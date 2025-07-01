The Blue Jays Should Call the Marlins on Two Top Trade Chips

The Toronto Blue Jays are having a very strong 2025 season thanks to some great performances from underrated players like Ernie Clement and Addison Barger, and it’s setting up to be a year of buying for the Jays come the trade deadline.

While the Miami Marlins don’t necessarily boast an excess of spoils in terms of superstar talent, they have a team full of young players who could certainly be of use to a playoff contender over the coming weeks and months. In recent seasons, the Marlins have sold off talent like Jazz Chisholm Jr., Pablo López, and Luis Arraez, so they could be a potential trade partner for a squad like the Jays.

Familiar Trade Partners

These two teams have a history of trades with one another over the past few years, and while both sides have benefited from these deals in certain ways, it seems to break dead even overall. Here is a quick, comprehensive background of these trades since 2020, with each traded player accompanied by his corresponding fWAR for that team, as well as the number MLB games they factored into for them:

August 31, 2020: Blue Jays receive : INF Jonathan Villar (-0.7 fWAR, 22 games). Marlins receive: OF Griffin Conine (0.5 fWAR, 50 games).

Blue Jays receive INF Jonathan Villar (-0.7 fWAR, 22 games). Marlins receive: OF Griffin Conine (0.5 fWAR, 50 games). June 29, 2021: Blue Jays receive: OF Corey Dickerson (0.4 fWAR, 46 games), RHP Adam Cimber (0.9 fWAR, 138 games). Marlins receive: 2B Joe Panik (-1.1 fWAR, 53 games), RHP Andrew McInvale (0 MLB IP).

Blue Jays receive: OF Corey Dickerson (0.4 fWAR, 46 games), RHP Adam Cimber (0.9 fWAR, 138 games). Marlins receive: 2B Joe Panik (-1.1 fWAR, 53 games), RHP Andrew McInvale (0 MLB IP). August 2, 2022: Blue Jays receive: RHP Zach Pop (-0.8 fWAR, 90 games), RHP Anthony Bass (-0.1 fWAR, 50 games). Marlins receive: SS Jordan Groshans (-0.1 fWAR, 17 games).

Blue Jays receive: RHP Zach Pop (-0.8 fWAR, 90 games), RHP Anthony Bass (-0.1 fWAR, 50 games). Marlins receive: SS Jordan Groshans (-0.1 fWAR, 17 games). June 24, 2025: Blue Jays receive RHP Robinson Piña, Marlins receive RHP Colby Martin (underrated pitching prospect).

While none of these were earth-shattering deals, these two teams have clearly established a tendency to make trades with one another. This summer, there are two primary young talents that the Blue Jays could call the Marlins about that could lead to a realistic trade.