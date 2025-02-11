College Baseball: ACC Conference Preview

2024 was a fantastic year for ACC baseball, as four schools reached the College World Series. One of those teams – North Carolina – won the regular season conference title with a 22-8 record that included going 14-1 at home.

Florida State and Virginia each swept through the home Regionals and Super-Regionals to reach Omaha. NC State reached the CWS after hosting a Regional and upsetting Georgia on the road in Supers. Clemson also hosted a Regional and Super-Regional but was eliminated by Florida.

Duke won the ACC Tournament and enjoyed their second 40-win season in program history. In total, eight ACC schools, including Wake Forest and Georgia Tech, reached the NCAA Tournament.

Each of the five teams that hosted and won a Regional was matched up with an SEC 2-seed. Six of the Top 22 picks of the 2024 MLB Draft came from the ACC, including three of the Top 10 from Wake Forest.