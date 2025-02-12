College Baseball: 2025 Big Ten Conference Preview

2024 was a fairly decent year for Big Ten baseball. Illinois led the conference with an 18-6 record, with Nebraska not far behind and having the most wins in the conference. Ultimately, that led to three Big Ten teams being selected for the NCAA Division I Baseball Championship.

Nebraska was a No. 2 seed in the Stillwater Regional, Illinois was a No. 3 in the Lexington Regional, and Indiana was a No. 3 seed in the Knoxville Regional. Unfortunately, none made it out of the regional, though.

The Big Ten will build on their presence in the college baseball playoffs, and the addition of Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington which may help them find more teams to make their way to the playoffs.

It’ll be interesting to see how many of these new West Coast teams and the original Big Ten teams handle the new travel schedule throughout the season. Let’s break down the Big Ten. Here’s what we will cover: