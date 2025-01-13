Under-the-Radar ACC Sophomore Hitting Breakout Candidates
With a new College Baseball season upon us, let's take a look into some of the top breakout candidates among sophomores in the ACC.
The 2025 college baseball season is just weeks away and players are back for preseason practices. Last year, hitters such as Max Williams (FSU), Matt Klein (Louisville), and Henry Cooke (Virginia Tech) enjoyed breakout campaigns as sophomores following limited playing time in their freshmen years.
This crop of ACC sophomores is even deeper than last year’s group and with sixteen teams in the conference, there is no shortage of breakout candidates entering their second seasons.
The criteria used to identify these under-the-radar sophomores required the elimination of any player that earned an All-Conference or Team USA invitation, which means the likes of AJ Gracia (Duke), Zion Rose (Louisville), and Alex Sosa (NC State) aren’t considered breakout candidates.
Additionally, any hitter who played in 35 games or more as a freshman didn’t make this list, which is why potential stars like Ryan Zuckerman (Pitt), Antonio Morales (WF), or Jarren Purify (Clemson) aren’t included. Adam Magpoc (BC), Gavin Gallaher (UNC), and Carson Kerce (GT) are players that are poised to breakout as well but don’t meet the criteria for this article.
Without these parameters, the list for breakout hitting candidates would be overwhelming as the talent level of the ACC is among the nation’s best.
After hours of watching fall ball, speaking to coaches, and reading scouting reports, the players on this list have the best chance to enjoy successful campaigns. All 10 players are expected to have opportunities for playing time and each one has shown glimmers of potential stardom.
1B Dominic Smaldino, California
2024 Stats: 17 GP, .256 avg, 0 2B, 0 3B, 3 HR, 6 RBI, 0 SB
The first player on this list is from a first-time team in the ACC as Cal first baseman Dominic Smaldino looks poised for a breakout season.
After playing in just 17 games as a freshman, Smaldino appears ready for increased playing time and could be Cal’s biggest power threat in their 2025 lineup. While he is listed as a two-way player, it’s the bat that inspires the most excitement for his sophomore campaign.
The Ladera Ranch, California native is an impressive physical specimen at 6’6” and 240 pounds.
He started the last eight games of the season for Cal and went 8-for-26 with three home runs and five RBIs with a 1.033 OPS in that time. Smaldino’s success and consistent playing time down the stretch as the Golden Bears were vying for a postseason berth indicates that he’ll have an opportunity to retain an everyday position in the lineup.
This past summer, Smaldino stayed on the west coast and played for the Santa Barbara Foresters of the California Collegiate League. He only amassed 24 at-bats and played in 11 games, hitting .238 with a double and a home run.
After an inauspicious summer, Smaldino impressed during fall ball with Cal, clubbing five home runs and hitting the highest exit velocity (112.8 MPH) on the team.
First-year hitting coach Brett Wallace had nothing but praise for the second-year slugger.
“Dom is an extremely hard worker and takes a lot of pride in being a complete player,” Wallace said. “He continues to grow as a defensive first baseman and as a leader on our team. Offensively, he has plus power and the ability to change the game with one swing.”
Fellow sophomores Jarren Advincula and PJ Moutzouridis are going to get on base a ton at the top of the order. If Dominic Smaldino can earn an opportunity in the middle of that lineup, he’ll be a critical run producer for Cal as they look to gain a foothold in the difficult ACC.
1B/OF Sam Harris, Duke
2024 Stats: 7 GP, .250 avg, 0 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 0 RBI, 0 SB
Nobody on this list had less at-bats in 2024 than Sam Harris and yet the Duke coaching staff cannot stop raving about the corn-fed power of their sophomore first baseman.
Listed at 6’5” and 220 pounds, the lefty slugger looks every bit the prototypical power bat. He’s played both first base and in the corner outfield for the Blue Devils this past fall, which will allow the Duke coaching staff more opportunities to get his bat in the lineup.
Even though he had just seven at-bats in 2024, Harris has been garnering rave reviews for his light tower power since stepping on campus as a freshman in the fall of 2023.
“Sam Harris hits the ball harder than anyone I’ve ever seen before,” said Chad Knight, a five-year Duke player who was teammates with Harris last season. Knight mentioned that the prodigious freshman frequently generated exit velocities of 110+ MPH in batting practice.
