: Tennessee | Age: 21.1 A year after impressing in a starting role for Coastal Carolina, Doyle took his talents to Oxford and was a strikeout machine for the Rebels, striking out 84 batters in 55 innings. He followed teammate Andrew Fischer to Knoxville, where he’ll look to improve his stock under the tutelage of Frank Anderson. Doyle has a lightning-quick left arm and a strong lower half, utilizing it well in his operation. His fastball is amongst the best in the country with a ton of impressive metrics. Doyle averages over 20 inches of vertical carry, mixing in some armside tail in the low-90s, touching 96-97 MPH at his best. A flat approach angle and impressive backspin help induce whiffs upstairs, as well. Doyle pairs the heater with two breaking balls, a low-80s baby sweeper, and a firmer mid-80s cutter that he’s working to command better. There’s an upper-70s splitter that’s a work in progress, as well. Further development of his secondaries and better sequencing will be key to his success. Back to table

58. Kane Kepley – OF HT/WT: 5’8/170 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: North Carolina | Age: 21.4 Looking for a high-floor table-setter to lead your lineup? Look no further than Kane Kepley. Originally a member of the Liberty Flames, Kepley followed Scott Jackson to North Carolina, where Kepley will be tasked with replacing Vance Honeycutt in center field. Kepley is built similarly to Cleveland farmhand Tommy Hawke, though Kepley has the better hit tool. Kepley’s pure contact skills are outrageously good and his approach is as pristine as it gets. He’s not fazed by velocity or spin and posted a contact rate of 90% this spring before an 89% contact rate on the Cape. Kepley is relatively passive and chases at a minute rate, racking up a ton of walks and keeping strikeouts to a bare minimum. The hit tool is miles ahead of the power in his compact frame, though there’s solid bat speed and some loft to his pull side. Defensively, Kepley has the speed, route-running, and instincts to play the “eight” at the collegiate level, though he may be destined for a left-field role down the road. It’s a limited upside profile, but there’s a very high floor to go with it. Back to table

59. Tanner Thach – 1B HT/WT: 6’4/220 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: UNC-Wilmington | Age: 21.4 A physically imposing specimen from the left side of the box, Thach has been one of the more prolific home run hitters over the past two years. He’s hit a total of 42 home runs across his career at UNC-Wilmington, including 27 during the 2024 campaign. Thach’s swing is built to do significant damage in the air with tons of bat speed and natural loft, crushing balls to every part of the ballpark. Fastballs are Thach’s favorite offering and he posted an 82% contact rate against them this year, including a 90% in-zone contact rate against them. With that said, he’s susceptible to spin and he chases at a very high clip, which is something scouts want to see ironed out. He’s seen time at the hot corner and even on the mound, but Thach’s future home is likely first base. Teams will be buying the bat at the next level and he has a shot to be taken on Day 1. Back to table

60. Nelson Keljo – LHP HT/WT: 6’4/228 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Oregon State | Age: 21.8 Keljo is a lean, projectable southpaw who was stellar out of the Oregon State bullpen in 2024, but he’s projected to see starting time in 2025. There’s not a ton of effort to his delivery and there’s solid arm speed with a near over-the-top arm slot, driving down the mound with power. Keljo’s heater is his primary offering and for good reason. He generates a ton of backspin and carry from a 6.4 foot release height and has comfortably sat in the 92-95 MPH range this summer, reaching back for 96-97 MPH when needed. He misses bats at a good clip and the pitch is excellent at generating chases, especially when he adds tail away from righties. His primary secondary is a two-plane slider in the upper-70s/low-80s that lacks power and bite, but it’s flashed average potential. The change-up is rarely seen by opposing hitters, but it has decent tumble. If worst comes to worst, Keljo will be a reliable bullpen stalwart who can close games for the Beavers. Film: TBA Back to table

61. Christian Foutch – RHP HT/WT: 6’3/230 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Arkansas | Age: 21.6 Primarily a reliever for Arkansas this spring, Foutch is a massive human being with extremely broad shoulders and strength throughout his frame. There’s a lot to like with his durable frame, delivery, and pure stuff, giving him enough to see a starting role in the near future. Foutch has an easy and deceptive delivery from the right side, hiding the ball well and putting his body into sound positions down the mound. As a result, he’s able to throw extremely hard, touching triple digits on several occasions. Foutch relies on the heater heavily, sitting in the upper-90s with a ton of running life and some sink. He has feel to command it upstairs for whiffs, but it’s a pitch designed to create firewood and induce grounders. Secondary command is a work-in-progress, though both the slider and splitter flash upside. The slider has firm gyro shape in the mid-80s and the splitter dives away from barrels hard with excellent separation off the heat. If the command comes, expect Foutch to go high. Back to table

