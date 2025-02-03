2025 Preseason College Baseball Top 25 Rankings

They’ve also got SEC Freshman of the Year Gavin Grahovac, who will likely be a top prospect for the 2026 MLB Draft. The Aggies also had a big-time addition from the transfer portal, with back-to-back Big 12 Player of the Year Gavin Kash coming over from Texas Tech. A&M has a solid outfield, which might be one of the country’s best, that is rounded out with Caden Sorell and Hayden Schott.

The Aggies are just as strong on the bump, mainly thanks to their Dick Howser Award Finalist Ryan Prager returning to College Station. Prager was drafted by the Angels last year in the third Round (slot $948,000), but he opted to come back to Texas A&M and should easily open up as the Friday night starter as he was their ace last year. They round out their rotation with another study lefty in Justin Lamkin and have tons of depth for the third spot.

Coming in at No. 2 on our list is the defending champs Tennessee. You’d think that a team that lost Christian Moore, Blake Burke, Billy Amick, Drew Beam, Dylan Dreiling, Kavares Tears, AJ Causey, and Aaron Combs in the 2024 MLB Draft would be struggling to replenish.

Especially given that all those guys except Causey went in the top 5 rounds. Well, they found a way to continue being stacked.

It starts with shortstop Dean Curley, the No. 10 college prospect for the 2025 MLB Draft. The sophomore is a physical specimen with solid contact skills and does not chase a ton.

They also brought in some more firepower to the lineup through the transfer portal, adding Gavin Kilen from Louisville and Andrew Fischer from Ole Miss. Fischer is the No. 13 overall college prospect, and Kilen is the No. 17 overall college prospect for the 2025 MLB Draft.