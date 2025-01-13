Under-the-Radar ACC Sophomore Hitting Breakout Candidates

Ossenfort added another two extra-base hits and five RBIs in the playoffs as Newport won the league championship. His fall scrimmage against Duke wasn’t quite as productive, but his 2-for-4 performance a few days later against Elon showed glimpses of a special bat.

Much like his teammate and fellow transfer Jaros, Ossenfort has the ability to hit the ball to all fields. While he can put the ball over the fence on occasion, he’s lethal when hitting balls to the gap and his style could be similar to his predecessor at first base, Garrett Pennington.

NC State’s roster depth makes for plenty of competition as Ossenfort battles for the first base job with fellow transfer Chris McHugh.

Projections seem to indicate the possibility that one will DH while the other plays first, but the game-changing ability of backup catcher Drew Lanphere may force one of the two first basemen to the bench.

NC State struck gold a season ago at third base and first base when they brought in Alec Makarewicz and Garrett Pennington and they appear to have struck gold again with Ryan Jaros and Matt Ossenfort.

It should be noted that Ossenfort is draft eligible as a sophomore, so a breakout year in Raleigh could literally pay off for the former top recruit.

C Carson Tinney, Notre Dame

2024 Stats: 28 GP, .268 avg, 4 2B, 0 3B, 3 HR, 9 RBI, 1 SB

Carson Tinney was having an impressive season as a freshman catcher in 2024 before a torn ACL against Boston College in mid-April ended his season prematurely.

In 28 games, the young backstop had seven extra-base hits in just 56 at-bats for the Irish, which was good enough for an .897 OPS. Despite those numbers, Tinney seems to be one of the more underrated and unknown players on this list.

The Colorado native’s first year production is even more impressive when you factor in the shoulder injury he suffered prior to the knee injury.

“Carson’s a tough kid who battled several different injuries last year,” Notre Dame Assistant Coach Ryan Munger explained. “That really challenged him as a young player to be able to handle injuries and adversity to still be able to play.”

Even while battling injuries, Tinney’s attitude and personality always remained upbeat and positive. Munger credited that positivity and Tinney’s work ethic as the reasons for the rising sophomore’s success, but didn’t shy away from complimenting Tinney’s natural ability at the plate, either.

“Carson has a shot to be a huge piece of what this team does,” said Munger. “As far as talent goes, he might be the most talented individual in the program. He’s got the unique ability to really kind of change the game for us both defensively and offensively.”

While practicing late this winter in cool temperatures, Tinney was taking batting practice and routinely scorching balls over the batter’s eye in center field. At 6’3”, 220 pounds, the young catcher is able to generate a lot of power to hit the ball hard.

To see Tinney’s hitting ability on full display, look no further than his final game last season against Boston College. The right-handed slugger went 2-for-3 with five RBIs in a 13-0 win on April 21st.

Each of Tinney’s two hits were scalded. The first hit had an exit velocity of 114 MPH and went off the left field wall. The second hit was a backside grand slam at 107 MPH.

Like last year, Carson Tinney will continue competing with junior Joey Spence for the everyday catching role in South Bend.

Spence enjoyed a productive season for the Irish last season, but Tinney’s bat needs to be in the lineup in some way on a consistent basis as his upside is through the roof. With a big breakout season as a sophomore, Tinney could emerge as one of the best catchers in the country.

C Sebastian Pisacreta, Pittsburgh

2024 Stats: 20 GP, .237 avg, 2 2B, 0 3B, 2 HR, 9 RBI, 0 SB

After a big fall, Sebastian Pisacreta has emerged as a potential breakout candidate for the Pitt Panthers in 2025. The second year catcher showed off his potential over 11 starts last year, all of which came after May 7th.

He played in 20 games overall and hit .237 with a pair of doubles and two home runs. Even with stalwart Jayden Melendez returning behind the plate for his senior year, Pisacreta is expected to see plenty of playing time.

Over the summer, the New Jersey native played for the Kingsport Axemen of the Appalachian League. He went 11-for-46 with two doubles and nine RBIs in 14 games while earning more valuable experience behind the plate.

His best game came in an 11-5 win on June 19th when he went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs. The experience he gained over the summer was critical in his development as he looks to breakout in 2025.

Several Pitt coaches identified Pisacreta as their best player of the fall. He won the team’s “November Madness” Challenge which rewarded players points based on various batted ball outcomes.

He was also named co-MVP of the annual Blue/Gold intrasquad series after he went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, three walks and five RBI in the three-game set. In a scrimmage against Mercyhurst, Pisacreta went 1-for-4 with a hard hit laser single through the infield.

When talking about Pisacreta and two other fellow sophomores in third baseman Ryan Zuckerman and pitcher Aidan Coleman, Pitt head coach Mike Bell lauded their freshmen performances and emphasized their successes over the summer and fall.

“We fully expect they will show the league and the country the same production at a high level this spring,” Bell said. “The trio of Coleman, Pisacreta, and Zuckerman are homegrown talents that represent the core of our Pitt Panther baseball program.”

Jayden Melendez is likely going to be the starter behind the plate for the Panthers, but don’t be surprised if Coach Mike Bell utilizes the DH role to give Melendez’s legs a rest and to get Pisacreta plate appearances.

Based on Pisacreta’s numbers in the fall, it’s clear that his bat needs to be in the lineup where it can do some damage. Expect Pisacreta and fellow sophomore third baseman Ryan Zuckerman to be big stars for Pitt over the next few years.

IF Ethan Gibson, Virginia Tech

2024 Stats: 29 GP, .213 avg, 2 2B, 0 3B, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 1 SB

Ethan Gibson played all around the diamond for the Hokies in 2024, even filling in at first base for the injured Garrett Michel.

With Clay Grady still entrenched at shortstop and transfer David Lewis likely starting at third for the Hokies in 2025, Gibson is currently battling for the everyday second base job with JUCO transfer Jared Davis. Even if he doesn’t win the starting role, Gibson will see plenty of playing time in 2025 according to Virginia Tech hitting coach Kurt Elbin.

“Ethan Gibson is the most versatile defender we have on our team,” Elbin said. “We can put him anywhere. He played some first base for us last year, played short, played second, and played third. He played all over the infield and he will do that again for us.”

The Abingdon, Virginia native showed glimmers of potential throughout his freshman year in Blacksburg, playing in 29 games as he adjusted to the competition level of the ACC.

Over the summer, Gibson played for the Charlottesville Tom Sox in the Valley League where he earned All-Star honors. The infielder played in 30 games for the Tom Sox, hitting .253 with six extra-base hits and driving in 17 runs.

Even more encouraging, Gibson was 10/10 in steal attempts and walked more than he struck out.

Consistent playing time will be the key for Ethan Gibson to truly break out in 2025.

Even if the extra-base hits elude him at the plate, he’s cemented himself as a valuable defender due to his versatility. But if the utility infielder finds himself in the lineup on an everyday basis, expect him to flourish as an underrated bat in a loaded Virginia Tech lineup.