62. Bryce Molinaro – 3B HT/WT: 6’0/190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Penn State | Age: 21.7 After redshirting his freshmen year at St. John’s, Molinaro transferred to Happy Valley and erupted onto the scene, slashing .329/.409/.560 with eleven tanks. While Molinaro’s figure isn’t the most imposing, he coils his body incredibly well and displays quality hip/shoulder separation, allowing him to unleash brutality on the baseball. It’s explosive bat speed with feel to lift the ball to all fields. Molinaro has posted exit velocities upwards of 112 MPH this past spring and while there’s swing-and-miss, it’s hard to ignore potentially plus power. He feasts on heaters and has the vertical bat angle to do damage against offerings upstairs, as six of his home runs this spring came on pitches in the upper third of the zone. His upright stance and lack of adjustability have hampered him with spin, though there’s time to iron that out and he limits chases to a healthy clip. Defensively, Molinaro’s body fits well at third base and he’s got the range and arm strength to succeed at the position moving forward. Back to table

63. Ryan Black – 2B HT/WT: 6’1/201 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Georgia | Age: 21.6 In his two years at UT-Arlington, Black has established himself as one of the premier mid-major hitters in the country. Black’s batted ball data is absolutely insane to look at. He’s one of the toughest outs in college baseball, as his contact rate hovers around the 90% mark and he ran an absurd 95% in-zone rate this spring, hammering any mistakes left in the zone by opposing arms. Long story short, it’s tough to sneak anything by him. It’s a line-drive approach to all fields with solid bat speed and decent pop, though power will likely never be a big part of Black’s game. In addition to this, Black doesn’t expand the zone much, posting a chase rate under 20%. There’s a lot to like with the bat here. Defensively, Black is destined for a second base role due to limited range and average arm strength. He’ll face a big test in 2025 as he left the WAC and enrolled at Georgia. Back to table

64. Cade Fisher – LHP HT/WT: 6’3/202 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Auburn | Age: 21.10 A low-slot lefty who was a prominent figure in the Gators’ staff in 2023, Fisher experienced growing pains and regressed this past spring. The primary issues that plagued Fisher in 2024 included an inconsistent release height and a drop in strikes, leading to opposing bats hitting him at a higher clip. After the year, the Georgia native entered the portal and committed to Auburn, where he looks to re-find his 2023 prowess. Fisher’s release height hovers around the five-foot mark and loves to toy with the horizontal axis of the strike zone. His heater sits in the low-90s and has been up to 95 MPH at its best, flashing slight carry and a ton of armside run thanks to his release. His low-80s slider can be an absolute monster when he’s on, a beastly sweeper with 13.5 inches of horizontal movement on average. His change-up mimics the fastball shape with tons of running life and some lift. He’ll be in line to start at Auburn in 2025. Back to table

65. Landon Beidelschies – LHP HT/WT: 6’3/225 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Arkansas | Age: 21.3 After excelling as a true freshman at Ohio State, Beidelschies turned into one of the best starters in the Big Ten in 2024, striking out 91 batters in 84.2 innings. A physical southpaw, Beidelschies works with a shorter arm swing and some deception. He relies heavily upon his fastball/slider combination, throwing both at an 89% clip in 2024. The fastball can be explosive upstairs in the low-to-mid 90s, getting up to 98 MPH. It can get steep when pitching down in the zone, but there’s exceptional carry on the top rail, and will miss bats at a high clip. The mid-80s slider is equally devastating when he’s on. It’s a firm breaker with lower spin, but fantastic bite and backfoot capabilities to righties. He has feel for a firm mid-80s change-up that projects as average and a deeper curveball, but that’s used sparingly. There’s a need for more development in a third pitch to stave off relief risk. He was one of the most prized arms in the portal and will pitch for Arkansas in 2025. Back to table

