College Baseball: Big 12 Conference Preview

Outside of those two, they have a lot of experience returning on the right side of the infield in seniors Tommy Splaine at first base and Garen Caulfield at second base. They also brought in Aaron Walton from Samford who slashed .286/.396/.492 last year and provides them some speed and athleticism they might be able to use at the top of the lineup.

The Wildcats also follow the Cowboys in terms of having to replace a very solid rotation from last year. They hit the transfer portal hard bringing in the likes of Collin McKinney (Baylor), Christian Coppola (Rutgers), Michael Hilker (Wisconsin-Whitewater), Jack Berg (Tacoma CC), and Karter Muck (Central Arizona).

McKinney, Coppola, Hilker, and Berg might all be competing for rotation spots. McKinney seems to be in line to start as the Friday night guy as he has a solid pitch mix and has seen his fastball in the mid-90s. They also brought some very exciting freshmen to campus in Smith Bailey and Mason Russell. Both of which could also be competing for a rotation spot.

Russell was considered a top 100 overall prospect for the 2024 MLB Draft and his metrics, projection, and delivery made him highly coveted. Bailey has tons of projection and it’s an easy delivery. He has been in the low 90s and there could be more in the tank. While the rotation is in question, there is a lot to like with the arms they have and it’s easy to see why they’ll make noise.

Arizona State Sun Devils

As a former Sun Devil myself, I’ve been waiting to see ASU back in a place where they are a powerhouse in college baseball. Their last Regional appearance was in 2021 and their last Super Regional was in 2011.

That said, the Sun Devils do bring a ton of talent to the field this year with three guys in our Top 80 College Prospects for the 2025 MLB Draft. Let’s start with the lineup.