College Baseball: ACC Conference Preview
Read about teams to watch, draft prospects to follow, and more in Just Baseball's preview of the ACC conference.
2024 was a fantastic year for ACC baseball, as four schools reached the College World Series. One of those teams – North Carolina – won the regular season conference title with a 22-8 record that included going 14-1 at home.
Florida State and Virginia each swept through the home Regionals and Super-Regionals to reach Omaha. NC State reached the CWS after hosting a Regional and upsetting Georgia on the road in Supers. Clemson also hosted a Regional and Super-Regional but was eliminated by Florida.
Duke won the ACC Tournament and enjoyed their second 40-win season in program history. In total, eight ACC schools, including Wake Forest and Georgia Tech, reached the NCAA Tournament.
Each of the five teams that hosted and won a Regional was matched up with an SEC 2-seed. Six of the Top 22 picks of the 2024 MLB Draft came from the ACC, including three of the Top 10 from Wake Forest.
The ACC will continue to close the gap in baseball with the SEC. The addition of West Coast teams Stanford and Cal means a new travel schedule throughout the season for many teams.
The conference will also feature a brand new format for the ACC Tournament as they move away from pool play for the first time since 2006. Let’s break down the ACC. Here’s what we will cover:
Just Baseball Preseason Top 25 Teams
- #3 – Virginia Cavaliers
- #6 – Florida State Seminoles
- #7 – Clemson Tigers
- #10 – Duke Blue Devils
- #11 – North Carolina Tar Heels
- #17 – Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- #19 – North Carolina State Wolfpack
- #20 – Stanford Cardinal
2024 Records
* Indicates new to conference. The record reflects their previous conference.
|Team
|Conference
|Winning %
|Overall
|Winning %
|North Carolina
|22-8
|0.733
|48-16
|0.750
|Clemson
|20-10
|0.667
|44-16
|0.733
|NC State
|18-11
|0.621
|38-23
|0.623
|Virginia
|18-12
|0.600
|46-17
|0.730
|Florida State
|17-12
|0.586
|49-17
|0.742
|Duke
|16-14
|0.533
|40-20
|0.667
|Louisville
|16-14
|0.533
|32-24
|0.571
|Georgia Tech
|15-15
|0.500
|33-25
|0.569
|Wake Forest
|15-15
|0.500
|38-22
|0.633
|Virginia Tech
|14-16
|0.467
|32-22
|0.593
|Miami
|11-19
|0.367
|27-30
|0.464
|Pittsburgh
|10-20
|0.333
|26-28
|0.481
|Notre Dame
|9-21
|0.300
|27-25
|0.519
|Boston College
|8-22
|0.267
|22-31
|0.415
|California*
|17-13
|0.567
|36-19
|0.655
|Stanford*
|11-19
|0.367
|22-33
|0.400
Preseason Award Winners
Player of the Year: OF Drew Burress – Georgia Tech
Pitcher of the Year: LHP Jamie Arnold – Florida State
Freshman of the Year: 1B Rintaro Sasaki – Stanford
Transfer of the Year: 1B/LHP Chris Arroyo – Virginia
Preseason All-Conference Teams
|Position
|Name
|School
|Notable Stats
|SP
|Jamie Arnold
|Florida State
|19 G, 11-3, 2.98 ERA, 159 K, 26 BB, 105.2 IP, 1 Sv
|SP
|Matt Scott
|Stanford
|16 G, 4-10, 5.96 ERA, 103 K, 36 BB, 80.0 IP
|SP
|Aidan Knaak
|Clemson
|15 G, 5-1, 3.35 ERA, 108 K, 29 BB, 83.1 IP
|RP
|Derrick Smith
|NC State
|24 G, 3-2, 4.55 ERA, 41 K, 11 BB, 29.2 IP, 8 Sv
|C
|Luke Stevenson
|North Carolina
|64 G, .284 AVG, 8 2B, 2 3B, 14 HR, 58 RBI, 48 BB
|1B
|Henry Ford
|Virginia
|61 G, .336 AVG, 13 2B, 1 3B, 17 HR, 69 RBI, 29 BB
|2B
|Henry Godbout
|Virginia
|51 G, .372 AVG, 18 2B, 1 3B, 9 HR, 47 RBI, 29 BB
|3B
|Daniel Cuvet
|Miami
|57 G, .351 AVG, 15 2B, 1 3B, 24 HR, 75 RBI, 26 BB
|SS
|Marek Houston
|Wake Forest
|54 G, .326 AVG, 16 2B, 1 3B, 8 HR, 39 RBI, 38 BB
|OF
|Cam Cannarella
|Clemson
|58 G, .337 AVG, 16 2B, 3 3B, 11 HR, 60 RBI, 34 BB
|OF
|Drew Burress
|Georgia Tech
|58 G, .381 AVG, 15 2B, 3 3B, 25 HR, 67 RBI, 58 BB
|OF
|AJ Gracia
|Duke
|60 G, .305 AVG, 14 2B, 14 HR, 58 RBI, 48 BB
|DH
|Rintaro Sasaki
|Stanford
|UTL
|Kyle Johnson
|Duke
|15 G, 4-1, 4.38 ERA, 53 K, 40.2 IP, .253 AVG, 10 XBH
Projected Conference Champion
Virginia Cavaliers
The Virginia Cavaliers have been one of the most successful programs in the country over the last 15 years, reaching the College World Series seven times and winning the National Championship in 2015. They’re seeking a third straight trip to Omaha and boast what may be the best lineup in the country.