Despite the very limited game time last year, Harris often left his teammates and coaches in awe of his power. Knight remembers a specific BP where Harris launched a ball over the scoreboard at Jack Coombs Field that he believes traveled 480+ feet.
“It was one of the most incredible hits I’ve ever seen in a batting practice setting,” Knight said.
Harris’ game-changing ability was on full display in Duke’s scrimmage against NC State when he smoked a no-doubt missile over the right field fence at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
Brian Sakowski, Duke’s Director of Recruiting, Analytics, and Player Development claimed that Harris didn’t even hit the ball square. “He didn’t even get all that! He missed it and it was still 103 [MPH] off the bat. Crazy.”
With the talent and depth in Durham, Harris is going to need to capitalize on any opportunities he gets for playing time in order to enjoy a breakout season. But it’s clear that Harris has the belief and support of his coaches and will have the opportunity to shine.
“Sam is one of my favorite hitters in our program,” said Duke hitting coach Eric Tyler. “Sam took it on the chin a couple of times last year and one thing I can say about him is that he’s never wavered. He’s not a roller coaster of emotion. He’s as steady as they come.”
The Iowa native enjoyed a productive summer playing for the Kalamazoo Growlers in the Northwoods League, slashing .318/.443/.529 with a .973 OPS.
His production continued on campus in the fall as he continued to hit for extra-bases in scrimmages. His ability to maintain an even keeled personality will be an asset heading into 2025.
“He only got [seven] at-bats last year, but he continued to work and continued to challenge himself. He doesn’t back away from failure,” Tyler said of Harris.
Even if Harris doesn’t start the season as an everyday player, don’t be surprised if he continues to get opportunities as he’s got the pedigree and ability to be an important part of the Duke lineup. It’s only a matter of time before the kid from Urbanville, Iowa puts himself on the map in the ACC.
3B Cal Fisher, Florida State
2024 Stats: 32 GP, .277 avg, 1 2B, 0 3B, 5 HR, 13 RBI, 0 SB
Having played in 32 games and accumulated 65 at-bats as an ACC freshman last spring, Cal Fisher is the most experienced player on this list.
The No. 2 rated player from Wisconsin flourished in limited time over his first collegiate season last year as he hit five home runs and boasted a .930 OPS.
The youngster was mostly deployed at second base to spell Drew Faurot at times, but is expected to take the reins at third base heading into 2025 following the departure of Top-15 MLB Draft pick Cam Smith.
Cal Fisher impressed during the fall, featuring a short, simple swing that can spray baseballs all over the park. He generates quite a bit of power and will have no problem hitting for extra-bases often as an everyday player in 2025.
The Midwest native is coming off another productive summer in the Northwoods League, where he played against collegiate competition the summer before he himself stepped on campus. He followed up his 2023 Northwood League All Star campaign with a good 2024 performance– slugging nine extra-base hits and carrying a respectable .801 OPS.
Cal Fisher may be Florida State’s shortstop of the future once Alex Lodise heads to the pros after this season, but for now he’ll provide above average defense at the hot corner.
With newcomers in JUCO transfer Carter McCulley and freshman Jace Estes being his main competition for the everyday role, it’s likely that Fisher will be given the first opportunity to replace Cam Smith. After what he did over inconsistent playing time as a freshman, Fisher is probably the safest pick on this list for a breakout 2025.
OF Chase Williams, Florida State
2024 Stats: 55 GP, .379 avg, 8 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 32 RBI, 29 SB
Chase Williams perhaps shouldn’t be included on this list after playing 55 games last season in the JUCO ranks, but with zero Division 1 games under his belt, he remains eligible as a breakout candidate based on the parameters laid out at the beginning of this article.
Williams was electric for Northwest Florida State College in 2024, hitting .379 with 11 extra-base hits. He was a menace on the base paths, stealing 29 of a possible 36 bases on the season.
Reports out of Tallahassee this fall suggest that Chase Williams has had no issue adjusting to the higher level of competition, as the outfielder hit near .350 in scrimmages.
His game-changing speed was on display in both of Florida State’s games as he legged out multiple infield hits against Alabama while stealing a base and going 3-4 in the lead-off spot against Auburn. His strikeout rates aren’t alarming, and by pairing his above average ability to get on base with his incredible speed, don’t be surprised to see the young sophomore leading off for a deep FSU lineup in 2025.
