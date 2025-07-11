Which Draft Prospects Could Make Big League Debuts in 2026?

After what feels like an unlimited amount of time hyping it up and inching closer and closer, the 2025 MLB Draft is just about here. The first day of the festivities will be on Sunday, July 13 and the first picks will be made right around 6pm ET. Day one consists of the first three rounds of the event. Rounds four through 20 will be the next day beginning at 11:30am ET.

Despite the fact that the draft is just a few days away, there’s very little (if any) clarity as far as who’s going to go first, second, third, and so on in the first round. There are a boatload of promising candidates that could be selected first-overall by the Washington Nationals, but their decision is far from made.

It certainly doesn’t help that they just sent both their manager and general manager packing, which only adds to the overall uncertainty around their organization.

In recent years, we’ve seen many more recent draftees get rushed through the minor leagues and get their first crack at big-league playing time. In 2020, Garrett Crochet was the first to make his MLB debut in the same year he was drafted since 2010. Within the past five years since then, the Los Angeles Angels have done the same thing with first baseman Nolan Schanuel and pitcher Ryan Johnson.