66. Hayden Murphy – RHP HT/WT: 6’4/200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Auburn | Age: 21.11 Murphy had draft potential out of high school, but ultimately wound up at Auburn and has pitched out of the bullpen primarily. However, during his stint on the Cape, Murphy found a new gear and has serious helium going into the spring. He’s an incredibly athletic specimen on the bump with serious arm speed and whip. The fastball got up to 96 MPH on the Cape and showcased explosive life upstairs, missing bats over 50% of the time in the upper third of the zone and above. Murphy ditched a gyro slider for a two-plane breaker, sacrificing some velocity for more movement. There’s more sweeping action late and he managed to land the pitch more for strikes, projecting as an above-average weapon at the next level. He’s primarily fastball-dominant and should see usage in the closer role for Auburn, though the possibility of a start or two isn’t out of the question for Murphy. Back to table

67. Michael Dattalo – 3B HT/WT: 6’0/204 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Dallas Baptist | Age: 21.5 Dattalo raked as a true freshman at Northwestern State before hitting the transfer portal and landing at Dallas Baptist, where his contact prowess garnered excellent results with a .345/.395/.517 slash line and eight home runs. Dattalo’s offense didn’t slow down on the Cape, either, where he posted an 84% contact rate and made the All-Star team. Dattalo’s mix of pure contact and power is very impressive and has put him on the map in scouting circles. While he gets jumpy and expands the zone at a frequent clip, he handles everything thrown his way and very rarely whiffs, even with spin and higher velocity. He takes aggressive hacks and has posted impressive exit velocities, getting up to the 110 MPH echelon, plus his barrel feel is amongst the best in the country. It’s a mature approach with a ton of offensive upside. In the field, Dattalo has primarily been a third baseman, though it can get adventurous at times. He has good athleticism, range, and instincts, though he can be a bit inconsistent. As a result, he got some work at first base on the Cape and it’s a potential back-up plan if he can’t polish up his defense across the infield. Back to table

68. Blake Cyr – 2B HT/WT: 5’11/189 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Florida | Age: 21.8 Cyr was a name with significant draft interest out of high school, though he ultimately wound up in Coral Gables and lit up the ACC as a true freshman, slashing .305/.427/.620 with 17 bombs. He was on pace to come close to those numbers as a sophomore, though a season-ending thumb injury in early April derailed his campaign. He has changed zip codes and enrolled at Florida since then and will face a bigger challenge in 2025. Cyr loves pulling the baseball and hammers heaters left in the zone in that direction, displaying average or better power to that side of the field despite his smaller frame thanks to loud bat speed. Cyr doesn’t expand the zone at a high clip, but he’s had his fair share of issues with off-speed pitches and will need to improve upon that this spring. As a defender, Cyr projects more as a second baseman given the frame, though he’s got solid twitchiness and covers quite a bit of ground as a result. Back to table

69. Case Sanderson – OF HT/WT: 6’2/215 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Nebraska | Age: 21.1 An uber-physical outfielder who’s eligible as a sophomore, Sanderson is not far removed from hanging up the football cleats and focusing on baseball full-time. Sanderson boasts incredible plate discipline and utilized an opposite-field heavy approach as a freshman, though some passiveness led to strikeouts. That changed over the summer, as he walked more than he struck out and began to impact the ball more, utilizing both gaps to his advantage. There’s average raw juice in the bat that he hasn’t tapped into a ton, but that should change as he begins to pull the baseball more often. It’s a valuable offensive profile. Defensively, Sanderson isn’t the fleetest of foot and has limited range, as well as subpar arm strength in the outfield. He’s likely relegated to a left-field role, meaning more impact will be necessary with the bat, and a first-base role shouldn’t be ruled out, either. If the offensive game continues to evolve, he’s bound to get a solid payday. Back to table

70. Ben Abeldt – LHP HT/WT: 6’3/210 | Bat/Throw: R/L | School: Texas Christian | Age: 21.7 There’s guys who bring the funk and then there’s what Ben Abeldt brings to the mound. The McKinney, Texas native is arguably one of the toughest at-bats in the entire country thanks to a ridiculous release that practically comes from the first baseman. Abeldt pitches with a ton of crossfire in his delivery as his widest release point averages over four and a half feet, a figure that would make Chris Sale jealous. As a result, Abeldt’s low-90s sinker starts behind left-handed batters and while it’s a big chase producer, it’s not a big bat-misser despite his low release. He’ll grab 95 MPH at his best and has enough projection in his frame to reach back for more. Abeldt has relied on his heater heavily across his two years at TCU, though there’s a solid low-80s bullet slider with late bite and sweep that possesses real upside. He has feel for a low-80s cambio, though it’s reserved for righties primarily. It’s a fun, funky relief profile with a track record of performing. Back to table