Florida State has two experienced center fielders in Texas Tech transfer Gage Harrellson and returning ‘Nole Max Williams, but Chase Williams’s defensive ability looks to push them to the corners.
Outfield defense was a weakness for Florida State in 2024 and the addition of Harrelson and Williams have turned that into a major strength.
Chase Williams’s speed allows him to cover a ton of ground and he was able to show off an above average arm against Auburn when he cut down a runner attempting to advance to third base.
Florida State has a number of options in the outfield, but expect Chase Williams to be utilized one way or the other. Don’t be surprised if he’s the opening day center fielder and leadoff man for the ‘Noles and don’t be surprised if he becomes a human highlight reel as a breakout ACC sophomore in 2025.
OF Tyler Neises, Georgia Tech
2024 Stats: 10 GP, .143 avg, 0 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 1 RBI, 0 SB
The 2025 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are going to be a very young and exciting team. Sophomores Drew Burress, Carson Kerce, and Vahn Lackey all emerged as capable starters almost immediately, while another group of impressive freshmen have arrived on campus this fall.
But it’s another rising sophomore in Tyler Neises who should get the opportunity to have a breakout season for the Ramblin’ Wreck.
Neises appeared in just 10 games and amassed seven at-bats as a freshman at Georgia Tech last year, but after enjoying an incredible summer in the Northwoods League, appears poised to claim a starting position this spring.
While playing for the Fond du Lac Dockspiders, Neises essentially played an entire college season– appearing in 55 games and accumulating 209 at-bats.
The Dalton, Georgia native had a summer to remember after hitting .321 with 12 extra-base hits and driving in 37 runs. Only one Georgia Tech teammate with more than 25 summer at-bats had an OPS better than Neises’ .818. That success carried over into the fall.
“Tyler had a great summer campaign in the NWL and we are excited for him to build off of it this spring,” said Georgia Tech Associate Head Coach James Ramsey.
At 6’3”, 216, Neises is yet another body on this list that generates a lot of hard contact. That power was on display in Georgia Tech’s scrimmage against Jacksonville State when Neises lasered a ball on the right centerfield wall in his first at bat for a double.
Originally recruited as a first baseman, Neises is versatile enough to play all over the diamond and should get an opportunity in the outfield alongside Drew Burress and Parker Brosius.
At first glance, there doesn’t seem to be a ton of competition for that spot, but the talented and highly-touted freshmen trio of Drew Rogers, Alex Hernandez, and Connor Shouse are all athletic and savvy enough to move to the outfield if needed.
That being said, Neises should be the front runner for the left field job.
“Left-handed power is not something that is easy to acquire or develop, and his swing is perfectly tailored for our ballpark,” Ramsey said of Neises. “Tyler has also worked hard on playing the outfield and becoming more versatile defensively.”
After a fantastic summer and fall, don’t be surprised if Tyler Neises continues to remain hot. If he enjoys a breakout season alongside his fellow sophomores, the 2023 Georgia Tech recruiting class could go down as one of the program’s best ever.
3B Ryan Jaros, NC State
2024 Stats: 26 GP, .343 avg, 4 2B, 0 3B, 1 HR, 8 RBI, 0 SB
Much like Cal Fisher earlier on our list, Ryan Jaros is another breakout candidate that has some very big shoes to fill at third base after Alec Makarewicz lit up the ACC with a season to remember in 2024. Jaros is a former Top-150 player out of high school who earned an opportunity for playing time at Georgia Tech as a freshman last season.
The young third baseman only had 47 plate appearances before a shoulder injury against Virginia in late March ended his season. Despite the limited playing time, Jaros impressed with a 1.053 OPS and a mature approach at the plate.
At 6’4”, 210, the New Jersey native has all the physical tools to not only have a breakout sophomore campaign, but also to set himself up nicely ahead of the 2026 MLB Draft.
Jaros missed out on the entire summer due to the injury, and wasn’t cleared to swing a bat until late October. Despite that, he was able to see time defensively at third base in NC State’s scrimmages against Duke and Elon. He’s a good fielder, playing low to the ground despite his size and displays a strong arm.
In an interview we had in early October before he started swinging, Jaros expressed a desire to improve his power at the plate, which would be a huge boost for an NC State team that not only lost Makarewicz, but sluggers Jacob Cozart, Garrett Pennington, and Eli Serrano III as well.