Program legend Griff O’Ferrall plus fellow juniors Casey Saucke and Ethan Anderson moved on to the next level, but the Cavaliers received a boon when big contributors Jacob Ference, Harrison Didawick, and Jay Woolfolk returned to Grounds.
The Virginia pitching staff is led by junior southpaw Evan Blanco. He took the bump every weekend in his first season as a starter and went 8-3 with a 3.62 ERA and 99 strikeouts in nearly 100 innings of work.
He’ll be joined by the aforementioned Woolfolk, a right-handed power righty that features an above-average fastball/slider combo who sometimes struggles with control. He was the hero of the postseason for Virginia after big-time performances against Mississippi State and Kansas State. Two-way JUCO transfer Chris Arroyo will get the nod on Sunday and features electric stuff.
The ‘Hoos lost two key relievers in Angelo Tonas and Chase Hungate, but bolstered their returners with a slew of quality transfers and a pair of impact freshmen. Woolfolk and the bullpen will need to settle into their roles quickly and maintain better consistency to avoid a similar start as last year.
UVA ranked in the Top 5 nationally in average, slugging, and scoring. They return six everyday contributors from last season, with every player save one boasting a 2024 OPS over 1.000.
Luke Hanson, who is expected to be the starting third baseman, had an OPS of .877. Henry Ford and Henry Godbout are likely first-round draft picks, while Ference is arguably the best catcher in the country.
Didawick tied the school record for home runs in a season and might bat as low as sixth in the order. Arroyo, who will play first base when he’s not on the mound, hit .403 with 19 home runs as a JUCO last year and is a game-changing type of slugger.
Sophomore Eric Becker, who enjoyed a standout first season in Charlottesville, will slide over to short after posting a 1.117 OPS in 45 games. Aidan Teel and standout freshman James Nunnallee fill out the rest of what is the most dangerous lineup in college baseball.
Teams to Watch
North Carolina Tar Heels
UNC reached Omaha for the first time since 2018 last year on the backs of a dynamic outfield trio and quality pitching depth. The Tar Heels lost that entire outfield to the MLB Draft as well as their bullpen ace and a member of their weekend rotation. Additionally, shortstop Colby Wilkerson graduated alongside first baseman Parks Harber.
Despite the turnover, North Carolina has reloaded with what should be a balanced offense and a strong pitching staff in 2025.
North Carolina overcame adversity last year after they lost their first two Friday night starters; Jake Knapp before the season and Folger Boaz in early April. Those two arms are back healthy and join sophomore ace Jason DeCaro as arguably the best weekend rotation in the conference.
The Tar Heels led the ACC in pitching a year ago and returned the bulk of their bullpen, including Matthew Matthijs, Cam Padgett, Olin Johnson, and Aidan Haugh. Head coach Scott Forbes bolstered his relief corps with a trio of savvy grad transfers (Tom Chmielewski, Cale Bolton, Dylan Weber) and high-upside freshmen (Camron Seagraves, Walker McDuffie, Ryan Lynch).
Southpaw Kyle Percival is an X-factor for this staff, as he could serve in a starting role or as an elite bullpen arm after an impressive sophomore campaign that saw him go 4-0 with a 2.42 ERA in 22.1 innings pitched.