71. Damian Bravo – 2B HT/WT: 6’2/195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Texas Tech | Age: 21.10 Originally a two-way player when arriving in Lubbock, Bravo has ditched the pitching for the bat and became a doubles machine this past spring, finishing top five in the Big 12 with 21 doubles. Bravo’s spray chart is a thing of beauty, utilizing the whole field to his advantage and the power has jumped up. His swing is a bit flatter and finely tuned for line drives, though he’s exceeded the 110 MPH barrier on numerous occasions, and added loft will lead to more over-the-fence production. Bravo’s operation is very quiet and there’s solid bat speed through the zone, plus Bravo’s bat-to-ball skills stand out and feature little warts with off-speed pitches. He hammers righties in particular and if there’s any complaint, it’s his struggles against higher-end velocity. It’ll need to be adjusted, but this is a good mold of clay to work with. Defensively, Bravo played all three outfield spots in 2024, fitting best in left field. He’s got average to above-average speed and has decent route-running, though as he fills out his frame, he’ll likely move over there full-time. With that said, Bravo is slated to open the 2025 season at second base for the Red Raiders. Back to table

72. Anthony Martinez – 1B HT/WT: 6’3/230 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: UC Irvine | Age: 21.3 Martinez has been one of the best hitters in the entire country the past two seasons, slashing .353/.446/.552 with more walks than strikeouts. There’s very little flaws with his pure contact and his spray chart is a thing of beauty, slashing the baseball to every quadrant of the field possible. While the pure batting average isn’t as impressive as his freshmen campaign, Martinez posted a 96% in-zone contact rate, which is otherworldly. His chase rates are a bit higher than you’d like, but it’s fine with his bat-to-ball skills and barrel manipulation. He hasn’t sold out for big power numbers just yet, but there’s good raw juice in the bat to the pull side. Defensively, his below-average speed and lack of athleticism relegate him to a first base role long term. The bat will need to perform at the next level, but it’s a good combination of hit and power. Film: TBA Back to table

73. Max Williams – OF HT/WT: 6’2/207 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Florida State | Age: 20.10 Williams spent his first year of college ball at Alabama before transferring and becoming a top-of-the-lineup power threat at Florida State, slashing .309/.382/.581 with 14 home runs in 62 games. Williams is a physical left-handed bat with quite a bit of pop in the stick, posting a 90th percentile EV of 109 and a maximum EV of 114 in 2024. Williams doesn’t lift the ball a ton, hitting a ton of ground balls, though he’s smacked a few line drives over the pull-side fence. With that said, Williams’ hit tool is a giant work in progress, displaying unhealthy chase rates above 35% and significant whiff concerns. The approach needs serious attention and he’ll need to lift the ball more, but he’s shown adaptability and has fought off massive strikeout rates in Tallahassee. Given the physicality in his frame, Williams isn’t the fleetest of foot and his average arm will be suited best in left field. The power is the true selling point here. Film: TBA Back to table

74. Trace Phillips – RHP HT/WT: 6’3/185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Middle Tennessee State | Age: 20.11 Phillips is a two-way player at Middle Tennessee State, and while his freshmen campaign had its rough patches, he impressed plenty of scouts with his fall performance on the bump and projects there in pro ball. Phillips’ fastball and slider saw velocity upticks this fall and he did this while maintaining an effortless delivery. His fastball shape is a bit dead-zone and he lacks sufficient extension, but Phillips has seen his velocity jump more into the mid-90s and he’s touched 97 MPH this fall. The slider has jumped more into the mid-80s with good bite and two-plane break, though it’s his change-up that projects the best. Featuring solid velocity separation from the fastball in the low-80s, Phillips’ cambio hits the brakes hard and tumbles heavily away from lefties. There’s good pitchability in his game, too. He’s eligible as a sophomore and has put himself in line for a nice payday in the early rounds of Day 2, though he’ll need to miss more bats in the spring to jump into another tier amongst the arms in this class. Back to table