“I’m one that’s going to put the ball all over the field,” Jaros said in that interview. “One thing for me is just trying to put the ball over the wall a little bit more, but I’m not going to go crazy changing my swing and direction, to get a really uphill swing, but I know it’ll come. I’ve been working hard in the weight room.”
Jaros will have to compete with the likes of veteran Matt Heavner for the starting role, but a healthy campaign for the sophomore combined with his future pro ball upside should see him get plenty of consistent opportunities.
The Wolfpack have found some transfer portal diamonds in their last two starting third basemen and Ryan Jaros has all the makings of being the third star to break out in Raleigh.
1B Matt Ossenfort, NC State
2024 Stats: 6 GP, .182 avg, 1 2B, 0 3B, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 0 SB
Matt Ossenfort was a highly recruited hitter out of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida in 2023. He was ranked as the #10 first baseman in the nation by Perfect Game and committed to play at Vanderbilt.
For whatever reasons, things didn’t seem to click in Nashville and now Ossenfort joins fellow former highly touted recruit Ryan Jaros in Raleigh.
At 6’3”, Ossenfort is another big-bodied corner infielder that should help the Wolfpack offset their loss of sluggers from last season.
The Florida native didn’t play much at Vanderbilt – only taking 11 at-bats – but did get plenty of time playing over the summer for the Newport Gulls of the New England Collegiate Baseball League.
The former Commodore made up for lost playing time by appearing in 34 games for the Gulls and led the team with 15 extra-base hits in 125 at-bats. Overall, he slashed .264/.370/.448 with a .818 OPS in a productive summer in New England.
Ossenfort added another two extra-base hits and five RBIs in the playoffs as Newport won the league championship. His fall scrimmage against Duke wasn’t quite as productive, but his 2-for-4 performance a few days later against Elon showed glimpses of a special bat.
Much like his teammate and fellow transfer Jaros, Ossenfort has the ability to hit the ball to all fields. While he can put the ball over the fence on occasion, he’s lethal when hitting balls to the gap and his style could be similar to his predecessor at first base, Garrett Pennington.
NC State’s roster depth makes for plenty of competition as Ossenfort battles for the first base job with fellow transfer Chris McHugh.
Projections seem to indicate the possibility that one will DH while the other plays first, but the game-changing ability of backup catcher Drew Lanphere may force one of the two first basemen to the bench.
NC State struck gold a season ago at third base and first base when they brought in Alec Makarewicz and Garrett Pennington and they appear to have struck gold again with Ryan Jaros and Matt Ossenfort.
It should be noted that Ossenfort is draft eligible as a sophomore, so a breakout year in Raleigh could literally pay off for the former top recruit.
C Carson Tinney, Notre Dame
2024 Stats: 28 GP, .268 avg, 4 2B, 0 3B, 3 HR, 9 RBI, 1 SB
Carson Tinney was having an impressive season as a freshman catcher in 2024 before a torn ACL against Boston College in mid-April ended his season prematurely.
In 28 games, the young backstop had seven extra-base hits in just 56 at-bats for the Irish, which was good enough for an .897 OPS. Despite those numbers, Tinney seems to be one of the more underrated and unknown players on this list.
The Colorado native’s first year production is even more impressive when you factor in the shoulder injury he suffered prior to the knee injury.
“Carson’s a tough kid who battled several different injuries last year,” Notre Dame Assistant Coach Ryan Munger explained. “That really challenged him as a young player to be able to handle injuries and adversity to still be able to play.”
Even while battling injuries, Tinney’s attitude and personality always remained upbeat and positive. Munger credited that positivity and Tinney’s work ethic as the reasons for the rising sophomore’s success, but didn’t shy away from complimenting Tinney’s natural ability at the plate, either.
“Carson has a shot to be a huge piece of what this team does,” said Munger. “As far as talent goes, he might be the most talented individual in the program. He’s got the unique ability to really kind of change the game for us both defensively and offensively.”
While practicing late this winter in cool temperatures, Tinney was taking batting practice and routinely scorching balls over the batter’s eye in center field. At 6’3”, 220 pounds, the young catcher is able to generate a lot of power to hit the ball hard.