All-time Tar Heel great Vance Honeycutt and his school record 65 home runs are gone, as is the meat of their 2024 lineup that included Casey Cook, Anthony Donofrio, and Harber.
UNC brings high-level replacements for the outfield highlighted by former Liberty Flame Kane Kepley. The center fielder hit .332 a season ago with 25 stolen bases and will likely bat lead-off. Another outfield bat to keep an eye on is right fielder Tyson Bass, who transfers in from North Carolina Wesleyan and showcased prodigious exit velocities over the fall.
The infield was bolstered by the return of Hunter Stokely and team captain Jackson Van De Brake. Stokely missed most of 2024 with an injury after hitting .317 with 22 extra-base hits in 2023. Van De Brake, a former All-ACC selection, will start at second base after his appeal for an extra year of eligibility was granted by the NCAA.
Sophomores Gavin Gallaher and Luke Stevenson will take on key roles after enjoying high-level freshmen years hitting towards the bottom of the lineup. Third baseman Gallaher was the Chapel Hill Regional Most Outstanding Player and hit .315 with 15 extra-base hits.
Stevenson will likely be the first catcher off the board in July’s draft and hit .284 with 14 homers in 2024. Expect this Carolina team to be aggressive on the base paths and work counts.
Clemson Tigers
Clemson enjoyed another highly successful season in Erik Bakich’s second year but ultimately fell short of their Omaha goals.
The Tigers went 44-16 overall and 20-10 in the conference to earn the #6 national seed in the NCAA Tournament. They swept through their Regional before being eliminated in a home Super to the red-hot Florida Gators. Clemson heads into 2025 with a deep lineup and what has the potential to be a very good pitching staff.
Aidan Knaak returns as the Clemson ace as a Freshman All-American season that saw him go 5-1 with a 3.35 ERA and 108 strikeouts over 15 starts. He’ll lead a rotation that likely includes experienced lefty Ethan Darden and fireballing transfer Michael Gillen.
If there’s a question mark about this team, it probably lies with the relief corps. That might be nitpicking considering the dearth of options they have to choose from. Submariner Lucas Mahlstedt and sophomore Drew Titsworth will anchor the bullpen and each pitch from low slots with above-average stuff. Soft-tossing lefty Jacob McGovern, who went 3-0 with a 1.96 ERA over 18.1 innings pitched will also see high-leverage situations.
Sophomores Noah Samol and Hudson Lee transfer into the program and could be X-factors with elite upside, while veteran arms BJ Bailey and Casey Tallent return after missing all of 2024 with injuries. A freshman arm that could make an impact early is right-hander Dane Moehler, who features a very good four-pitch arsenal and could end up breaking into the rotation or being a key reliever.
Clemson will once again have an elite lineup that is led by National Player of the Year candidate Cam Cannarella. Cannarella played most of last season with a shoulder injury and still slashed .337/.417/.561 in 58 games. He’ll play center field and be protected in the lineup by Purdue transfer Luke Gaffney. Gaffney is the reigning Big 10 Freshman of the Year after hitting .359 with 31 extra-base hits for the Boilermakers last year.
Returning junior Tristan Bissetta, Michigan transfer Collin Priest, and catcher Jacob Jarrell all possess dynamic power in a well-balanced lineup that’s supported by a deep bench.
Despite the veteran playmaking depth, freshmen TP Wentworth and Josh Castellini will press for playing time and could emerge as ACC Freshmen of the Year candidates.
Duke Blue Devils
The defending ACC Tournament Champions went 40-20 last season before being eliminated as the 2-seed in the Norman Regional. Over the last few years, coach Chris Pollard’s teams have been knocking on the door, but Duke hasn’t been to Omaha since 1961.
Despite some key losses on both sides of the ball, the 2025 Blue Devils feature one of the program’s deepest rosters ever. If the pitching staff and offense click early and remain consistent, there’s no reason for this year not to be the year Duke finally returns to Omaha.
The losses of Jonathan Santucci, Charlie Beilenson, and Fran Oschell hurt, but the Duke Blue Devils pitching staff appears once again to be the class of the ACC. Two-way star Kyle Johnson and junior Andrew Healy will lead the rotation, while former closer and fellow southpaw James Tallon is expected to join them.