75. Jayden Davis – 2B HT/WT: 5’10/205 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Vanderbilt | Age: 21 Davis started his collegiate career at Samford, where he slashed .358/.452/.542 as a freshman before entering the portal and enrolling at Vanderbilt for his sophomore campaign. Despite suffering an injury and missing time, Davis performed well in his first year on campus and it translated to the Cape, where he posted an 82% contact rate in 36 games. Davis is a hit-over-power type with some of the best contact rates in the country, including an in-zone contact rate of 94% this past spring. He did a ton of his damage up the middle of the field, too. The power is a bit sneaky, grading out as fringe-average at best, though Davis struggles to elevate the baseball and recorded a high ground ball rate in the SEC and on the Cape. It’s hard to ignore the contact prowess, though. Defensively, Davis projects to be an average defender at second base, where he has a good first step and range. Back to table

76. Isaiah Jackson – OF HT/WT: 6’3/220 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Arizona State | Age: 21.1 Possessing a pro-ready body, Jackson is a polarizing player with a ton of upside, though the warts have been tough to overcome over the past two seasons at Arizona State. Jackson has primarily emphasized power at the plate and has shown a streaky hit tool, though the bat and hand speed stand out on film and his lofty swing lets him tap into legitimate above-average to plus raw power, surpassing the 111 MPH barrier with exit velocities. Jackson has handled fastballs well throughout his career, though he has run into trouble with spin and zone expansion. It’s an aggressive approach, though Jackson showed more patience on the Cape and nearly halved his chase rate, falling closer to a 15% chase rate. If the pure bat-to-ball skills can turn a corner in 2024, Jackson has Day 1 upside. Defensively, Jackson has the defensive chops to handle center field long-term, though a move to a corner wouldn’t be out of the cards. Jackson has excellent route-running and above-average speed, though the arm is just average. Back to table

77. Payton Graham – RHP HT/WT: 6’2/220 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Gonzaga | Age: 21.8 Graham has had his fair share of struggles at Gonzaga, leading to a career 10.14 ERA, but scouts were enamored by the uptick in stuff in a starting capacity in the Northwoods League. Graham’s fastball velocity spiked into the mid-90s and he held that velocity throughout outings, touching 97 MPH or higher in the 8th inning during one start. He topped out at 98 MPH with intriguing metrics, including solid extension and carry from a 5.6-foot release, and found the strike zone much more consistently. He has two distinct breaking balls that garner high chase numbers and solid spin rates. The curveball profiles more as a sweeper with ten inches or more of sweep, though he’s able to add/subtract depth in the low-80s. He’ll flash a firmer cutter-slider hybrid around 90 MPH, though it’s not as polished as the curveball. There’s a nascent change-up in there, as well. He may be a reliever long-term, but there’s significant arm talent here. Back to table

78. Joe Ariola – LHP HT/WT: 6’2/180 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Wake Forest | Age: 21.5 A reliever only up to this point in time, Ariola has some of the best stuff in the entire ACC after a loud fall showing. His command can get scattershot and he’ll struggle to find a consistent release point, but Ariola gets a ton of vertical separation (up to 40 inches at times) and has seen his velocity climb into the 93-95 MPH range. The fastball averages 20 inches of carry with ease and he’s shown the ability to command it on the top rail. His curveball sits in the low-80s with 20 inches of depth and some sweeping action, flashing significant bite down in the zone and returning a huge whiff rate as a result. There’s a firmer upper-80s cutter-slider hybrid that has more horizontal movement and keeps hitters off the fastball/curveball combination. Given Wake Forest’s pitching depth, he may not secure a starting role, but he’d provide experience in the back of the bullpen closing games for Tom Walter’s club. Back to table

79. Luke Gaffney – 1B HT/WT: 6’2/215 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Clemson | Age: 21.9 After redshirting his first year on campus, Gaffney blasted the cover off the baseball this past spring, taking home Big 10 Freshmen of the Year honors with a .359/.449/.646 slash line and thirteen bombs. After the season, Gaffney took his talents down south to Clemson, where he’ll be an imposing figure in their lineup in 2025. Gaffney’s figure is as menacing as it gets in the box, featuring a closed and crouched stance with high hands and tons of physicality. Gaffney takes aggressive hacks and doesn’t get cheated, plus there’s a ton of bat speed that allows him to tap into his plus raw power, reaching a maximum 113 MPH exit velocity this past spring. There was an affinity to the opposite field with fly balls and scouts want to see the groundball rate get lower, plus Gaffney has some trouble with spin. Limiting chases and pulling more fly balls should be the main focus for Gaffney against ACC pitching. Defensively, Gaffney worked at first base and projects there long term, though he has sneaky athleticism and handled left field well on the Cape this summer. There’s a non-zero chance that he can split time between both positions. Back to table