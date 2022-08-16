Where Have the Blue Jays 2022 Draft Picks Been Assigned?

17: LHP Ryan Chasse

Leading the charge so far is Cade Doughty, who has gone 7-for-18 with one home run and six RBI so far in Low-A. Michael Turconi is also having a solid start to the year, collecting one double, one home run, and five RBI through 21 at-bats.

Right behind him is Alan Roden, who has authored a .286 batting average through 21 at-bats with two doubles and one RBI. Eighth-round pick Dylan Rock has the most at-bats so far at 24, currently batting a .900 OPS and a .250 batting average with one home run.

On the field, almost all the players mentioned above have not committed an error and Dylan Rock also has an assist from right field on his resume. First baseman Peyton Williams has one error through 61.0 innings.

On the mound, every drafted pitcher has worked out of the bullpen so far for the Blue Jays, with Ian Churchill leading the group with two appearances and 2.0 innings, with the southpaw yet to allow a hit with one walk and one strikeout so far.

Fellow left-hander Ryan Chasse also has not allowed a hit through 1.1 innings of work, racking up three walks to zero strikeouts through his lone appearance. Rounding out the group is Devereaux Harrison, who is the only member to allow a hit but leads the others with two punchouts so far this season with one walk.