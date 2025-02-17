Top 25 Upsets Highlights an Exciting College Baseball Opening Weekend

Top 25 Upset Alerts

Louisville comes away with two wins over top 25 ranked teams: Let’s start with the positives over the weekend. The Louisville Cardinals came to play at the Shriners Children’s College Showdown. They, by far, had the toughest schedule for the weekend of any team as they faced No. 14 Texas, No. 7 Clemson, and No. 18 Arizona.

Incredibly, they came away with two wins. One over Texas and the other over Arizona. It was an impressive showing. The Cardinals won in dramatic fashion over Texas as Lucas Moore walked off in the tenth inning. A stellar pitching performance from Friday night ace Patrick Forbes helped them get the W over the Longhorns.

The Cardinals struggled in game two, losing 12-3 to Oklahoma State, but bounced back in a big way on Sunday, beating Arizona 13-1. A big game from outfielder Eddie King, Jr. helped put the Cardinals on top. He went 3-for-5 in this one with a triple and three RBI. The entire team hit as four players had a multi-hit game. Overall, an excellent weekend for Louisville, and they could jump into our Top 25. A strong showing for this ACC team.

Ole Miss takes down two ranked teams, including a top 10: Boy oh boy did Ole Miss surprise at Shriners. They started the weekend by taking down the Wildcats on Friday in a close 2-1 series. As mentioned earlier, Hunter Elliott dominated Arizona, helping the Rebels get their first win over a ranked opponent this year.

On day two, Ole Miss may have tested all their luck when they got a ten-run ruled by Texas in seven innings. What was expected to be a marquee SEC matchup turned into a blowout. Riley Maddox was cruising through three innings and striking out everyone, then suddenly, Texas opened the floodgates in the second.

But that didn’t matter! The Rebels came out Sunday ready to play. They faced their highest-ranked opponent, in No. 7, and the lineup went to work. Luke Hill, the Rebels shortstop and top college prospect for the MLB Draft, went off. He finished the day 3 for 3 with four runs scored, two home runs, five RBI, and two walks in Ole Miss’ 15-5 route of Clemson.