The pitching staff as a whole is riddled with talented lefties that include the likes of Owen Proksch, Mark Hindy, Reid Easterly, and Ed Hart. Gabe Nard, a righty that went 3-2 with a 2.60 ERA and 34 strikeouts as a sophomore in 2024, will join senior David Boisvert at the backend of the bullpen to replace the production of the departed Beilenson.
UNC-Wilmington transfer Ryan Calvert is a big, physical presence on the mound that will provide shutdown innings while Ryan Higgins returns in the swingman role. Impact freshmen left-handers Max Stammel and Henry Zatkowski will contribute early and often in a number of potential roles.
Duke’s offense has once again been reloaded via grad transfers from Georgetown and the Ivy League, while the returning left side of their infield might be the best in the country.
Third baseman Ben Miller led the Blue Devils with a .360 batting average and a 1.083 OPS last year, while shortstop Wallace Clark led the team in OBP while playing elite defense. Former Ivy Leaguers include outfielder Ben Rounds (Harvard) plus infielders Jake Berger (Harvard) and Nick Dipietrantonio (Princeton). Georgetown grad Jake Hyde could play the outfield or first base.
Rounds and Hyde in particular could be dynamic pieces in the lineup for Duke after hitting .403 and .297 in 2024, respectively. Rounds had 16 doubles and eight homers while Hyde slugged 20 doubles and 13 home runs.
They’ll help protect the uber-talented AJ Gracia, who is very much in the conversation to be the number one overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft. The sophomore hit .305 in 2024 with 28 extra-base hits and showcased elite zone awareness and plate discipline.
Freshman Jeff Lougee, who enjoyed a strong fall, could force his way into playing time at second base and possesses future star upside.
Florida State Seminoles
After missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1977 in 2023, Florida State bounced back in a big way in Link Jarrett’s second season at the helm. The Seminoles went 49-17 in 2024 and reached Omaha for the 23rd time in program history.
Jarrett’s squad went 17-12 in ACC play, finishing fifth in the conference’s regular season. Outfielder James Tibbs III won the ACC Player of the Year award after hitting .363 with 46 extra-base hits and 95 RBIs. The ‘Noles’ only losses in the NCAA Tournament last year were to eventual champion Tennessee.
It’ll be Omaha or bust for Florida State again in 2025 as they look to overcome the departures of key offensive producers.
Jamie Arnold is the best pitcher in the country and will be a Top 5 pick in this year’s MLB Draft. He’s added an above-average changeup to his low-slot fastball/slider combination and his stuff looks more lethal than ever heading into 2025.
With fellow potential first-rounder Cam Leiter’s status unclear for this season, Arnold will be joined in the rotation by two of three high-upside transfers in Joey Volini (USF), Wes Mendes (Ole Miss), and Evan Chrest (Jacksonville).
The bullpen, which struggled a bit in Omaha, has been retooled and will be led by key returners Connor Hults and Joe Charles plus transfers Maison Martinez and Peyton Prescott. While the Seminoles also get a number of key injured arms back, it’s sophomore John Abraham that could be the X-factor after a strong freshman year that saw him pitch 34.1 innings and earn starts in the ACC Tournament and Omaha.
Florida State loses the middle of their order in James Tibbs, Cam Smith, Jaime Ferrer, and Marco Dinges, but returns a talented core that should be able to carry the offense in 2025.
Catcher Jaxson West looks to shoot up draft boards after bulking up over the offseason to add power, while middle infielders Alex Lodise and Drew Faurot will look to build off solid sophomore seasons.
Outfielder Max Williams is the most dynamic returning hitter after slashing .311/.381/.582 with a .966 OPS. Two elite freshmen, catcher Hunter Carns and first baseman Myles Bailey, will see playing time right away and both display elite offensive upside.
A pair of JUCO transfers, Chase Williams and Blaydon Plain, have game-changing ability; Williams with his elite speed and Plain with his monstrous power.
Stanford Cardinal
The Stanford Cardinal went to Omaha three straight times prior to last season’s disappointing 22-33 season. They finished 8th in the last edition of the PAC-12 after going 11-19 in conference play.
Head coach David Esquer lost just two key hitters from last year while returning an incredible 99% of the innings pitched from last season. Japanese import Rintaro Sasaki is one of the most highly heralded freshmen of all time after breaking all of the legendary Shohei Ohtani’s high school batting records.
