2025 MLB Draft Preview: Toronto Blue Jays

Ladies and gentlemen, we’ve finally arrived at what many baseball fans consider to be the best time of year: the 2025 MLB Draft. Starting Sunday evening at 6pm ET, the first 43 picks, involving many faces that will be the future of this sport, will be made.

The Toronto Blue Jays, who enter Sunday’s action with a 55-39 record and a two-and-a-half game lead over the New York Yankees in the AL East, have the eighth-overall pick. For those who keep track at home, that’s the highest pick the Blue Jays have had in the first round of a draft since the 2020 campaign.

That year, they selected Austin Martin with the fifth-overall pick. Martin was eventually used as a key piece in acquiring Jose Berrios, who remains a rotation mainstay in Toronto, from the Minnesota Twins.

For years, the Blue Jays have had some rough luck in their drafts. Now, they enter the annual event with Marc Tramuta, the club’s new amateur scouting director, at the helm of it all. He was elevated to this position in November of last year and was previously the scouting director of the New York Mets for six seasons.