To see Tinney’s hitting ability on full display, look no further than his final game last season against Boston College. The right-handed slugger went 2-for-3 with five RBIs in a 13-0 win on April 21st.
Each of Tinney’s two hits were scalded. The first hit had an exit velocity of 114 MPH and went off the left field wall. The second hit was a backside grand slam at 107 MPH.
Like last year, Carson Tinney will continue competing with junior Joey Spence for the everyday catching role in South Bend.
Spence enjoyed a productive season for the Irish last season, but Tinney’s bat needs to be in the lineup in some way on a consistent basis as his upside is through the roof. With a big breakout season as a sophomore, Tinney could emerge as one of the best catchers in the country.
C Sebastian Pisacreta, Pittsburgh
2024 Stats: 20 GP, .237 avg, 2 2B, 0 3B, 2 HR, 9 RBI, 0 SB
After a big fall, Sebastian Pisacreta has emerged as a potential breakout candidate for the Pitt Panthers in 2025. The second year catcher showed off his potential over 11 starts last year, all of which came after May 7th.
He played in 20 games overall and hit .237 with a pair of doubles and two home runs. Even with stalwart Jayden Melendez returning behind the plate for his senior year, Pisacreta is expected to see plenty of playing time.
Over the summer, the New Jersey native played for the Kingsport Axemen of the Appalachian League. He went 11-for-46 with two doubles and nine RBIs in 14 games while earning more valuable experience behind the plate.
His best game came in an 11-5 win on June 19th when he went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs. The experience he gained over the summer was critical in his development as he looks to breakout in 2025.
Several Pitt coaches identified Pisacreta as their best player of the fall. He won the team’s “November Madness” Challenge which rewarded players points based on various batted ball outcomes.
He was also named co-MVP of the annual Blue/Gold intrasquad series after he went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, three walks and five RBI in the three-game set. In a scrimmage against Mercyhurst, Pisacreta went 1-for-4 with a hard hit laser single through the infield.
When talking about Pisacreta and two other fellow sophomores in third baseman Ryan Zuckerman and pitcher Aidan Coleman, Pitt head coach Mike Bell lauded their freshmen performances and emphasized their successes over the summer and fall.
“We fully expect they will show the league and the country the same production at a high level this spring,” Bell said. “The trio of Coleman, Pisacreta, and Zuckerman are homegrown talents that represent the core of our Pitt Panther baseball program.”
Jayden Melendez is likely going to be the starter behind the plate for the Panthers, but don’t be surprised if Coach Mike Bell utilizes the DH role to give Melendez’s legs a rest and to get Pisacreta plate appearances.
Based on Pisacreta’s numbers in the fall, it’s clear that his bat needs to be in the lineup where it can do some damage. Expect Pisacreta and fellow sophomore third baseman Ryan Zuckerman to be big stars for Pitt over the next few years.
IF Ethan Gibson, Virginia Tech
2024 Stats: 29 GP, .213 avg, 2 2B, 0 3B, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 1 SB
Ethan Gibson played all around the diamond for the Hokies in 2024, even filling in at first base for the injured Garrett Michel.
With Clay Grady still entrenched at shortstop and transfer David Lewis likely starting at third for the Hokies in 2025, Gibson is currently battling for the everyday second base job with JUCO transfer Jared Davis. Even if he doesn’t win the starting role, Gibson will see plenty of playing time in 2025 according to Virginia Tech hitting coach Kurt Elbin.
“Ethan Gibson is the most versatile defender we have on our team,” Elbin said. “We can put him anywhere. He played some first base for us last year, played short, played second, and played third. He played all over the infield and he will do that again for us.”
The Abingdon, Virginia native showed glimmers of potential throughout his freshman year in Blacksburg, playing in 29 games as he adjusted to the competition level of the ACC.
Over the summer, Gibson played for the Charlottesville Tom Sox in the Valley League where he earned All-Star honors. The infielder played in 30 games for the Tom Sox, hitting .253 with six extra-base hits and driving in 17 runs.
Even more encouraging, Gibson was 10/10 in steal attempts and walked more than he struck out.
Consistent playing time will be the key for Ethan Gibson to truly break out in 2025.
Even if the extra-base hits elude him at the plate, he’s cemented himself as a valuable defender due to his versatility. But if the utility infielder finds himself in the lineup on an everyday basis, expect him to flourish as an underrated bat in a loaded Virginia Tech lineup.