Their rotation is led by two Team USA arms and a reigning Freshman All-American, and one of their relievers was the prestigious Cape Cod League’s Reliever of the Year this past summer. The potential for an Omaha run is there for the Cardinal, but there are questions surrounding both the lineup and pitching staff.
The rotation will be led by potential first-round pick Matt Scott, who pitched for the Cardinal last year on Friday nights and went 4-10 with a 5.96 ERA. While those numbers are a bit high for an ace, Scott also struck out an impressive 103 batters in just 80 innings.
Christian Lim earned Freshman All-American honors after going 4-6 with a 4.33 and 86 strikeouts in 2024. Lim will be joined by fellow sophomore Joey Volchko, who might have the best pure stuff on the staff. Volchko throws a high 90s fastball and has great secondary stuff that could see him be a Top 15 pick in the 2026 MLB Draft.
The three-headed monster of Scott, Lim, and Volchko could challenge Arkansas for the title of the best rotation in college baseball.
The returners in the bullpen will need to improve on their 2024 numbers and will be led by closer Torran O’Harran and Trevor Moore. O’Harran led the team with seven saves last year, while Moore enjoyed a monster summer on the Cape with 10 scoreless outings, 28 strikeouts, and 8 saves.
Stanford has plenty of good hitters throughout their lineup but could lack the power needed to compete in the ACC. Rintaro Sasaki will fill some of the power vacuum, but the Cardinal need the likes of Charlie Saum, Jimmy Nati, and Brandon Larson to provide more slugging in 2025.
Freshman Charlie Bates could be an X-factor on this team and can play anywhere along the infield, while outfielder Cort MacDonald, who led the team with a .325 average last year, will be the lead-off man expected to spark the offense.
Top 2025 MLB Draft Prospects
Ranking is Based on Placement in our 2025 MLB Draft Top 80 College Prospects List
|Ranking
|Player
|Position
|School
|No. 2
|Jamie Arnold
|LHP
|Florida State
|No. 4
|Cam Cannarella
|OF
|Clemson
|No. 8
|Luke Stevenson
|C
|North Carolina
|No. 11
|Ethan Conrad
|OF
|Wake Forest
|No. 14
|Marek Houston
|SS
|Wake Forest
|No. 15
|Henry Ford
|OF
|Virginia
|No. 16
|Henry Godbout
|2B
|Virginia
|No. 18
|Matt Scott
|RHP
|Stanford
|No. 25
|Cam Leiter
|RHP
|Florida State
|No. 47
|Patrick Forbes
|RHP
|Louisville
|No. 58
|Kane Kepley
|OF
|North Carolina
|No. 73
|Max Williams
|OF
|Florida State
|No. 78
|Joe Ariola
|LHP
|Wake Forest
|No. 79
|Luke Gaffney
|1B
|Clemson
Other MLB Draft Prospects to Watch
|Player
|Position
|School
|Josiah Ragsdale
|OF
|Boston College
|Kyle Wolff
|1B
|Boston College
|AJ Colarusso
|LHP
|Boston College
|Noah Samol
|LHP
|Clemson
|James Tallon
|LHP
|Duke
|Andrew Healy
|LHP
|Duke
|Gabe Nard
|RHP
|Duke
|Alex Lodise
|SS
|Florida State
|Jaxson West
|C
|Florida State
|Evan Chrest
|RHP
|Florida State
|Drew Faurot
|2B
|Florida State
|Kyle Lodise
|SS
|Georgia Tech
|Tucker Biven
|RHP
|Louisville
|Brian Walters
|RHP
|Miami (FL)
|Max Galvin
|OF
|Miami (FL)
|Griffin Hugus
|RHP
|Miami (FL)
|Jake Ogden
|INF
|Miami (FL)
|Folger Boaz
|LHP
|North Carolina
|Kyle Percival
|LHP
|North Carolina
|Derrick Smith
|RHP
|NC State
|Andrew Shaffner
|RHP
|NC State
|Harrison Didawick
|OF
|Virginia
|Jay Woolfolk
|RHP
|Virginia
|Chris Arroyo
|1B/LHP
|Virginia
|Evan Blanco
|LHP
|Virginia
|Clay Grady
|SS
|Virginia Tech
|Garrett Michel
|1B
|Virginia Tech
|Matthew Dallas
|LHP
|Wake Forest
|Logan Lunceford
|RHP
|Wake Forest