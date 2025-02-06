Teams Who Just Missed Just Baseball’s Preseason Top 25

The 2024 Chanticleers saw their season come to an end at Clemson, where they reached the regional championship but fell to the Tigers. It’s now year one under new head skipper Kevin Schnall, and he inherits a roster with the same motivation as years past.



Coastal lost arguably three of their best four hitters from 2024, though two vital components return. Catcher Caden Bodine and second baseman Blake Barthol will now lead this offense, receiving Preseason All-American honors at their respective positions.

Bodine is one of the best catchers in college baseball, hitting .328 with a .934 OPS in 241 at-bats for Coastal last season. Barthol was one of the best players in America for the first half of 2024 but struggled over the second half, as he hit only 1 HR in his last 34 games. That said, Blake had an incredible fall, so expect him to be at the top of Coastal’s lineup, getting on base and doing damage.



Coastal’s pitching depth on paper looks promising, but can some step up to a higher level?

Anticipate Riley Eikhoff as the lead catalyst in the rotation, a five-pitch guy who threw 67% of the strikes last season. Virginia transfer Cullen McKay will likely be another weekend guy, along with Cameron Flukey. Flukey is a player to keep tabs on, having held opposing hitters to a .242 batting average while leading the Chanticleers in strikeouts as a freshman last season.

Darin Horn is back from injury and figures to be a backend guy for Coastal, a low-slot guy that produces good sink and a high spin slider.



Overall, there are many bright ways to look at this Coastal Carolina roster. The amount of returning pitching is indeed assuring, along with the best Sun Belt Conference player in Caden Bodine.

Even with the head coaching transition, the Chanticleers are in a great position to be one of the best mid-majors not just in the Sun Belt, but across the country.

East Carolina Pirates

Record: 46-17